Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/9 12/31 0.77 0.79 2.60% 1.22% 48 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/3 1/15 0.4 0.41 2.50% 0.86% 13 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 1/10 2/18 0.21 0.2325 10.71% 2.09% 54 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 12/30 1/13 0.57 0.62 8.77% 1.47% 34 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/9 12/27 0.2875 0.295 2.61% 3.78% 21 York Water Company (YORW) 12/30 1/15 0.1733 0.1802 3.98% 1.63% 23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 2 (Ex-Div 12/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 12/18 0.5 31.69 2.9% 10

Tuesday December 3 (Ex-Div 12/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 12/19 0.25 98.32 1.0% 12 Home Depot Inc. (HD) 12/19 1.36 220.51 2.4% 10 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 12/19 0.62 83.55 2.9% 17

Wednesday December 4 (Ex-Div 12/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 12/17 0.54 112.95 1.9% 17 BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 12/23 3.3 494.91 2.7% 10 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 12/20 0.92 83.11 4.4% 16 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 1/2 0.76 104.37 2.9% 63 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 1/3 1.03 136.34 3.0% 47 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/31 0.7 158.03 1.8% 57 Old Republic International (ORI) 12/16 0.2 22.56 3.5% 38 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 1/7 0.96 135.83 2.8% 47 Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 12/31 0.26 116.15 0.9% 25 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) 1/2 0.72 30.86 9.4% 17 Waste Management (WM) 12/20 0.51 112.91 1.8% 16 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/2 0.53 119.09 1.8% 46

Thursday December 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 12/20 0.09 4.77 6.9% 10 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 12/30 0.54 91.09 2.3% 24 First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 12/16 0.42 63.62 2.6% 10 FedEx Corp. (FDX) 1/2 0.65 160.05 1.6% 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 12/17 1.08 279.87 1.5% 10

Friday December 6 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 12/27 0.25 43.04 2.3% 18 Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/31 0.79 258.5 1.2% 48 Donaldson Company (DCI) 12/27 0.21 56.08 1.5% 33 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 12/24 0.22 73.4 1.2% 15 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 1/15 0.79 38.57 8.2% 16 PPL Corp. (PPL) 1/2 0.41 34.03 4.8% 18 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/27 0.3 31.24 3.8% 21 Travelers Companies (TRV) 12/31 0.82 136.72 2.4% 15 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 1/2 0.31 67.27 1.8% 28 V.F. Corp. (VFC) 12/20 0.48 88.54 2.2% 47

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Atmos Energy (ATO) 12/9 0.57 2.2% American Water Works (AWK) 12/4 0.5 1.6% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 12/3 0.36 2.1% Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 12/5 0.24 1.0% Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 12/6 2.55 1.0% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 12/6 0.1 1.8% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 12/5 0.48 1.0% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 12/6 0.75 1.5% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 12/6 0.19 0.7% Matthews International (MATW) 12/9 0.21 2.2% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 12/5 0.37 1.5% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 12/6 0.88 1.8% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 12/3 0.7 1.7% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 12/6 1.13 0.8% Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.62 4.0% TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) 12/5 0.23 1.5% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 12/4 0.96 3.2% Visa Inc. (V) 12/3 0.3 0.7% WestRock Company (WRK) 12/3 0.47 4.6% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 12/3 0.37 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.