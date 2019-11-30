5 Black Friday Dividend Deals You Won't Want To Miss

They are likely to deliver generous, safe and rising income over time, as well as have the potential for market-beating double-digit total returns.

OZK, CCL, IMBBY, ALB, and MSM are all deeply undervalued dividend bargains you can consider for your Black Friday shopping list.

But with the broader market valuations getting stretched, bargain hunting becomes more important than ever.

(Source: imgflip)

This holiday season investors have a lot to be thankful for, including a stock market that's enjoying its second-best year since 2013.

(Source: Ycharts)

Of course, the downside to a 28% rally in a year with virtually no earnings growth is that valuations get stretched, raising near-term pullback risk and resulting in lower returns in the future.

The current consensus forward EPS for the S&P 500 is $172.5, meaning that as I write this, the forward PE on the broader market is 18.2. That's 12% above the 25-year average of 16.2. It's also 5% above the interest-rate adjusted 17.4 fair value PE.

Fortunately, no matter how hot the market gets something great is always on sale. So in the spirit of Black Friday and holiday bargain hunting, here are five deep value dividend selections from the Dividend Kings' 292 company (and counting) master list.

Each is a good source of safe and growing yield, and realistically capable of double-digit long-term total returns that should put the market's 2% to 7% expected returns to shame.

5 Great Black Friday Dividend Stocks

All five of these companies are owned in our various portfolios.

Company Ticker Sector Quality Score (Out of 11) Bank OZK (OZK) Finance 8 (above average) Carnival (CCL) Consumer Discretionary 8 (above average) Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) Consumer Staples 7 (average) Albemarle (ALB) Basic Materials 10 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) - dividend champion MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Industrial 9 (blue chip quality) Average 8.4

My goal was to highlight deeply undervalued companies in five different sectors, which collectively had above average quality.

Company Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Bank OZK 3.3% $30 $54 44% 14% to 29% Carnival 4.5% $45 $74 40% 18% to 29% Imperial Brands 11.4% $21.50 $34 37% 23% to 30% Albemarle 2.3% $65 $98 34% 11% to 22% MSC Industrial Direct 4.0% $74 $109 32% 16% to 28% Average 5.1% 37%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, Reuters, Ycharts, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Bank OZK

Bank OZK changed its name from Bank of the Ozarks in July of 2018 and has made a name for itself from two primary achievements. The first is a 21-year dividend growth streak that few banks can claim. The other is a rapid growth rate, including 20% dividend CAGR over the past two decades, which has helped it achieve 18.5% CAGR total returns. That's almost four times what the broader market achieved.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Bank OZK was the top-performing regional bank of its size for the 8th consecutive year in 2018. So if OZK is so great, why is it a deep value stock today?

75% of the bank's loans are in specialty real estate (mostly condos and apartment loans in Miami, NYC, and LA) or to RV/boat owners. These are riskier kinds of loans that command higher interest rates and have allowed OZK to enjoy some of the best net interest margins in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

But falling rates today (75% of its loans are variable), as well as increased competition in specialty lending, has resulted in steadily falling NIM since it peaked in mid-2017 at a stunning 5%.

In Q3 2018, the bank wrote off two non-performing loans for a total of $46 million, which spooked the market over fears that its riskier loan book might suddenly send loan losses soaring.

(Source: investor presentation)

In reality, the net charge off ratio continues to be among the lowest in the industry, courtesy of very strict and conservative underwriting.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's due to a skilled management team, including a CEO that's been with OZK for 40 years, and Chief Credit and Banking Officers who saw it through the Great Recession.

Another headwind for OZK has been surpassing $10 billion in assets, back in 2015, which has meant stricter regulatory compliance standards. Add in a more rapid pace of maturing loans (from previous acquisitions), and a slowdown in acquisitions and OZK's blistering pace of growth has slowed sharply. This has soured the market on what remains one of the most profitable banks in America (or indeed the world).

(Source: investor presentation)

1% returns on assets and 10% returns on equity are considered signs of a quality bank. OZK is generating almost 2% ROA and over 13% ROE, indicating its trustworthy and competent management team is doing a good job growing shareholder value. The efficiency ratio (operating costs/revenue) are 39%, far below the 55% to 65% seen at even large banks.

Meanwhile, the thing that Wall Street worries most about, the safety of the balance sheet, appears overblown. Not just are charge-offs still very low, but the balance sheet is strong and getting steadily stronger over time.

(Source: investor presentation)

OZK's capital ratios are almost double the regulatory minimums, a testament to a very conservative corporate culture that kept the dividend safe and growing through the financial crisis.

Growth is expected to accelerate in 2021 and beyond (6% growth in 2021 after a 10% decline in 2020 due to falling rates) and RV/marine growth is accelerating again. The growth catalysts for OZK are numerous and include:

stronger economic growth in 2021 and beyond (likely causing floating-rate loan rates to rise);

higher loan volumes once the economy picks up;

acquisitions (management is preparing to be opportunistic in the future); and

a strong housing market (60% of loans are to condo and apartment builders).

Morgan Stanley recently penned a report about how 151 million Millennials and Gen Z (double the 76 million boomers that are around today) could spark a "youth boom" from 2020 to 2040, which would be an especially strong growth catalyst for the underbuilt housing market.

Growth profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 16.5% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 6% to 12% CAGR

Historical fair value: 16 to 21 PE

I'm not sure that OZK can actually grow at those long-term consensus rates, which is why I modeled its valuation on the more conservative of either the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rules of thumb or the bank's own fundamental historical multiples, whichever were lower.

For total return modeling purposes, the conservative end of the total return range is generated using half the consensus growth rate, and a PE of 12, the average for banks.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

But even growing at a far slower rate and commanding a multiple no better than its peers (it's unquestionably a superior bank), Bank OZK is capable of doubling your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For the bullish end of our total return potential range, we use the consensus 12% growth and the lower end of the bank's historical PE range. That shows OZK can realistically generate almost 30% CAGR returns if it returns to the low end of its historical growth rate.

Carnival

Carnival is the world's largest cruise line, with over 100 ships, 200,000 passenger rooms, and nine global brands. Right now CCL EPS growth is hurting from high investment (it has 19 ships being delivered from 2019 to 2023), and weaker global economic growth, especially in Europe.

However, the long-term thesis behind CCL is still intact, which is that:

just 4% of Americans (and 3% of Europeans) have ever been on a cruise;

retirees and experience seeking Millennials are increasingly interested in cruises;

shipbuilding capacity is limited and dominated by the big three cruise operators;

new ships are far more efficient (boosting ROIC over time); and

industry-wide demand is expected to outstrip capacity over the next decade (stronger pricing power).

2019 is a weak year for CCL, but that's exactly the time to buy cyclical industry giants like this.

2018 EPS growth: 12%

2019 consensus growth: 0%

2020 growth: 4%

2021 growth: 7%

2022 growth: 7%

At 9.7 times forward earnings, 4.5% yielding CCL is priced as if it will only grow at about 2% forever. Yet, when we check the growth profile, we see that the market is being extremely pessimistic about a company that has a very obvious and strong long-term growth catalysts.

Growth profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 7.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus: 5.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 10.7% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 4.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 5% to 11% CAGR

Historical fair value: 16 to 18 PE

Carnival's growth rates are cyclical and depend on the health of the economy. However, the consensus among the 21 analysts who cover the company for a living is that it will still be able to grow at its historical rate. This likely means an eventual return to its historical fair value PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CCL achieves the lower end of its expected growth range and returns to the low end of fair value, then it could still deliver impressive total returns of 18% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CCL grows as fast as some analysts expect, and returns to the upper end of its fair value range, then it could nearly quadruple your investment and would likely become one of the best investments of the next five years.

Imperial Brands

Imperial is a small (2.5% or less risk cap) holding in our Deep Value Portfolio and my retirement portfolio.

Like all tobacco giants, Imperial's stock was taken to the woodshed by the "vapocalypse" which now appears to be abating. However, CEO Alison Cooper announcing her resignation on October 3rd (when a replacement is found), and a guidance cut that sent shares plunging 12% (vaping related) has caused IMBBY to languish in the dog house even as larger and higher quality peers have steadily recovered.

The trouble for Imperial is that it has the weakest brands (though still relatively strong pricing power) of the big four tobacco companies. Its new-generation products or NGP portfolio is also rather weak, and very vaping focused.

Heated tobacco products are easier to brand, generally more popular with smokers (more similar experience) and have avoided the vaping related bans that some US states have pursued.

But the reason that I and Dividend Kings own a small stake (less than 2%) in Imperial is that its thesis remains intact. You can see that from its full-year results:

revenue (constant currency) up 5.1%

organic revenue growth: 2.2%

tobacco revenue growth: 1.1% (5.5% price hikes vs. 4.4% volume declines)

IMBBY is attempting to cut its brands in half from 2017 to 2020, to focus its marketing efforts on the highest margin brands. That plan calls for asset sales that will pay down debt and boost the safety of the dividend. That's a plan that Fitch says remains on track.

The thing to remember with IMBBY is that you are NOT buying the highest quality tobacco company.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI): 8/11 above-average quality

Altria (NYSE:MO): 9/11 blue-chip quality- dividend king

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM): 10/11 SWAN quality

IMBBY is a more speculative investment than its peers, which is why you should keep your position size small (2.5% or less is what I recommend).

Why own it at all? A yield over 11% that management says will grow slightly slower than earnings in the future (to lower its payout ratio and retain more cash flow for investments in NGPs).

The thesis behind IMBBY is simple. Modest cash flow growth will allow the current dividend to remain safe and grow at a token rate. Here's the current consensus for IMBBY's FCF/share

2019: -4% (79% payout ratio)

2020: 1%

2021: 18%

2022: 6%

At under 7 times earnings, IMBBY is priced for -2% to -3% growth in perpetuity. All it has to do is beat those very low expectations and its multiple should expand back to historical norms.

Growth profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 3.5% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year growth consensus: 8.1% CAGR (upper end of management old guidance)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: NA

Historical growth rate: 2.3% CAGR over the last 10 years

Realistic growth range: 2% to 5% CAGR

Historical fair value: 12 to 14 PE

Note that the market, always correctly "weighing the substance of a company correctly" has not valued Imperial, due to its lower quality, at anywhere near the normal tobacco multiples. Its average historical fair value 13 PE is even below the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham 15 PE/cash flow rule of thumb for "sound" long-term investments.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

However, even growing at just 1% at times, Imperial has been valued at 12 times earnings, and if it grows at 2% and returns to that historical multiple, then it could nearly triple your investment over the next five years.

That's the power of a safe yield of nearly 12% and a PE at half its historical norm.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of the total return potential range is IMBBY growing slightly faster than what FactSet expects, but roughly in the mid-range of management guidance. That might justify a return to a 14 PE, resulting in as much as 30% CAGR total returns.

Not from outlandish growth expectations, or a return to bubble valuations. Just a deep value tobacco stock, trading at a dirt-cheap multiple, seeing significant multiple expansion courtesy of modest growth.

Albemarle

ALB is the world's largest lithium supplier, with the lowest cost production sources, and a great management team. One that's dividend friendly nature has resulted in a 25-year dividend growth streak that makes it a champion (aristocrat except not in the S&P 500).

ALB's price has been mired in a two-year bear market due to two reasons.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

First, investors became euphoric over the "EVs are the future so lithium is the new gold" theme that took off from 2015 to 2017. Paying 32 times earnings for a cyclical commodity producer, double its historical valuation, is asking for trouble.

(Source: Metalbulletin)

Trouble is what foolish investors got when oversupply in lithium drove prices down by 50% in recent years. When might lithium prices stabilize?

Morningstar's Seth Goldstein has an answer for that.

"We reiterate our view that Albemarle shares are significantly undervalued ($120 fair value estimate), as our longer-term outlook reflects substantial profit growth. Based on our above-consensus outlook for electric vehicle growth, we see lithium demand continuing to grow at a mid- to high-teens annual rate through 2030. On the supply side, based on our bottom-up, mine by mine, analysis, we point to 2022 as the year when demand growth will overtake new supply. Thereafter, we think higher-cost supply will need to come online to meet demand, pushing long-term prices higher. Shares currently trade at more than a 40% discount to our fair value estimate. For patient, long-term investors, we think the current share price represents a great opportunity to own a high quality business with a bright long-term outlook." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Note that Dividend Kings doesn't think ALB is worth $120, just $98 per share. But we agree that it's a bargain right now, and one of the most undervalued SWAN quality dividend champions you can buy.

Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.6% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year growth consensus: 7.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.5% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 9.1% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 4% to 10% CAGR

Historical fair value: 15 to 17 PE

Albemarle has grown at about 9% over time, but its growth rate is cyclical and ranges from 2% to 24% CAGR. Outside of bubbles and bear markets, the market has valued it at 15 to 17 times earnings.

Even if the bullish EV case for lithium doesn't pan out and ALB grows at just 4%, slower than any consensus estimate, the Carnevale/Graham fair value formula built into F.A.S.T Graphs still agrees that a 15 PE would be appropriate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This means that the conservative forecast for ALB's long-term returns is still in the double digits. Compared to the 2% to 7% CAGR total returns most asset managers expect from the market, 2.3% yielding ALB offers slightly better yield today, and conservative, much better long-term return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ALB grows at the upper end of its growth range and returns to the upper end of fair value, then it could deliver over 20% CAGR total returns and basically triple BlackRock's bullish 7% return expectation for stocks.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSM is one of the largest industrial suppliers in the country, including 10% market share in its most lucrative niche, metalworking.

It stocks 1.7 million items and can ship 99% of them out within a single day, vs. 60% for the industry overall. MSM's growth has been fueled through smart M&A because this is a highly fragmented industry (145,000 companies, with the 50 biggest commanding 30% market share).

As its gained scale, MSM has offered its largest customers vendor management inventory or VMI contracts. This means that MSM studies a customer's needs, and then automates the parts procurement process, running orders automatically through its own system.

This helps increase customer retention and smooth out cash flow from what would normally be a highly cyclical business. MSM hasn't had a single year of negative free cash flow since 2000. Also helping cash flow stability selling exclusive brands (29% of items) including the most trusted four metalworking tool brands.

MSM's metalworking niche helps make it a standard out in an otherwise commoditized industry. One that likely has a bright future once we get beyond the trade uncertainty induced economic growth slowdown.

2019 consensus growth: 4%

2020 growth: -6%

2021 growth: 4%

2022 growth: 13%

What's the long-term growth profile look like?

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year growth consensus: 1.5% CAGR (factors in 2019 and 2020 trade conflict effects)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 9.1% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 9% to 15% CAGR

Historical fair value: 17 to 20 PE

MSM has a cyclical growth rate varying from 4% to 15% CAGR over the past 20 years. The market values it at 17 to 20 times earnings outside of bear markets and bubbles.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

As long as the trade conflict doesn't last forever (not likely), MSM returning to at least its historical long-term growth rate of 9% would justify a return to the lower end of its historical fair value range. Which could result in over 16% CAGR total returns that could more than double your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MSM grows as fast as most analysts expect (ignoring the two trade war years), then it could justify a return to the upper end of its fair value range, potentially tripling your investment over the next half-decade.

Bottom Line: This Holiday Season Celebrate Black Friday With Great Dividend Stock Deals

Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating with family, friends, eating excessively, and of course, shopping for bargains.

With the market currently 12% overvalued, many popular blue chips are not appropriate places for new money today. Fortunately, as my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

The Dividend Kings Master List of 292 companies currently shows:

134 companies (average quality 9.1/11 blue chip) fairly valued or better;

three dividend kings at fair value or better; and

14 11/11 quality Super SWANs (collectively have tripled the S&P 500's returns over 25 years) at fair value or better.

Bank OZK, Carnival, Imperial Brands, Albemarle, and MSC Industrial Direct are just five of the dozens of great companies worth buying today. These five are currently some of the best dividend deals to be found on Wall Street, courtesy of the market being excessively pessimistic about their growth prospects.

(Source: imgflip)

However, they are now trading at such high margins of safety that even modest growth is likely to result not just in generous, safe and growing income over time but double-digit market-beating returns as well.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

two exclusive preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns OZK, CCL, IMBBY, ALB, and MSM in our portfolios.