Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Cigna, HCA Holdings, and McKesson Corp, and they add up to ~21% of the portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $11.03B to $9.51B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 47 to 48.

This quarter, Robbins' 13F portfolio value decreased from $11.03B to $9.51B. The number of holdings increased from 47 to 48.

This quarter, Robbins’ 13F portfolio value decreased from $11.03B to $9.51B. The number of holdings increased from 47 to 48. The top five positions are Cigna Corp., HCA Holdings, McKesson Corp., IQVIA Holdings, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Together they are at ~31% of the 13F assets.

New Stakes:

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): FISV­ is a ~3% of the portfolio stake established this quarter as a result of Fiserv’s acquisition of First Data Corp. that closed in July. Terms called for First Data shareholders to receive 0.303 shares of FISV for each share of FDC. Glenview had 13.77M shares for which they received 4.17M shares of FISV. This quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between $92 and $109. The stock currently trades at $116. Glenview is realizing long-term gains.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and Global Payments (GPN): These two positions were established during the quarter. The FIS stake came about as a result of the acquisition of Worldpay by FIS that closed in July. Terms called for Worldpay shareholders to receive 0.9287 shares and $11 cash for each share of Worldpay held. Glenview had 848K shares of Worldpay for which they received these shares. Glenview also reduced the stake by ~25% during the quarter. The 1.32% GPN stake was purchased at prices between $154 and $175 and the stock currently trades above that range at $181.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN): MYGN is a 1.11% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $22 and $47 and the stock currently trades at $25.74.

Newell Brands (NWL), Allergan plc (AGN), Tapestry Inc. (TPR), SS&C Technologies (SSNC), and ADT Inc. (ADT): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) new positions established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

First Data Corp. (FDC): First Data Corp. was a 3.41% portfolio position that saw a ~125% increase in H2 2017 at prices between $16 and $19. Q3 2018 saw an ~18% selling at prices between $21 and $26 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $15.50 and $24.50. Q1 2019 saw a ~45% reduction at prices between $16 and $27 and that was followed with a ~5% trimming last quarter. In January, Fiserv agreed to acquire FDC in an all-stock deal (0.303 shares of FISV for each share of FDC held) and that transaction closed in July, thus eliminating this position.

Baxter International (BAX), Jabil Inc. (JBL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), nVent Electric (NVT), and Worldpay Inc. (WP): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were disposed during the quarter.

Note: Worldpay was acquired by Fidelity National Information Services and that transaction closed in July.

Stake Increases:

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term ~8% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. It is currently their largest 13F position. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follow: Q4 2018 saw a ~140% increase at prices between $178 and $225 and that was followed with a ~47% increase last quarter at prices between $160 and $200. The stock is now at $200. Q2 2019 saw a ~13% stake increase and that was followed with a ~4% increase this quarter.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is a large top-three position at ~7% of the portfolio. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. The position has wavered. Recent activity follow: the four quarters thru Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~70% selling at prices between $75 and $140. Last quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $112 and $135. The stock is now at $139. This quarter also saw a ~6% stake increase.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK): The TAK stake came about as a result of Takeda’s acquisition of Shire plc. Glenview had a large position in Shire plc for which they received Takeda shares. They also increased the resultant stake by ~10% in Q1 2019 at prices between $16.70 and $21.50. The stock currently trades at $20.30. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is a 4.53% portfolio stake established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. The stock currently trades at $32.20. There was a ~9% stake increase this quarter at ~$20 per share.

Note 1: Glenview controls ~19% of the business.

Note 2: In August 2017, Glenview’s two directors resigned from THC’s board citing irreconcilable differences. In March 2018, Tenet’s board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board’s nominees in return for bylaw amendments.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp.: DXC is a fairly large 5.47% of the portfolio stake. The position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The four quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $75 and $96 while next quarter the stake was almost doubled at prices between $50 and $94. Q1 2019 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $53 and $69. There was an ~8% stake increase this quarter at prices between $28 and $57. The stock is now at $37.33.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE’s Enterprise Services business was to be spun-off and merged into CSC to form a new business DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Bausch Health Cos. (BHC): BHC is a ~2% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $20.50 and $27.50 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $17.50 and $28.50. The stock is now at $28.24. This quarter saw a ~42% stake increase at prices between $21 and $26.

T-Mobile US (TMUS): TMUS is a small 1.18% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $69 and $78 and it is now at $78.55. This quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $74 and $84.

Avis Budget (CAR), Endo International plc (ENDP), Flex Ltd. (FLEX), Nuance Communications (NUAN), Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), WellCare Health Plans (WCG), and Williams Companies (WMB): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) positions were increased during the quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~9% of Endo International plc, ~4% of Flex Ltd. and ~6% of Avis Budget.

Stake Decreases:

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The large top five 5.76% MCK stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The position saw a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase the following quarter at prices between $135 and $163. The stock is now at ~$145. Last two quarters have seen a ~20% selling at prices between $112 and $149.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: The large (top three) 5.69% IQV stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $61 and $71 and increased by ~75% in the following quarter at prices between $65 and $81. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 primarily due to the merger transaction between Quintiles & IMS that closed in October. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: Q1 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $110 and $145 and that was followed with marginal trimming last quarter. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming. The stock is now at ~$146.

Hologic (HOLX): The 4.36% HOLX stake was purchased in Q2 2018 at prices between $36.50 and $40.50 and increased by a whopping ~575% next quarter at prices between $38 and $43. Q4 2018 also saw a ~20% further increase at prices between $37.75 and $45. The stock is now at $51.32. Q1 2019 saw a ~9% increase while the last two quarters there was a ~24% selling at prices between $43 and $52.

Humana Inc. (HUM): The 4.30% HUM stake was established in Q4 2018 at prices between $273 and $354 and increased by ~600% next quarter at prices between $263 and $310. There was another one-third stake increase last quarter at prices between $233 and $277. The stock currently trades at $341. This quarter saw a ~9% trimming.

FMC Corporation (FMC): FMC is a fairly large ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. The position had since been increased. Recent activity follow: H1 2018 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between $73 and $98 and that was followed with an ~18% selling last quarter at prices between $71 and $85. There was another ~43% selling this quarter at prices between $79 and $91. The stock is now at ~$98.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a 2.83% stake purchased in Q1 and Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. The position has wavered. Recent activity follow: Q4 2018 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $976 and $1203 while next quarter there was a ~9% trimming. Last quarter saw a ~27% selling at prices between $1,036 and $1,288 and that was followed with similar reduction this quarter at prices between $1,098 and $1,250. The stock is now at $1,305.

Centene Corp. (CNC) and Walt Disney (DIS): These two positions were established in Q1 2019. The very small 0.63% CNC stake was purchased at prices between $52 and $66 and doubled last quarter at prices between $47 and $58. The stock currently trades at $60.47. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming. The 2.57% DIS stake was established at prices between $106 and $115. Last quarter saw a ~160% stake increase at prices between $112 and $142. The stock currently trades at ~$152. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a 2.19% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2014 at prices between $111 and $129 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $123 and $158. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: there was a one-third selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $249 and $296. Next quarter saw a ~17% stake increase while last quarter there was similar selling. The stock is now at ~$289. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

CBS Corporation (CBS): The 1.76% stake was first purchased in 2013 and a large increase happened in Q4 2014 at prices between $49 and $57. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: 2017 saw a one-third increase at prices between $55 and $69. There was a ~3% trimming in Q1 2018 and that was followed with a ~35% reduction over the next two quarters at prices between $49 and $59. The stock is now at $40.38. Last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB): LYB is a 1.66% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2018 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $78.50 and $116. The stock currently trades at $92.54. This quarter saw a ~57% selling at prices between $69 and $90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): The 1.44% TMO position has been in the portfolio for over a decade. The original stake was a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in 2006 in the mid-$30s price range. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follow: there was a ~53% selling in H1 2019 at prices between $212 and $296. That was followed with a ~15% reduction this quarter at prices between $268 and $306. Robbins is harvesting gains. The stock is currently at $314.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI): NXPI is a 1.22% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $89 and $110 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $68 and $97. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $88 and $108. That was followed with a ~55% selling this quarter at prices between $94 and $111. The stock is now at ~$116.

Universal Health Services (UHS): The 1.66% UHS stake saw a ~17% increase in Q3 2017 and that was followed with a ~80% increase in the following quarter at prices between $96 and $115. There was a ~28% reduction in Q2 2018 at prices between $111 and $122 and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $113 and $138. This quarter saw a ~60% further selling at prices between $129 and $155. The stock is currently at ~$140.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a 0.84% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q2 2014. The following quarter saw the stake tripled in the high-$30s price range. The position has wavered. Recent activity follow: H1 2018 saw a combined ~18% selling at prices between $26.50 and $36.70 and that was followed with a ~10% trimming in Q4 2018. The stock currently trades at $21.50. This quarter saw a two-thirds selling at prices between $24 and $28.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Liberty LiLac tracking stock distribution in June 2016.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), and Livent Corp. (LTHM): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were decreased during the quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~10% of Brookdale Senior Living.

Kept Steady:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): DVA is a 1.94% portfolio position built in H1 2019 at prices between $43.50 and $59.25 and it is now at $71.77.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and United Rentals (URI): These two stakes were established last quarter. The 1.66% UNH position was purchased at prices between $217 and $252 and the stock currently trades at $280. The minutely small 0.55% URI position was purchased at prices between $110 and $141 and the stock is now at $153.

Element Solutions (ESI), Lowe’s Companies (LOW), and Meritor Inc. (MTOR): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~9% of Meritor Inc.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins’ 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.