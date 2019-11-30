Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Merger Monday

Marking the biggest ever deal in the luxury sector, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) agreed to buy Tiffany & Company (NYSE:TIF) for $16.2B, adding an iconic American name to the European giant's stable of brands. Separately, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) agreed to pay $9.7B for cholesterol-drug maker The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) as it builds up its heart treatment portfolio. With major brokerages dropping trading commissions in recent months, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) also announced a $26B all-stock deal for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), creating "a Goliath in Wealth Management."

Uber stripped of London license

Shares of the ride-hailing giant tumbled 6.4 on Monday, before paring losses, after the company lost its license to operate in London for the second time in two years. While its services won't immediately be blocked, it is a major blow to Uber (NYSE:UBER), which must now appeal the decision and prove its safety record. Uber was previously barred from the city in September 2017, leading to a protracted legal battle with Transport for London that won it a reprieve.

Disney strikes gold with 'Frozen II'

The movie hauled in $127M domestically and $223M worldwide in its opening weekend, resulting in the highest-grossing debut ever for any animated film globally. More records? The motion picture marked a new high in the U.S. and Canada for an animated release outside the summer season and was the largest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios. It's also likely to be Disney's (NYSE:DIS) sixth film to net more than $1B at the box office in 2019. What will this weekend bring?

Hong Kong protests

The Hang Seng index rose 1.6% on Monday as pro-democracy forces won 86% of the seats on Hong Kong’s local district councils. The pro-government camp only won about 12% of seats versus 65% four years ago, putting pressure on authorities to meet the demands of the city's demonstrators. Later in the week, President Trump signed into law Congressional legislation supporting the city's anti-government protesters, prompting worries over progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Global ticketing giant

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) said it would sell its StubHub business to Viagogo Entertainment, a significant international competitor. Already among the largest players in the growing secondary market for sports, music and live-entertainment, the combined company expects to sell hundreds of thousands of tickets each day across more than 70 countries. The $4.05B deal is also a major cash windfall for eBay, which scooped up StubHub for $310M in 2007.

NYC bans all flavored e-cigarettes

As federal officials waver on a flavored e-cigarette ban, state and municipal officials are grappling with how to address the resurgence of youth nicotine addiction. The latest to take action is NYC, which became the largest city in the U.S. to outlaw all vaping flavors except tobacco. A nationwide public health matter is also spreading, with a mysterious vaping lung disease that has so far sickened more than 2,100 and killed 42 people.

Another hurdle for the 737 MAX

The FAA announced it would be the sole issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAXs (a role it previously shared with Boeing), meaning it will inspect and sign off on every jet individually before delivery to airlines. It's another public pushback by the agency against company pressure to accelerate the plane's reinstatement. While Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been angling to start some MAX deliveries by late December, FAA leaders have stressed they don't have a timeline and won't sacrifice safety to speed up the process.

Black Friday in full swing

The biggest shopping weekend of the year arrived, with 165.3M Americans planning to shop or bargain hunt during the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. Strong numbers could suggest a profitable shopping season ahead amid concerns over the health of the economy. From a market perspective, history suggests this is a very good time for retail stocks. Since 2007, the week before Black Friday to a week after, the sector usually gains 5% . Early indications about the day's performers pointed to strong store traffic for Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), with nice performance from Target (NYSE:TGT) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

Ford won't take on Tesla's Cybertruck

"Sunny's tweet was tongue in cheek... nothing more," a Ford (NYSE:F) spokesman said, shooting down chances of a tug-of-war match between Ford's F-150 and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) new Cybertruck. Sunny Madra, Vice President of Ford X, prompted the challenge over Twitter this week, with Elon Musk responding, "Bring it on!" If the battle were to take place, odds put Tesla as 3-to-1 favorite, according to sports betting company BookMaker.eu.

Climate change economics

Calling it a "mission critical priority," Christine Lagarde is pushing for climate change to be part of the ECB's purpose, in the first comprehensive review of the bank since 2003. Pushback? Some eurozone central bankers argue that climate action should be left to the EU's national governments to handle through fiscal policy, not monetary policy. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Fed convened the U.S. central bank's first-ever conference on the "Economics of Climate Change" and discussed the concept of a "green interest rate."