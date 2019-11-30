Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years (GLPI) 12/12 12/27 0.68 0.7 2.94% 6.64% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 2 (Ex-Div 12/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet Inc. (AVT) 12/20 0.21 40.65 2.1% 7 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 12/18 0.58 130.37 1.8% 9 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 12/16 0.04 17.16 3.0% 5 Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 12/17 0.94 55.84 6.7% 9 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 12/18 0.25 66.39 1.5% 5 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 12/24 1.55 271.26 2.3% 7 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 12/18 0.06 32.73 0.7% 6

Tuesday December 3 (Ex-Div 12/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 12/20 0.8 288.66 1.1% 9 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/16 0.31 47.67 2.6% 5

Wednesday December 4 (Ex-Div 12/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 12/27 0.18 33.32 2.2% 6 Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) 1/3 0.58 130.01 0.4% 8 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 12/20 0.16 63.55 1.0% 7 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 12/20 0.26 40.49 2.5% 8 Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 12/31 0.53 131.11 1.6% 9 Lear Corp. (LEA) 12/26 0.75 120.31 2.5% 9 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 12/18 0.27 35.25 3.0% 8 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 12/20 0.3 77.77 1.5% 9 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 1/2 0.16 16.64 3.7% 7 Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 12/13 0.4 31.84 4.9% 9 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 12/20 0.34 29.51 4.6% 9

Thursday December 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 12/23 0.13 28.93 1.8% 6 ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/30 0.15 69.78 0.8% 7

Friday December 6 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/27 0.75 202.73 1.5% 9 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 12/24 0.11 18.12 2.4% 8 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 12/19 0.29 43.85 2.6% 8 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 12/31 0.47 59.31 3.2% 8 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/31 0.19 14.16 5.4% 9 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.14 12.66 4.3% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 12/5 0.62 3.0% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/6 1.45 2.5% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/5 0.44 2.1% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 12/6 0.17 1.3% Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 12/9 0.13 1.9% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 12/4 0.13 2.7% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/6 0.9 2.0% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 12/3 0.85 2.1% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 12/5 0.09 1.0% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 12/9 1.05 4.5% Macerich Company (MAC) 12/3 0.75 11.1% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/6 0.37 2.6% Neenah Inc. (NP) 12/3 0.45 2.5% Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 12/3 0.41 3.2% PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 12/3 0.32 1.6% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/6 0.55 1.8% Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 12/9 0.83 7.6% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/5 0.24 1.2% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 12/4 0.18 1.4% Boeing Company (BA) 12/6 2.06 2.2% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 12/9 0.64 4.1% Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) 12/6 1.1 1.2% Matson Inc. (MATX) 12/5 0.22 2.3% MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 12/6 0.2 0.7% Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 12/5 0.35 2.0% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 12/4 0.11 0.7% Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 12/5 0.13 2.2% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/6 0.46 2.0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 12/3 0.14 4.8% Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 12/4 0.23 6.2% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 12/5 0.31 0.9% Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 12/9 0.11 1.0% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) 12/4 0.22 1.3% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 12/4 0.25 3.5% Timken Company (TKR) 12/4 0.28 2.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.