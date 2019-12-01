Thanksgiving Edition II: Speculating And Trading, Rules And Recommendations

What do I Mean By Speculation?

Trading and Speculation are used interchangeably. In fact, trading and investment are often confused as well. In my last article in this Thanksgiving series, I gave a full definition of what investing means to me; it is the role of being an OWNER. I further want to create a middle category between investing and trading, I am calling it "speculation" because I can't think of a more apt word, and I am not in the habit of creating neologisms. So first trading, trading is basically what everyone is talking about when they talk about where a stock closed today or opened today. As an owner, unless there is something fundamentally wrong with your company, you don't care what the price is. In fact, you WANT the price to be lower so you can buy more, or your Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRiP) can buy more equity. Trading is very simple you buy low and sell higher, or buy high and sell higher. It is about trends, momentum, and narratives. It's exciting and interesting and gives me a reason to get up at 4 am to find out what those crazy Asians and Europeans did to our equity futures. You don't think like an owner, you think like a scalper. You're in for the immediate alpha, you look for patterns, try to understand the sentiment, identify what stock has the mojo and which ones are flagging. I synthesize fundamentals, charting, with monitoring insider buying, I try to catch off-the-cuff remarks of CEO, and even facial expressions during interviews, get a sense of what traders and money managers are thinking, or at least what their official line is. Then I go long or short, expressed through options, one can do the same with equities as well. To me that is trading, there is a time dependency in options that is very apparent, but let's face it, there needs to be a time component in trading as well. We will get to trading, what is speculating?

Speculation

Speculating is a middle way, where you can trade around a position or even hold a position for a year or so. Speculating does have a time component like trading, but it is longer. What is a good example of speculation? Take a company that is spinning out a division. That can take a year or so. A great example is Match (MTCH). InterActiveCorp (IAC) is issuing the rest of MTCH that it owns to shareholders of IAC. Once that is done, a speculator may decide to sell one or the other or keep both in such time that they are fully valued. Non-dividend-paying stocks are prime for speculation. They offer no alpha other than the appreciation of their equity and as such should be bought and sold, or at least you should be writing calls against your equity to generate income. If they get called away, hey it was a speculation. You can always roll up your covered call as well. You can sell half if a stock gets too extended and buy it back lower. Trading around a position to me is speculation. Another great example of "a speculation" is when Symantec agreed to sell its enterprise cybersecurity division to Broadcom (AVGO). Holders of the remaining equity got a $12 per share special dividend distribution. You could have held the stock just for the distribution or bought it as a long-term investment since it is giving a 2% dividend going forward. I was hoping that they would name the company purely LifeLock. Instead, they went with NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). In any case, this was a time-dependent play that took many months to complete.

Speculate in Quality Stocks only

So what else characterizes a speculation for me? Quality. If you speculate in a name, it better be a name that you are comfortable with, a company that has a sustainable future. So if the market goes against you, you can sit with it. You just have to be honest with yourself from the outset and designate a speculation as a SPECULATION. Never turn a trade into a speculation. Also, look for a low entry point for a speculation. You don't enter a speculation when it's in breakout mode. Buying Amazon (AMZN) at 2,100 and calling it a speculation is wrong. Buying AMZN at 1,600 and holding it to 2,100 IS a speculation. If you are in a stock that hasn't moved in six months, you had best be honest with yourself, if it is not giving you a dividend and whatever catalyst there was for you to be buying came and went, your speculation is a bust. Hopefully, you were writing calls against your non-mover to generate some income while you waited.

Speculation should be done in your trading account, not your investing account. Remember, owners don't buy and sell their businesses and buy them back again, and an investor is an owner. Makes sense? Another type of speculation is based on seasons, like buying retailers in August and selling them in November after Black Friday, or buying refiners in the winter and selling them in the summer. Tech stocks tend to do well in the fourth quarter; you could buy them in September and sell them into year-end. Mergers are also a reason to speculate. The merger between Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG); buying Celgene and waiting for the deal to close is called "risk arbitrage". It's a pairs trade where you long the acquiree and short the acquirer. It's called risk for a reason and not my style. I would be inclined to buy the acquirer right before the deal closes as the risk arbitrageur needs to buy back their short to cover the trade. I also think that BMY is a good, long-term investment now as well. So if you get a bad result, you can collect a dividend while BMY proves itself, and of course, you can lever up the dividend by writing calls. If BMY is not a champ in six months, move on, or start accumulating it in your long-term investment account for the dividend. In any case, I am just giving examples of what a speculation is, and once again, it is about the time scale.

Here's a Tip

Most brokerage web sites allow you to write a notation on your stock position in your portfolio. You can designate something as a speculation, and the reason you bought it. If in six months the reason you bought it is no more, you should sell it. Or if the reason happened and your stock is up nicely, you should sell half of it and look for another speculation. Or sell all of it, if it's a seasonal spec. If something is a trade, IDENTIFY it as a trade, you should not hold a trade for more than 2-3 weeks, 4 weeks tops 6 weeks if it is really rocking. If the stock isn't moving like, it is supposed to take the loss and move on.

Cash Management Discipline for Trading and Speculation

I believe very strongly in using cash as a trading discipline. It is very important to remove emotion from trading and speculating. Emotion is less of a problem with investing unless you are constantly looking at your long-term investment portfolio value every second. That is a huge mistake and another reason why you need to keep trading/speculating separate from your investing accounts. Do you constantly check Zillow (Z) for the value of your home? Unless you are looking to be a flipper, looking at your home value is a waste of time. Maybe you are looking to take a second mortgage to buy a boat or dig a swimming pool (DON'T). For trading, and speculating emotion is what trips you up. People get attached to positions and hate to take a loss, even though the money is already lost. Even worse is selling a position that is winning. Once we decide to sell, we want to take it ALL. That is a problem because stocks that are moving up tend to continue moving up. We get afflicted with "seller's remorse". Next time you have a winning position, you end up not wanting to sell. Pretty soon you are watching stocks go up and then go right back down. Or your trading portfolio is crowded with the underperforming wreckage of your mistakes.

Generating Cash

You hear me periodically announce that it's time to generate cash. I ask that you sell off 2-3% of a position or even 2-3 shares of each "old" position good or bad. I don't do this randomly. It is usually driven by the charts or a technical reason, or when I believe there is an event-driven change looming on the calendar. Right now, it is both. We have the December 15 tariff deadline, we hit 3,150 on the S&P 500 (my top), and we have gone straight up for weeks now. It would actually be healthy if we chop around for a week to shake some weak hands loose to propel the market even higher. So for the last 2-3 weeks, I have been reminding you to generate cash, set up some hedges, etc. The most important is cash generation. When else do you take profits, when everyone else is trying to as they head for the exits? You don't want to be panic selling; that sucks and it also interferes with your rationality. No, you want to sell before everyone else is selling and be ready to buy.

By selling a tiny bit every day, you take the emotion out of it. Should you sell that stock that has gone nowhere? Hey, it's only three shares, why not? See how that works? Should you sell the stock that is up 30% in a week? Yes/no!/yes, hey it's only three shares today and three tomorrow. Pretty soon you are sitting with 25% to 35% cash waiting for December 15 to happen. What if December 15 doesn't happen? You can redeploy it. Or maybe hold on to that cash and wait for the meltdown, because if the market does not take a rest soon, that is what is going to happen. The point is if you have a disciplined approach to taking profits and losses, you remove emotion from the equation. Just like any high-pressure game, or sport the mental aspect is the hardest to master. Have you ever watched a pro-golf game? All those people watching, and a guy who has played golf at the highest level their entire life misses what seems like an easy putt, one that you've seen them do 100 times? He let his head get to him. If you think trading is different, you will lose money, because it isn't.

Here's another tip, actually two

Look today it's easy to sell 2-3 shares since there is no commission. Another idea is to "charge" yourself a commission. Every time you make a trade, charge yourself $100 and set that money aside. If you are an active trader, that money adds up. Just make sure you don't recycle any of that money into the next trade. Many brokerage accounts come with a checking account, or you can set up a money market account. Push that cash out of your trading account into that otherwise dormant account, so you aren't tempted. Once we get a sell-off push that money back in and go on the attack. Just to emphasize; 1 - charge yourself for a trade to set aside money going in 2 - sweep all your freed-up cash into a money market so you don't end up recycling it into the next trade

What if I just add cash to the trading account instead?

When I get this question, I am crestfallen because I might have someone who is in a money pit. If you are just shoveling cash into your trading account to cover losses, you should just stop and reassess. This is not about having cash on hand to take advantage of a sell-off. You should have a very tight leash on the amount of money you are risking in trading. It should not be more than 10%-15%, to 20% tops of your savings, start at 5%. In fact, if you have success and your trading is now 50% of your savings, for gosh sakes sweep that cash into your long-term investment. Or pay down your mortgage, or put that money in your kid's college fund. Do not keep shoveling that money back on the table. This is not Vegas. Generating cash is for taking money OFF the table. If your investment account has grown to the point that you are trading at less than 15% of your savings, then sure go ahead. It should not be about re-loading your trading account so you can lose more money.

What if you get a margin call?

Trick question because you should not be trading on margin. DO NOT TRADE WITH MARGIN MONEY. This should be yelled from the rooftops. It's all fun and games when the market is melting up like it is now. It WILL END IN TEARS once the party is over. It will happen at the worst possible time when your stocks are at their lows for the year. It is between you and your creator whether you satisfy a call or not. In my experience, if there is one, there will be another, and another. Once you in that world of hurt you have no business trading, I will tell you that.

Trading requires a short leash

Well, I covered a lot in prior paragraphs that work for both speculating and trading. In trading, you have much wider latitude about what stocks you can be in. That, however, means that you have a much shorter leash for how long you can stay in a trade that isn't working. With options, you should really not be in a trade for more than two business days if it isn't working, especially if you haven't spread your long position yet. With options you are very aware of time, and strangely with stocks, it is harder because there is no expiration. Give yourself an expiration date, and that is another important reason I have made a delineation between real trading and speculation.

Understand How Volatile Stocks Behave

If you buy a stock for a trade that hasn't worked in a week, then you are wrong. Start reducing. By not working, I mean it's going down. Have you looked at the chart? Can you identify the support level? most likely if it is breaking a support level, the stock will fall to the next level down. This does not happen with low beta names unless there is some new news that is really bad. In a high beta name like a Micron (MU), it could happen for any number of reasons. As a trader, you want the high beta names that move faster than the overall market; otherwise, it ain't trading. If you can't read a chart, learn. You don't believe in charts and think it's nonsense, why are you even here at this point? Half of what I do is about the charts. Let me put it another way. You may not believe in charts, but all traders do, and even the fancy money managers and fundamental stock analysts look at the charts. So if a stock breaks a support level, a portfolio manager or his trader will put in a buy order somewhere slightly above, at or below that lower support level. First, they will sell a bunch once the first level is broken. Meanwhile, you are sitting in a losing position. If you haven't hedged at all, that is not a comfy place to be.

Look for stocks and sectors that have a powerful narrative

Housing stocks have a powerful easy to understand narrative. The largest demographic is between 25 and 30 years old. This is the time when families are formed. Housing is now the best it has been in 12 years. Now it is easy to justify trading and speculating, even investing in this space. If you can't explain why you are in a sector or stock in two sentences please reconsider. Oh, and my brother-in-law said he is making a killing is this stock is not a narrative. A stock-specific narrative is that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is beating the pants off of Intel (INTC) because the CEO should have stayed CFO, so it underinvested in capital equipment to buy back stock instead of competing in the marketplace. AMD has a better Data Center chip than INTC, so INTC is trying to compete on price. The only problem is it can't make enough chips. Um, yeah, I am ticked off that this guy is running INTC; Andy Grove must be spinning like a top, and it's a damn shame. It's now a head-to-head competition of who is the worst tech CEO on the planet, Bob Swan or Ginni Rometty of IBM.

Buy in Stages, or wait for the bounce

Never buy all at once. You are not the "Great Carnac" that can predict exactly what the lowest price will be. If you are in a "buy the dips" mode, you should buy in stages, and in small bites. Know beforehand how much you want to speculate with, and break it up into five swipes. You may also wait until that stock levels off and buy then. That is why I look for "rounding bottoms" what I am doing there is seeing the market opinion turn on a stock and then buying it. The last one was Home Depot (NYSE:HD). I thought the market treated it very unfairly, and I waited for it to bounce before I went long. That is because with options, you don't have the luxury to buy the dips. But a speculator or a stock trader could have looked at the chart and identify the next support level which was 218ish (which I did) and bought then. Many traders have a three-day rule that once a stock has taken a hit and you think the market is behaving irrationally, wait three days after the news to start a position.

In Summary, it's All About Time

In short, being active in the stock market is all about time. For the long-term investor, think like an owner. The time to sell is NEVER, a speculator's time scale is generally under a year, and a trader should be more than two to three weeks unless you've got great momentum, then maybe six weeks as long as you tail out a share or two every day or couple of days. For options, if you have a real winner, it is about rolling up and out.

In my next weekend installment, I will talk more about options and how they differ from trading and speculating, but also how they could be used to enhance all aspects of stock market participation

My trades

On Friday right before the early close, I saw that Nutanix (NTNX) was behaving very strongly, and even though the chart earlier in the week looked like it was overextended, NTNX kept moving up. Yesterday even in a very negative tape it was up nicely so I went long with some CALLS. NTNX is a name I have been following for a number of years. I think it is in a sweet spot of cloud operations management - the Multi-Cloud. Corporations use multiple cloud providers so it makes sense to manage them as one unit. NTNX is a young company transitioned from being a hardware-software solution to a cloud-only subscription service. Since hardware is a low margin, but a high price tag business compared to cloud software, it became very hard to judge NTNX's progress in this very competitive area. Also, cloud software contract wins can be very lumpy as we have seen with other players. Anyway, I am long now. If NTNX continues to move up, I will spread it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AMD, NTNX and HD via CALL options.