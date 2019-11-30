U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco Attempts Largest-Ever Global IPO As U.S. Market Preps For December Blitz

We are entering the final stretch of 2019, and the window to IPO before year-end is closing.

In the week ahead, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) plans to raise $25 billion at a $1.7 trillion valuation in what would be the largest-ever global IPO, ahead of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) $22 billion offering in 2014 at a $175 billion valuation.

We are entering the final stretch of 2019, and the window to IPO before year-end is closing. The IPO pipeline is teeming with potential launches, including kitchen supplies giant Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), which is expected to IPO by the end of the year in its strongest season for revenue. Other potential launches include Ping An's OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT), Brazilian brokerage and wealth manager XP (XP), payment software unicorn Bill.com (BILL), Chinese HR software provider CDP Holdings (CDP), commercial drone developer EHang (EH), and building products distributor US LBM Holdings (LBM).

Size Sector Bill.com 11/15/19 $100M Technology Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs. CDP Holdings 11/15/19 $125M Technology Provides software for human resources management in China. EHang Holdings 10/31/19 $100M Industrials Chinese commercial drone developer. US LBM Holdings 05/09/17 $250M Industrials US distributor of specialty building materials for homebuilders and contractors. OneConnect Financial Technology 11/13/19 $500M* Technology Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Deal size is RC estimate. Reynolds Consumer Products 11/15/19 $1,500M* Consumer Staples Leading provider of household and kitchen products. Deal size is RC estimate. XP 11/15/19 $1,000M* Financials Fast-growing brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Deal size is RC estimate.

In addition, nano-cap auto e-tailer LMP Automotive (LMPX) is again scheduled to raise $12 million at a $45 million market cap, after delaying its offering.

LMP Automotive Holdings, which operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell, and rent cars, plans to raise $12 million by offering 2.1 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $45 million. LMP Automotive, which was founded in 2017, booked $14 million in revenue over the last 12 months. The Plantation, FL-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LMPX. ThinkEquity is the lead bookrunner on the deal.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/27/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 35.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 25.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 20.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 17.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

