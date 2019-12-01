Momo Inc.: Tantan's Gradual Recovery

Momo (MOMO) saw Q3 revenue and EPS ahead of consensus, but more importantly, Q4 revenue guidance was higher than consensus which gives the market some confidence in the near-term revenue growth outlook despite Tantan continuing to see some weakness.

The bottom line

We like Momo given its steady streaming business and the fast-growing VAS segment. Streaming will continue to benefit from an ongoing content update and product innovation such as the case this quarter with the updated user interface that resulted in better than expected engagement. As for VAS, we like dating services because of our bullish view on dating apps given that the fast-paced lifestyle, demanding work culture and the proliferation of media/entertainment platforms are making it increasingly difficult to allocate time for in-person match filtering. Dating apps provide basic information regarding the potential match and allow the user to make an initial decision on the potential suitability, thereby saving a large amount of time and money. Momo’s Tantan app is certainly well-positioned for this trend, in our view.

Live video: steady eddy

Live video revenue of RMB3.2B was an 18% growth from a year ago driven by improving engagement, with total time spent in September growing in the high single digits compared to that in June. Although the core Momo paying user base of 8.9m grew by 300k net adds, it was largely flat y/y. However, we are more bullish on the management’s efforts to improve user engagement by rolling out new user interface and new functionalities such as sending virtual gifts to other users to increase the chance of a response. Besides, the revamp of the Parking Lot experience also resulted in higher user engagement given its virtual community-oriented product.

We can credit MOMO’s ongoing product update of being a key driver in the engagement level. We note that the company released a new Momo app in August with an improved homepage and focus on nearby social interaction. Notably, the third tab of the homepage that previously was for Nearby broadcaster was replaced with the new Nearby tab, which Momo uses to recommend a much broader range of active users such as those that host social activities, chatrooms, singing, live parties, and talent shows. The ease of use allows the user to instantly drop into the broadcast and engage with other users as well as the host.

The new app also displays all the nearby social activities in a news feed format so that the algorithm can make personalized recommendations per user preference and make real-time adjustments to these preferences as it evolves. These modifications may seem minor, but we believe that they could ultimately lead to higher engagement, which ultimately leads to better monetization in the coming quarters.

Tantan slowly recovering

Tantan paying user base was 4.5m in the quarter. Although the Android download and payment suspension was recently lifted, the path to recovery is still slow. Momo did confirm that they have been stepping up on marketing spending and this resulted in higher user and engagement growth judging by the 3.2m paying users in the second quarter.

Product innovation will remain at the forefront of expanding the Tantan community. In Q3, Momo introduced the My Tantan feature that delivers daily messages containing inspirational topics on relationship building as well as insightful information on other users’ activities around one’s profile, so this could add incrementally to the overall user engagement and user numbers.

Besides, Momo also finished testing FlashChat, a one-on-one match plus chatting feature within the app. This feature is already rolled out within the app and allows instant connection between two people with the image blurred. The image can be unlocked after a certain number of conversations exchanged by both parties. FlashChat comes in at RMB19/month to RMB38/month subscription plan on top of the VIP subscription plan. Although we believe this feature is interesting and that there is an engagement level around this feature, we will continue to monitor this in the coming months.

Finally, on overseas expansion, Tantan has established a footing in India and some of the markets in Southeast Asia and this allowed overseas to contribute more than 10% of total revenue. Tantan certainly has a universal appeal and could expand outside of China, but we do not believe it could be a material competitor against Tinder (MTCH). Additionally, localization of the app is essential for success, and Tantan plans to launch in several new markets in the coming quarters following product enhancement.

In conclusion, we are positive on Momo given the steady streaming segment and the potential upside from the VAS segment, particularly higher Tantan monetization, and user growth as well as international expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.