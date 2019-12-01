Cedar Fair Board Slashes Dividend Growth From 4% To 1%

A Brief Historical Perspective

A number of years ago, the management at Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) stopped giving out annual guidance after poor fall weather resulted in lower-than-predicted attendance, revenue and EBITDA. Instead, the company set a multiyear target called FUNforward, and in early 2011 (before 2010 results were released) included the following chart in one of its presentations:

On the 2013 year-end conference call, additional information was provided about the growth. The then-CEO and current Board Chairman Matt Ouimet discussed growth of the distribution, noting:

The investment thesis behind this product has a substantial interest in the distribution and we are committed to a paced growth in that distribution on a sustainable basis and we have said that that distribution will grow at least at the pace that EBITDA grows. And the good news is I think these investments are going to generate larger EBITDA will support a larger distribution. So now, that remains a priority for the management and the Board.

Before the 2015 results were released, it was apparent to management that Cedar Fair would exceed the $450 million FUNforward target. So, prior to releasing the results, the company put out a new target called FUNforward 2.0, with a long-term Adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million or more by 2018:

And when 2016 looked like it would have another strong year, management decided to up the ante, proclaiming that it would not only meet the $500 million target, but also get there "earlier than the original 2018 projection."

While 2016 did have another strong year, generating $481 million in Adjusted EBITDA, the wheels were about to fall off the express train racing to $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Not only did the company fail to generate $500 million earlier than expected, but also it didn't reach that figure in 2018 either. This would become especially important to income investors anticipating a rising distribution.

The figures in the above chart showed that 2018 results also missed the $500 million Adjusted EBITDA and actually declined for the second straight year. The chart also states, in the third bullet, that Cedar Fair was to "Remain committed to steadily increasing unitholder distribution by 4% annually". Unfortunately, the company recently announced earnings for the third quarter and noted that the quarterly distribution would be increased to $0.935, an increase of just 1%! (see below):

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Year End Quarterly Distribution Rate $0.75 $0.825 $0.855 $0.89 $0.925 $0.935 Percent Increase 7% 10% 4% 4% 4% 1%

So much for the 4% "commitment" made earlier this year. Regardless, this should not have been a big surprise to those that read my last article on Cedar Fair, titled Cedar Fair Issues Anemic July 4th Update, where I concluded with the following paragraph:

As such, I have three choices: I can believe that these purchases (the two waterparks and the land under Great America) will help it meet or exceed the 4% CAGR in Adjusted EBITDA and the Distribution targets, or I can believe that the company can at least maintain the current Distribution and be satisfied with a yield of more than 7%, or I should sell my Units. At this time I will remain long because of my belief that the Distribution can be maintained and will continue to grow, even if that growth will be less than the 4% CAGR target.

While the minimal increase in the distribution may not have been a "big surprise", the timing came earlier than I had expected.

Q3 Results

Before going further, it should be noted that Cedar Fair is a publicly traded Limited Partnership that trades units instead of shares and pays out a quarterly distribution that is reported on a Form K1 instead of a dividend reported on a 1099. There are some complexities at tax filing time, even if those units are held in IRA accounts.

As a business, it "owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. [The] parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. It also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract. And, with that out of the way...

If one were to read the highlights from the Q3 earnings press release, they would be hard pressed to understand why the distribution increase was so small. The headline read "Cedar Fair Announces 2019 Third-Quarter Results and Reports Record Performance for Its First 10 Months". The release went on to note:

Record year-to-date performance trends through November 3, 2019.

Net revenue for Q3 was a record $715 million, an increase of 8%, or $51 million, vs. Q3 of 2018.

On a same park basis, revenue increased by $43 million or 7%.

The company also reported that Adjusted EBITDA through the nine months ending September 29th was $450.1 million compared to $399.7 million for the nine months ended September 23, 2018. Since 2019 was well ahead of the pace set in 2018, and since WinterFest was being extended to more parks in 2019, I would have expected final 2019 results to exceed $500 million in EBITDA for the year. A case could have been made that the company was on pace to exceed $520 million and justify a 4% increase.

And it wasn't just the reported results, but the opening remarks by CEO Richard Zimmerman on the Q3 conference call:

I am very pleased to report that Cedar Fair not only achieved its best ever post Labor Day performance, but our strong results year-to-date have us well on our way to making 2019 the best year in the company's history. ... ... Our Halloween events, which kicked off in mid-September, once, again, have produced some of our biggest days of the season. Through this past Sunday, November 3, record demand increased year-to-date attendance 4%, net revenues by 6%, in-park per capita spending by 1% and out-of-park revenues 7%. All reported on the same-park/same-week basis, which excludes any contribution from the 2 newly acquired Schlitterbahn Waterparks in Texas.

There was, of course, a downside to achieving these records. The company loaded up on debt to buy two waterparks, the land under Great America, Saw Mill Creek Resort, and to fund several other capital projects. Debt has increased to $2.16 billion at the end of Q3 2019 from $1.66 billion at the end of Q3 2018. That's an increase of $500 million, or 30%!

EBITDA and the Distribution

Using Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric and the driver of the increases in the distribution has drawbacks. The acronym stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Warren Buffett had this to say about EBITDA:

Trumpeting EBITDA is a particularly pernicious practice. Doing so implies that depreciation is not truly an expense, given that it is a "non-cash" charge. That's nonsense. In truth, depreciation is a particularly unattractive expense because the cash outlay it represents is paid up front, before the asset acquired has delivered any benefits to the business. Imagine, if you will, that at the beginning of this year a company paid all of its employees for the next ten years of their service (in the way they would lay out cash for a fixed asset to be useful for ten years). In the following nine years, compensation would be a "non-cash" expense - a reduction of a prepaid compensation asset established this year. Would anyone care to argue that the recording of the expense in years two through ten would be simply a bookkeeping formality?

And, in some ways, that's what Cedar Fair has done. But it's not simply about the depreciation distorting the results. It borrowed a lot of money to buy the two waterparks, Sawmill Creek, and the land under Great America. The purchases should generate incremental earnings, increasing EBITDA, but the interest on that half billion dollars of incremental debt will NOT reduce EBITDA because it's a measure BEFORE accounting for the interest. Depreciation on the purchases will NOT reduce EBITDA because it's a measure BEFORE accounting for the depreciation expense.

Using EBITDA gets even more complex when it comes to taxes. Not only are the tax expenses ignored, but some of the offsetting tax deductions associated with the purchases are also ignored. EBITDA ignores the incremental depreciation and interest expense deductions that may shelter some of the expected future earnings from taxes. And it gets even more complex. Since the portion of these asset purchases that is allocated to land cannot be depreciated, that portion of the expenditure won't help to reduce taxes.

In the case of the land purchase under Great America, the distortion gets worse. First, the earnings part of EBITDA increases because the lease payment was an operating expense that had reduced earnings. Second, the operating lease was a tax deductible operating expense, potentially increasing the tax liability. Third, the interest payments on the incremental debt associated with the purchase are ignored.

To be clear, it's not that these transactions won't provide a potential benefit to investors. I would certainly expect that Cedar Fair CFO Brian Witherow and his team have done a discounted cash flow analysis that justifies these purchases, determined that the results are positive and that the payback occurs in a reasonable time frame.

However, while these transactions are likely to be contributing to an immediate boost to Adjusted EBITDA and helping to set a new record this year, I doubt that there is sufficient near-term cash to justify ongoing 4% annual increases in the distribution.

During the conference call, Zimmerman gave a different reason for the limited increase of the distribution:

As we have previously stated, we are committed to the sustainability of our distribution, and today's distribution declaration reflects our intent to moderate its growth rate in the near term, while we work to reduce our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to inside 4x, which we believe is very achievable in the near term.

Perhaps, there is also some truth to that explanation, but it also could be an indication that the growth of the business is insufficient to cover the increasing costs needed to sustain the growth. Or, it could be that the Adjusted EBITDA growth is the wrong metric to use when it comes to determining the growth in the distribution.

Summary

Cedar Fair is about to have a record year by most of the measures management chooses to highlight, including revenue, attendance and Adjusted EBITDA. It should also set a new record in the annual distribution for both 2020 and 2021.

It's just a bit disappointing that the new records for the distribution will be less than the commitment by the company of "steadily increasing unitholder distribution by 4% annually". As a result, I am reducing my recommendation to a hold.

