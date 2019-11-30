Disney+ Launch Marks The End Of Netflix Streaming Domination

Among streaming plays, investors may be well served betting on Disney+. Disney's robust financial resources and vast content library will give it a distinct advantage in the streaming wars to come.

Disney+, as well as other new streaming services, do not need to take Netflix's crown to be successful. Netflix's persistent failure to become financially sustainable actually throws its business model into doubt.

Rising competition among streaming services for both subscribers and licensed content will put further pressure on Netflix, which has experienced persistent negative cash flow.

Rapid subscriber growth has led analysts to ask whether Disney could supplant Netflix, which has 158 million subscribers, as the dominant streaming platform.

Disney+ launched in November for U.S. customers. The new Disney streaming service had 10 million subscribers within 24 hours, adding 1 million per day thereafter.

Netflix (NFLX), the original streaming platform, has enjoyed a position of tremendous market dominance in the streaming industry. In terms of both subscriber count and brand awareness, Netflix has dwarfed its nearest rivals, such as Disney’s (DIS) Hulu, Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Video, and Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV. With about 158 million subscribers, Netflix has been king of the streaming hill.

However, when Disney unveiled Disney+ in April, it marked a seismic shift in the nascent streaming content industry. Media commentators and market analysts immediately took new notice of the venerable House of Mouse and its ambitions in the age of stream.

The question soon emerged: Could Disney challenge Netflix for its streaming crown?

While the debate over this question has raged for months, it ultimately misses the most important point: Disney has no need to take Netflix’s place at the top of the streaming hierarchy. Indeed, it may be undesirable – and unprofitable – for it to even try.

New Kid On The Block

Officially launched in November, Disney+ has experienced explosive subscriber growth, dwarfing the expectations of many analysts and observers. A small but carefully crafted set of new content was designed to encourage immediate signups beyond those already primed to seek access to the vast Disney content library, such as Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Special offers, such as bundling subscriptions with Hulu+ and ESPN+, and discounts through Verizon (VZ) added additional tailwinds to the launch. According to data compiled by Hedgeye Research, these various incentives drove substantial subscriber uptake during the streaming platform’s first two weeks on the market:

Source: Hedgeye Research, Twitter

Uptake has been remarkably rapid. A day after launching in the United States, Disney+ already boasted a subscriber count of about 10 million – roughly 3% of Netflix’s global subscriber count. The numbers have only continued to increase since then: By one estimate, Disney+ is gaining 1 million subscribers each and every day.

Unsurprisingly, this staggering debut has caused some observers and commentators to wonder whether Disney+ might overtake Netflix as the dominant player in streaming. Yet, while Disney+ may well end up achieving comparable subscriber levels one day, it will not happen overnight.

No Need For A Crown

It is important to recognize that Disney+ does not need to supplant Netflix in order to succeed. Indeed, those analysts wondering whether any competitor can replicate Netflix’s scale are asking the wrong question entirely. Instead, they should be asking whether replicating Netflix’s model is a good idea at all.

Source: Noteworthy–The Journal Blog, Medium

The Netflix bull thesis is predicated on the notion that once the company achieves sufficient scale, it will be able to exert significant pricing power and thus finally deliver the massive profits implied by its $138 billion market capitalization. Relentless cash burn and piling debt have failed to produce the promised rewards. Most would-be rivals for the streaming crown, Disney+ included, are quite aware of the methods Netflix employed to secure its place at the top. Few are likely to follow in its dubious footsteps.

Crucially, the notion that streaming content must somehow end up a winner-take-all enterprise – a la social media platforms of the past – seems to be without merit. Overly liberal application of this lens has, unfortunately, warped some analysts’ perceptions of both Disney’s opportunity, and Netflix’s vulnerability.

Content Is King

Disney+ is a completely different beast from Netflix. Most crucially, it owns its content library. While Netflix has invested billions of dollars into original content, it owns only a tiny fraction of its library. Hedgeye’s Andrew Freedman highlighted this unusual situation succinctly last month:

Source: Andrew Freedman, Twitter

With 95% of its content library licensed from outside sources, Netflix is inherently reliant on its external partners. This has become a serious problem for the company – one that promises only to get worse.

Bulls had long hoped that Netflix’s 158 million-strong subscriber base would act as an insurmountable moat: A content producer eager to reach consumers via streaming would, so the reasoning went, naturally choose the biggest player. Thus, Netflix’s scale would act as a self-reinforcing advantage that few rivals would even try to challenge. In reality, however, Netflix’s subscriber advantage has failed to translate into meaningful pricing power. Indeed, the cost of licensing content has escalated at an alarming rate.

Apparently, even Reed Hastings, Netflix’s CEO, has failed to understand the extent of the price escalation, as revealed in an exchange during the recent Q3 2019 earnings call:

Source: Netflix, Seeking Alpha

Netflix is racing against time. Content licensing is getting very expensive, which is a big problem for a company still facing persistent cash flow deficits. Disney, meanwhile, already owns what is arguably the world’s most valuable portfolio of intellectual property, as well as the resources needed to build new original content for its streaming offering. Trying to build that sort of IP from scratch would be staggeringly difficult and expensive; doing so under the time constraints now facing Netflix appears wholly impossible.

Investor’s Eye View

Netflix may once have been able to evolve from its current role as a leading content platform into one of a neutral multi-platform portal. Unfortunately, having become an aggressive content creator in its own right, Netflix has lost some of its credibility as a neutral actor. Its ambition to disrupt the industry naturally makes it something of an oppositional player among a host of companies working to adapt to new entertainment realities. Consequently, it may find its licensing and content partnership opportunities further constrained as other streaming players like Disney+ emerge.

In pursuit of “scale at all costs”, Netflix has built the largest streaming platform in the world. Yet, size alone is proving to be less advantageous than was once believed. Indeed, Disney+ offers the perfect counterpoint to Netflix’s strategy: Disney has worked meticulously to build a targeted, specialized platform, bolstered by numerous value-adds, from discounts on other internally-owned streaming services to partnerships with potential rivals, such as Amazon.

Disney+ has much to prove in the coming few years. However, it has already proven one point with relative finality: Netflix’s dream of becoming a sort of “Nile of the streaming world” will not become a reality anytime soon – and now likely never will.

The House of Mouse looks increasingly like the place to be for anyone interested in taking the long side on the streaming revolution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short NFLX