Northern Oil And Gas: Poised To Start Dividend Payments In 2020

Northern indicated that it could hold production flat with as little as $200 million in capital expenditures, which is better than I expected.

It is also planning on initiating a dividend, which would probably be $0.01 or $0.02 per quarter given Northern's large share count.

These issues should ease somewhat by early 2020, and Northern should be able to deliver production growth combined with debt reduction in 2020.

Northern Oil and Gas' (NOG) Q3 2019 production was affected by infrastructure issues, but its underlying results seem strong. It looks to be well positioned for 2020 production growth combined with a significant amount of positive cash flow that can be put towards debt reduction and the initiation of a dividend.

Q3 2019 Results

Northern's Q3 2019 production ended up slightly lower than expected at 40,786 BOEPD, compared to its guidance for 41,500 to 42,500 BOEPD. This was due to a higher than expected amount (4,500 BOEPD) from shut-ins and curtailments as the Williston Basin deals with infrastructure issues. Northern mentioned that the impact of the curtailments and shut-ins was almost 2,000 BOEPD worse than expected, so its Q3 2019 production would have exceeded the high end of its guidance range otherwise.

As a result of the infrastructure issues, Northern only realized $1.15 per Mcf for its natural gas and NGLs in Q3 2019, down from $2.70 per Mcf in Q2 2019. However, with 80% oil production, Northern's results are not that significantly affected by the effect of lower realized prices for natural gas and NGLs.

Overall, the infrastructure issues are expected to improve in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 as takeaway capacity comes online.

Northern's Transactions

Northern announced that it had received consents from noteholders representing 99.87% of the second-lien note principal. Options 1, 2 and 4 were also fully subscribed. Option 1 involved exchanging up to $70.75 million in second-lien notes for $75 million in 6.5% preferred stock. Option 2 involved purchasing up to $200 million in second-lien notes for $212 million in cash. Option 4 involved participation in option 1, but also allowed for the cash purchase of an additional $75 million in preferred stock.

Source: Northern Oil & Gas

The net impact of these transactions appears to be to reduce Northern's outstanding second-lien debt by around $271 million, while also adding $150 million in preferred stock and $147 million in net credit facility debt. Northern's credit facility debt increases by $222 million ($10 million in consent fees plus $212 million to repurchase second-lien notes) less $75 million in proceeds from the preferred stock subscription.

Northern's common stock is generally unaffected by these transactions. There is an additional $26 million ahead of it in the capital structure now, but Northern's secured debt is reduced by $124 million, giving the company more flexibility. Northern's interest costs and preferred dividends are reduced by around $7 million per year by swapping the high-interest second-lien notes for lower interest credit facility borrowings and the preferred stock.

2020 Outlook

At current strip prices ($54 to $55 WTI oil), Northern may end up with around $749 million in revenue after hedges. This assumes that Northern delivers around 46,000 BOEPD in production after spending $275 million on organic D&C capital and $50 million on ground game capital. Northern estimated that it could deliver 44,000 BOEPD in 2020 with as little as $200 million in capex, and this extra spend would position it for a fair bit of 2021 production growth as well.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,432,000 $49.00 $658 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 20,148,000 $2.50 $50 Hedge Value $41 Total Revenue $749

In this scenario, Northern would end up with $617 million in cash expenditures. It would have $132 million in positive cash flow, and it is thinking about putting around one-third towards debt reduction and one-third towards share buybacks and dividends.

$ Million Production Expenses $139 Production Taxes $68 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest and Preferred Dividends $71 Capital Expenditures $325 Total Expenses $617

Given Northern's large share count (around 406 million shares outstanding as of November 2019), the dividend would probably be around $0.01 or $0.02 per share per quarter. At $0.02 per share per quarter, that would add up to around $32 million in annual dividend payments. A higher dividend would be at significant risk of being cut in the future due to fluctuations in commodity prices.

Conclusion

Northern's Q3 2019 results were negatively affected by higher-than-expected curtailments and shut-ins, but its future looks good. The infrastructure issues are expected to ease at least somewhat by early 2020 and Northern estimated that it can maintain 44,000 BOEPD with a lower amount of capital than I expected. This sets it up to deliver decent 2020 production growth along with positive cash flow that it can put towards items such as debt reduction and dividends. Northern has also increased its flexibility with the reduction in second-lien debt and issuance of preferred stock. It could stand to reduce its debt a bit more, though, to give it a safety buffer in case of lower oil prices.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.