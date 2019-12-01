360 Finance: Getting Warmed Up

360 Finance (QFIN) reported third-quarter earnings recently that showed solid loan origination and revenue growth. Management maintained their RMB 8B-8.5B 2019E revenue guidance this year which we find to be quite conservative given the incremental market share gain QFIN is likely to realize as China’s online lending industry consolidates.

The bottom line

Our view of the Chinese lenders is that a successful and sustainable business model requires a stable traffic flow (i.e., users) that allows the platform to develop a strong risk management model, which allows the company to obtain a lower cost of funding. QFIN certainly fits this profile given its steady traffic from 360 properties as well as Bytedance, which we estimate to account for more than half of QFIN’s traffic when we exclude the app stores such as iOS, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The steady traffic allows QFIN to gather a very robust and rich data set that feeds into its risk management model. QFIN has risk management built into its root given its relationship with Qihoo 360, the internet security company that was previously listed in the US and then delisted to list on the mainland A-share exchange. For anyone who has been following Qihoo 360, it is well understood that Qihoo spares no prisoner when it comes to gathering personal data from its PC and mobile security software as well as browsers and other peripheral applications. Given that much of QFIN’s team came from Qihoo, QFIN can develop a very solid risk management model over its borrowers and price its loans. This allows QFIN to venture deep into the lower-tier cities where it competes against Qudian (QD) (see: Qudian: Unconvinced), FinVolution (PPDF) (see: FinVolution: Lipstick On A Pig) and other P2P lenders and yet still maintain one of the industry’s leading delinquency rate at around 1% compared with its peers that range between 3-10%. Additionally, we like QFIN given its simple loan facilitation business model and limited exposure to the ailing P2P sector, which subjects the company to lower regulatory risk. In short, we believe that it is one of two investable online lenders, the other being LexinFintech (LX) (see: LexinFintech: A Rare Quality). The stock currently trades at 2.5x 2020E P/E and we believe that this is undervalued given its compliant business model, credible management, support from Qihoo and ByteDance on traffic, and robust risk management model.

Although we are positive on the stock, our biggest concerns remain the liquidity issue and potential of further shareholder sell-down from the earlier private equity investors. We estimate that there remain some 10M shares that could potentially be sold by PE investors. However, at the current level, there is also the chance the PE investors may wait for a gradual share price recovery before exiting. The latest addition of FountainVest as a shareholder after FountainVest acquired 11.5M shares from some of the PE investors is a good indication that sell-down risk is dissipating.

Fundamentals remain solid

The loan origination volume of RMB 26.9B grew 108% y/y with outstanding loan balance grew 106% y/y to RMB 70.5B. This drove revenue growth of 98% y/y to RMB 2.5B and non-GAAP EBIT growing 15% to RMB 965M.

93% of the loans originated came from financial institutions and this is one reason why we are bullish on QFIN because it can partner with quality licensed financial institutions, including some of the biggest national lenders in China. The cumulative borrowers reaching 14.7M while registered users grew 90% y/y to 126M, suggesting there is a further upside to expanding the borrower base. QFIN has been focusing on the shorter-term loans to further tighten its risk management practice as average loan tenor declined to 7.9 months vs. 8.6 months a year ago and 7.7 months last quarter. The M3+ delinquency rate ended the quarter with 1.07%, which is one of the best in the industry.

Capital-light model de-risks the business profile

QFIN’s capital-light model is somewhat similar to Qudian’s Open Platform. As we have mentioned many times, Qudian’s Open Platform lacks meaningful differentiation as many of its peers are pursuing a similar model. QFIN’s capital-light model allows QFIN to take on zero credit risk while earning lower economics. In Q3, loans facilitated under the capital-light model accounted for 20% of the total loan origination volume compared with 8% from Q2. Additionally, revenue generated from the capital-light business was RMB 336M, accounting for 13% of the total net revenue vs. only 5% of the net revenue last quarter.

We like QFIN’s capital-light model as it is a good complement to QFIN’s overall business, and allows it to gradually reduce operational risk and generate more steady free cash to fund its core business of loan facilitation. This is different from QD where a large portion of its profit came from its Open Platform, which suggests that its cash loan business could potentially see further negative headwinds in the coming quarters.

In conclusion, we are positive on QFIN, in addition to LX, amongst the listed lenders. Our pecking order for the lenders that we have analyzed in the past is LX, QFIN, QD, PPDF, and Yiren Digit (YRD) (see: Yiren Digital: Avoid At All Cost).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.