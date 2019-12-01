Advanced Auto Parts: Strong Earnings Despite Soft Growth

Advanced Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is one of the largest automotive parts, tools, and accessories retailers in North America operating 5,043 store locations servicing both professional and do-it-yourself customers. Beyond its last major acquisition of current subsidiary 'General Parts' in 2014, growth has been stagnant in recent years based on a tough industry environment while the total store count is down from a peak of 5,372. The stock has been volatile since reaching a peak of $200 back in 2015 and is still down about 22% from that level. This year AAP has built some operating momentum with a trend of positive revenue growth and more importantly higher earnings, but the market remains unconvinced of the long-term outlook. This article takes a look at the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Advance Auto Parts reported its Q3 earnings on November 12th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.10, $0.05 ahead of expectations. Revenue on the quarter at $2.3 billion was up 1.8% year over year and slightly ahead of the market estimates. Comparable sales increased by 1.2% compared to last year while the EPS figure is up 11.1% y/y. Year to date, comparable sales increased 1.4% and EPS 9.9%. The story has really been the accelerating earnings despite otherwise tepid top line revenue growth. Still, management noted that this was the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth while comparable sales are favorably up a stronger 5.8% compared to two years ago.

(Source: Company IR)

The trend in gross margin is more concerning as it declined to 43.7% from 44.3% in the period last year which was blamed on higher redemption of coupons and some promotions during the quarter. The stock sold off on the report with the market seemingly focused on this number along with some softer full-year guidance. There are some positives including a 1.5% drop in total SG&A this quarter which also fell as a percentage of revenue to 36.3% from 37.5% last year, driving an improvement in the operating income.

Cash flow is up with the company generating $709 million in cash flow from operations year to date compared to $682 during the period last year. Management says it's on track to reach a record level of free cash flow for the full year. AAP has been deleveraging resulting in a lower interest expense that has further helped support profitability. The company ended the quarter with financial debt at $748 million from $1.0 billion at the end of 2018. Back in Q2, the company paid off approximately $300 million in debt which has resulted in a lower leverage ratio.

Full-Year Guidance

Despite all-in-all solid numbers, the company narrowed its full-year guidance for comparable store sales to a new range between 1.0% and 1.5% from a previous target with a 2.0% top of the range estimate. Other guidance points were maintained including a net sales range between $9.65 and $9.75 billion which if confirmed would represent a 1.2% increase compared to fiscal 2018 at the midpoint. A new share repurchase authorization of $700 million was also announced with the report which represents the full amount of the free cash flow target for the year.

(Source: Company IR)

Based on consensus earnings, the market is bullish on AAP looking for EPS growth of 11.4% to $7.945 for the full year 2019 from the adjusted diluted EPS amount of $7.13 in 2018. The forecast is for AAP to grow earnings again by 13% in 2020 and 11% in 2021.

Data by YCharts

AAP Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The weak gross margin this quarter was a disappointment. We'd prefer to see the outlook for higher earnings to be driven more by an organic top-line acceleration compared to simply an improvement in lower SG&A on the cost side as is the case here. Recognizing the favorable trends in cash flow, leverage, and earnings, the current revenue growth in the low single digits in conjunction with a drop in the gross margin this quarter is not very convincing for us to have a positive view of AAP as an investment opportunity.

AAP with a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 11.1x, trades at a discount to industry peers including AutoZone Inc. (AZO) at 12.7x and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) at 16.9x. We see this dynamic as justified considering some key differences including a lower gross margin and operating margin by AAP along with lagging growth to these comparables. ORLY and AZO have an operating margin of 19% compared to 6.4% for AAP over the trailing twelve months.

Data by YCharts

AAP has a larger proportion of its business in the commercial or "professional" segment which has structurally lower margins compared to retail which are the focus of ORLY and AZO. AAP derives approximately 60% of revenues from professional customers compared to ~43% for ORLY and less than 20% for AZO. ORLY and AZO have also exhibited higher growth with comparable store sales increase of 5% and 3% each respectively for the last reported quarter. ORLY is forecast to grow revenues by 6% and EPS by 11% this year, as the "growth stock" of the group.

The one metric that really looks good for AAP is its price to free cash flow at 15.5x considering management's full-year guidance for free cash flow at $700 million and a market cap of $10.9 billion. This represents a significant discount to ORLY currently trading at a P/FCF multiple of 28.1x and a ~16% discount to AZO at 18.4x. In some ways, AAP is the value stock in the industry, but running through this exercise over other metrics, you end up with various offsetting results and caveats. Currently, AAP is trading at a forward P/E of 19.8x which is above 18.1x for AZO but below 24.7x for ORLY.

Data by YCharts

Again, the weakness in AAP is the weak growth and relatively low margins. The competitors here are benefiting based on a stronger retail environment as a larger proportion of their business while AAP has more exposure to professional customers that are a softer segment. In our opinion, there's simply not enough positives to take a bullish position on AAP or see a clear catalyst to suggest the stock can significantly outperform expectations.

Takeaway

Advanced Auto Parts reported Q3 earnings which beat expectations while a revised outlook for lower comparable store sales puts the brakes on market enthusiasm. We rate shares of AAP as a hold, balancing the positive outlook in earnings with the tepid trend in revenue growth and soft gross margins. Risks beyond a broad-based cyclical slowdown include the possibility of the company missing management targets. We see risks as tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.