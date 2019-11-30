Weak Outlook Stings Deere

Source: Forbes

Deere (DE) reported quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 and GAAP EPS of $2.27. The company beat on revenue and earnings, yet the stock is off 5% post-earnings. I have the following takeaways on the quarter.

Solid Revenue Growth

The direction of the U.S. economy continues to dominate the public discourse. Are we headed for recession or are we in the throes of one already? Will ending the trade war with China bring us back from the brink or will it simply delay the inevitable? The financial results of cyclical names like Deere could give a glimpse into the direction of the economy. Simply put, the future may look weak.

For its most recent quarter, Deere generated revenue of $9.9 billion, up 5% Y/Y. This bested the 3% decline for the quarter ended July 2019.

Agriculture and Turf revenue rose 3% Y/Y, spurred primarily by higher volume and solid price realization. It represented 58% of total revenue. In July, the sector was characterized by poor weather conditions and heavy rain that delayed the planting season. The trade war with China also hurt soybean prices and equipment sales. This quarter was marked by strong retail sales. However, uncertainty over the trade war makes the outlook for the agricultural sector uncertain. The U.S. and China recently agreed to a limited trade deal calling for China to increase purchases of certain agricultural products. I thought the limited trade deal would help the outlook, yet that was not the case.

Construction & Forestry generated sales of $2.9 billion, up 8% Y/Y. The increase was driven by increased shipment volumes and price realization. Interest rates remain low, which could keep animal spirits alive. The question remains, "Will consumers be able to afford the rising rent or rising housing costs created by the construction boom?"

Deere's pretax income of $825 million fell 16% Y/Y. Gross margin declined 90 basis points versus the year earlier period. Declining gross margin was due to higher production costs within the agricultural segment. SG&A expense and R&D costs rose 5% and 4%, respectively. While gross margin fell, Deere did not gain much leverage in other operating costs.

The company expanded its voluntary separation program for certain salaried employees. It is expected to cost $140 million for fiscal year 2020, but it could generate $150 million in savings. Management is also looking to contain costs in certain of its international markets. Cut backs likely imply Deere (1) envisions headwinds to its top line growth and (2) would like to adjust expenses in advance of a decline in revenue.

Weak Outlook

Future equipment demand is usually driven by cash crop receipts. However, receipts could be more volatile given the trade war with China. Management estimates 2019 farm cash receipts will grow 2% Y/Y to $395 billion. The increase is primarily driven by aid from the USDA which is expected to contribute about $17 billion to the farm economy. The question remains, "Will aid spur farm equipment spending?" Aid to farmers could help farmers recoup losses from waning demand, but it may not fully spur farm equipment spending to levels seen prior to the trade war.

Deere is also forecasting a decline in revenue and earnings next year:

"DE now sees FY 2020 net income of $2.7B-$3.1B, lower than this year and well below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.46B. Analysts had been forecasting a slight uptick in sales next year, but the company expects a 5%‐10% decline in full-year equipment sales for its Agriculture & Turf segment, while sales in the Construction & Forestry segment look even worse with a 10%-15% drop."

I anticipated the limited trade deal with China would kick in by the first half of 2020; I also expected the deal would lead to bullish comments from management. The last thing I expected was a weak forecast. The lesson may be to wait until farmers see real results before forecasting a pick up in agricultural purchases from China.

Management seemed to intimate that farmers were reluctant to buy equipment after a disappointing harvest. They may be in the process of working down excess inventory. Bad weather conditions, a reduction in China's demand for U.S. agricultural products and an economy that may have peaked could remain the narrative for Deere for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Deere is a cyclical business and we may be at peak economy. DE is down 8% Y/Y and trades at nearly 17x earnings. A lot of the bad news may be priced into the stock. I rate DE a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.