Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In November 2019)

Dividend growth investors can compare their own portfolios to the top 50 and identify candidates for analysis and investment.

Two stocks from the Information Technology sector top the list, replacing two from the Communications Services sector from May's edition.

From time to time, I compile a list of the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs. I find the exercise insightful and worthwhile. Comparing my portfolio to the top holdings of dividend ETFs is informative, as it helps me to identify candidate stocks for analysis and possible investment.

Below, I'll provide a brief summary of the methodology. For more details, please refer to previous editions in this series. The June 2017 edition explains the methodology in detail, while the December 2016 is worth revisiting if you want to learn about dividend ETFs and ETF resources.

In the May 2019 edition, I noted there were no Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50 holdings. The reason is that the dividend ETFs I analyzed focus on equity investment. For this article, I decided to add five dividend-paying ETFs that invest in real estate equities.

Methodology

The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.

To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:

w = floor (log 10 (assets in millions))

ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2.

ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3.

ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4.

ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5.

With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.

Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.

Note that I exclude stocks that don't pay dividends, such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) that would have been ranked #40 otherwise. As a dividend growth investor, I'm mostly interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends.

Dividend ETF Database

I used ETFdb's screener to identify dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to dividend and real estate ETFs in North America that have positive 3-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $100 million and limited the number of real estate ETFs to the top five based on assets under management.

The following table lists the 50 ETFs I analyzed, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 28 November 2019:

Top 50 Holdings

The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.

In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the 5-year period.

I also provide a fair value estimate ((FV)) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 26 of the 50 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 25 appearances, followed by AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ), each with 19 appearances.

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.

Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:

Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings, courtesy of finbox.io:

As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.3% and would have returned about 19% over the past year and about 46% over the past 5 years.

Changes Since Last Time

It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:

Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In May 2019)

Apart from positional shuffling, two stocks dropped out of the top 10, International Business Machines (IBM) and Pfizer (PFE). They were replaced by two stocks from the Financials sector, Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Stocks that moved into the top 50 are PLD, SPG, AMT, WELL, AVB, PSA, LYB, EQR, UNH, CCI, AMGN, BMY, LEG, TGT, CTL, and PEAK.

Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are WMB, SJM, PFG, OKE, MCD, LMT, KMI, KMB, GIS, GE, F, ETR, ED, DUK, DIS, and ACN.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?

Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 19 stocks in the top 20. Furthermore, I own 32 of the top 50 holdings.

Concluding Remarks

Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

For this article, I analyzed 50 dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.

Two stocks from the Information Technology sector (AAPL, MSFT) top the list of 50 stocks presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector dominates the top 50 holdings with no fewer than 10 holdings. Below, the top 50 holdings is presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.

In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.

Rank Freq Ticker Company Sector Years Yield 5-DGR Price FV Qual 1 26 AAPL Apple Information Technology 8 1.15% 10.8% 267.25 241 23 2 25 MSFT Microsoft Information Technology 18 1.35% 12.1% 151.38 145 25 3 19 T AT&T Communication Services 35 5.46% 2.1% 37.38 47 21 4 19 VZ Verizon Communications Communication Services 15 4.08% 2.7% 60.24 66 22 5 18 XOM Exxon Mobil Energy 37 5.11% 5.6% 68.13 84 23 6 18 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care 57 2.76% 6.4% 137.49 145 25 7 17 PG Procter & Gamble Consumer Staples 63 2.44% 3.7% 122.06 109 25 8 17 CVX Chevron Energy 32 4.06% 2.8% 117.13 133 24 9 17 WFC Wells Fargo Financials 9 3.75% 7.4% 54.46 59 20 10 16 JPM JPMorgan Chase Financials 9 2.73% 12.8% 131.76 134 21 11 16 IBM International Business Machines Information Technology 24 4.82% 10.9% 134.45 166 22 12 15 INTC Intel Information Technology 5 2.17% 5.9% 58.05 61 24 13 15 ABBV AbbVie Health Care 7 5.38% 17.5% 87.73 116 17 14 14 PFE Pfizer Health Care 9 3.74% 7.2% 38.52 42 24 15 14 PLD Prologis Real Estate 6 2.32% 11.4% 91.55 74 14 16 13 PEP PepsiCo Consumer Staples 47 2.81% 9.4% 135.83 132 24 17 12 PM Philip Morris International Consumer Staples 12 5.64% 4.8% 82.93 99 19 18 12 KO Coca-Cola Consumer Staples 57 3.00% 6.9% 53.40 49 23 19 12 SPG Simon Property Real Estate 10 5.56% 12.6% 151.21 182 19 20 12 MO Altria Consumer Staples 50 6.76% 9.7% 49.70 62 17 21 12 HD Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 10 2.47% 21.4% 220.51 219 24 22 12 CSCO Cisco Systems Information Technology 9 3.09% 14.5% 45.31 50 24 23 12 MRK Merck Health Care 8 2.80% 2.2% 87.18 94 25 24 11 AMT American Tower Real Estate 9 1.78% 22.3% 214.03 189 18 25 10 CMCSA Comcast Communication Services 12 1.90% 14.2% 44.15 52 21 26 9 CAH Cardinal Health Health Care 23 3.50% 10.2% 55.03 71 17 27 9 WMT Walmart Consumer Staples 46 1.78% 2.7% 119.09 104 24 28 9 TXN Texas Instruments Information Technology 16 2.99% 19.7% 120.21 112 24 29 9 PPL PPL Utilities 18 4.85% 3.5% 34.03 37 18 30 9 SO Southern Utilities 19 4.00% 3.4% 61.99 57 19 31 8 WU Western Union Information Technology 5 2.98% 8.7% 26.88 29 14 32 8 WELL Welltower Real Estate n/a 4.11% n/a 84.57 72 10 33 7 QCOM Qualcomm Information Technology 16 2.97% 13.3% 83.55 89 18 34 7 BAC Bank of America Financials 6 2.16% 68.3% 33.32 37 17 35 7 AVB AvalonBay Communities Real Estate 8 2.84% 6.9% 214.41 198 15 36 7 V Visa Information Technology 12 0.65% 20.4% 184.51 176 25 37 7 PSA Public Storage Real Estate n/a 3.80% n/a 210.68 207 18 38 7 D Dominion Energy Utilities 16 4.42% 8.2% 83.11 86 18 39 7 LYB LyondellBasell Industries Materials 9 4.54% 14.9% 92.54 117 16 40 7 EQR Equity Residential Real Estate n/a 2.67% n/a 85.10 74 14 41 7 UNH Unitedhealth Health Care 10 1.54% 26.8% 279.87 303 24 42 7 CCI Crown Castle International Real Estate 6 3.59% n/a 133.66 115 10 43 6 AMGN Amgen Health Care 9 2.47% 22.9% 234.72 232 23 44 6 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Health Care 10 2.88% 2.7% 56.94 75 22 45 6 MMM 3M Industrials 61 3.39% 16.5% 169.77 178 24 46 6 LEG Leggett & Platt Consumer Discretionary 48 3.06% 4.8% 52.32 54 18 47 6 TGT Target Consumer Discretionary 52 2.11% 9.8% 125.01 117 14 48 6 CTL CenturyLink Communication Services n/a 6.90% n/a 14.49 18 4 49 6 PEAK Healthpeak Properties Real Estate n/a 4.24% n/a 34.88 30 6 50 6 AVGO Broadcom Information Technology 9 3.35% 55.1% 316.21 346 16

