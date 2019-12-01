Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In November 2019)

This article presents the top 50 holdings of 50 dividend-paying ETFs.
Two stocks from the Information Technology sector top the list, replacing two from the Communications Services sector from May's edition.
Dividend growth investors can compare their own portfolios to the top 50 and identify candidates for analysis and investment.
Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.
From time to time, I compile a list of the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs. I find the exercise insightful and worthwhile. Comparing my portfolio to the top holdings of dividend ETFs is informative, as it helps me to identify candidate stocks for analysis and possible investment.
Below, I'll provide a brief summary of the methodology. For more details, please refer to previous editions in this series. The June 2017 edition explains the methodology in detail, while the December 2016 is worth revisiting if you want to learn about dividend ETFs and ETF resources.
In the May 2019 edition, I noted there were no Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50 holdings. The reason is that the dividend ETFs I analyzed focus on equity investment. For this article, I decided to add five dividend-paying ETFs that invest in real estate equities.
Methodology
The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.
To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:
w = floor (log10 (assets in millions))
- ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2.
- ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3.
- ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4.
- ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5.
With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.
Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.
Note that I exclude stocks that don't pay dividends, such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) that would have been ranked #40 otherwise. As a dividend growth investor, I'm mostly interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends.
Dividend ETF Database
I used ETFdb's screener to identify dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to dividend and real estate ETFs in North America that have positive 3-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $100 million and limited the number of real estate ETFs to the top five based on assets under management.
The following table lists the 50 ETFs I analyzed, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 28 November 2019:
Top 50 Holdings
The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.
In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the 5-year period.
I also provide a fair value estimate ((FV)) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.
Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.
Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.
The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 26 of the 50 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 25 appearances, followed by AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ), each with 19 appearances.
The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.
Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:
Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings, courtesy of finbox.io:
As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.3% and would have returned about 19% over the past year and about 46% over the past 5 years.
Changes Since Last Time
It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:
- Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In May 2019)
Apart from positional shuffling, two stocks dropped out of the top 10, International Business Machines (IBM) and Pfizer (PFE). They were replaced by two stocks from the Financials sector, Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).
Stocks that moved into the top 50 are PLD, SPG, AMT, WELL, AVB, PSA, LYB, EQR, UNH, CCI, AMGN, BMY, LEG, TGT, CTL, and PEAK.
Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are WMB, SJM, PFG, OKE, MCD, LMT, KMI, KMB, GIS, GE, F, ETR, ED, DUK, DIS, and ACN.
How Does Your Portfolio Compare?
Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?
Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 19 stocks in the top 20. Furthermore, I own 32 of the top 50 holdings.
Concluding Remarks
Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.
For this article, I analyzed 50 dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.
Two stocks from the Information Technology sector (AAPL, MSFT) top the list of 50 stocks presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector dominates the top 50 holdings with no fewer than 10 holdings. Below, the top 50 holdings is presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.
In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
|
Rank
|
Freq
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Years
|
Yield
|
5-DGR
|
Price
|
FV
|
Qual
|
1
|
26
|
AAPL
|
Apple
|
Information Technology
|
8
|
1.15%
|
10.8%
|
267.25
|
241
|
23
|
2
|
25
|
MSFT
|
Microsoft
|
Information Technology
|
18
|
1.35%
|
12.1%
|
151.38
|
145
|
25
|
3
|
19
|
T
|
AT&T
|
Communication Services
|
35
|
5.46%
|
2.1%
|
37.38
|
47
|
21
|
4
|
19
|
VZ
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
15
|
4.08%
|
2.7%
|
60.24
|
66
|
22
|
5
|
18
|
Exxon Mobil
|
Energy
|
37
|
5.11%
|
5.6%
|
68.13
|
84
|
23
|
6
|
18
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
Health Care
|
57
|
2.76%
|
6.4%
|
137.49
|
145
|
25
|
7
|
17
|
Procter & Gamble
|
Consumer Staples
|
63
|
2.44%
|
3.7%
|
122.06
|
109
|
25
|
8
|
17
|
Chevron
|
Energy
|
32
|
4.06%
|
2.8%
|
117.13
|
133
|
24
|
9
|
17
|
WFC
|
Wells Fargo
|
Financials
|
9
|
3.75%
|
7.4%
|
54.46
|
59
|
20
|
10
|
16
|
JPM
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
Financials
|
9
|
2.73%
|
12.8%
|
131.76
|
134
|
21
|
11
|
16
|
IBM
|
International Business Machines
|
Information Technology
|
24
|
4.82%
|
10.9%
|
134.45
|
166
|
22
|
12
|
15
|
Intel
|
Information Technology
|
5
|
2.17%
|
5.9%
|
58.05
|
61
|
24
|
13
|
15
|
AbbVie
|
Health Care
|
7
|
5.38%
|
17.5%
|
87.73
|
116
|
17
|
14
|
14
|
PFE
|
Pfizer
|
Health Care
|
9
|
3.74%
|
7.2%
|
38.52
|
42
|
24
|
15
|
14
|
Prologis
|
Real Estate
|
6
|
2.32%
|
11.4%
|
91.55
|
74
|
14
|
16
|
13
|
PepsiCo
|
Consumer Staples
|
47
|
2.81%
|
9.4%
|
135.83
|
132
|
24
|
17
|
12
|
Philip Morris International
|
Consumer Staples
|
12
|
5.64%
|
4.8%
|
82.93
|
99
|
19
|
18
|
12
|
Coca-Cola
|
Consumer Staples
|
57
|
3.00%
|
6.9%
|
53.40
|
49
|
23
|
19
|
12
|
Simon Property
|
Real Estate
|
10
|
5.56%
|
12.6%
|
151.21
|
182
|
19
|
20
|
12
|
Altria
|
Consumer Staples
|
50
|
6.76%
|
9.7%
|
49.70
|
62
|
17
|
21
|
12
|
Home Depot
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
10
|
2.47%
|
21.4%
|
220.51
|
219
|
24
|
22
|
12
|
Cisco Systems
|
Information Technology
|
9
|
3.09%
|
14.5%
|
45.31
|
50
|
24
|
23
|
12
|
Merck
|
Health Care
|
8
|
2.80%
|
2.2%
|
87.18
|
94
|
25
|
24
|
11
|
American Tower
|
Real Estate
|
9
|
1.78%
|
22.3%
|
214.03
|
189
|
18
|
25
|
10
|
Comcast
|
Communication Services
|
12
|
1.90%
|
14.2%
|
44.15
|
52
|
21
|
26
|
9
|
Cardinal Health
|
Health Care
|
23
|
3.50%
|
10.2%
|
55.03
|
71
|
17
|
27
|
9
|
Walmart
|
Consumer Staples
|
46
|
1.78%
|
2.7%
|
119.09
|
104
|
24
|
28
|
9
|
Texas Instruments
|
Information Technology
|
16
|
2.99%
|
19.7%
|
120.21
|
112
|
24
|
29
|
9
|
PPL
|
Utilities
|
18
|
4.85%
|
3.5%
|
34.03
|
37
|
18
|
30
|
9
|
Southern
|
Utilities
|
19
|
4.00%
|
3.4%
|
61.99
|
57
|
19
|
31
|
8
|
Western Union
|
Information Technology
|
5
|
2.98%
|
8.7%
|
26.88
|
29
|
14
|
32
|
8
|
Welltower
|
Real Estate
|
n/a
|
4.11%
|
n/a
|
84.57
|
72
|
10
|
33
|
7
|
Qualcomm
|
Information Technology
|
16
|
2.97%
|
13.3%
|
83.55
|
89
|
18
|
34
|
7
|
Bank of America
|
Financials
|
6
|
2.16%
|
68.3%
|
33.32
|
37
|
17
|
35
|
7
|
AvalonBay Communities
|
Real Estate
|
8
|
2.84%
|
6.9%
|
214.41
|
198
|
15
|
36
|
7
|
Visa
|
Information Technology
|
12
|
0.65%
|
20.4%
|
184.51
|
176
|
25
|
37
|
7
|
Public Storage
|
Real Estate
|
n/a
|
3.80%
|
n/a
|
210.68
|
207
|
18
|
38
|
7
|
Dominion Energy
|
Utilities
|
16
|
4.42%
|
8.2%
|
83.11
|
86
|
18
|
39
|
7
|
LyondellBasell Industries
|
Materials
|
9
|
4.54%
|
14.9%
|
92.54
|
117
|
16
|
40
|
7
|
Equity Residential
|
Real Estate
|
n/a
|
2.67%
|
n/a
|
85.10
|
74
|
14
|
41
|
7
|
Unitedhealth
|
Health Care
|
10
|
1.54%
|
26.8%
|
279.87
|
303
|
24
|
42
|
7
|
Crown Castle International
|
Real Estate
|
6
|
3.59%
|
n/a
|
133.66
|
115
|
10
|
43
|
6
|
Amgen
|
Health Care
|
9
|
2.47%
|
22.9%
|
234.72
|
232
|
23
|
44
|
6
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
Health Care
|
10
|
2.88%
|
2.7%
|
56.94
|
75
|
22
|
45
|
6
|
3M
|
Industrials
|
61
|
3.39%
|
16.5%
|
169.77
|
178
|
24
|
46
|
6
|
Leggett & Platt
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
48
|
3.06%
|
4.8%
|
52.32
|
54
|
18
|
47
|
6
|
Target
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
52
|
2.11%
|
9.8%
|
125.01
|
117
|
14
|
48
|
6
|
CenturyLink
|
Communication Services
|
n/a
|
6.90%
|
n/a
|
14.49
|
18
|
4
|
49
|
6
|
Healthpeak Properties
|
Real Estate
|
n/a
|
4.24%
|
n/a
|
34.88
|
30
|
6
|
50
|
6
|
Broadcom
|
Information Technology
|
9
|
3.35%
|
55.1%
|
316.21
|
346
|
16
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADM, ADP, AFL, AMGN, AMZN, ANTM, APD, AVGO, BA, BLK, BNS, CB, CMCSA, CMI, CNI, COST, CRM, CSCO, CVS, CVX, D, DGX, DIS, DLR, FDX, GD, GILD, GOOG, HD, HON, HRL, IBM, ICE, INTC, ITW, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MDT, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NFLX, NIE, NKE, NNN, NSRGY, O, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, PNW, PSA, QCOM, ROST, RTN, RY, SBUX, SKT, SNA, SPG, SWK, SYK, T, TD, TJX, TROW, TRV, TSM, TXN, UNH, UNP, UPS, V, VLO, VZ, WBA, WFC, WPC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.