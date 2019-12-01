Amkor Technology: The Story Behind Puzzling Valuation

That happened because of high depreciation, which has been taking a toll on operating and profit margins.

Doing my regular stock screening, I came across Amkor Technology (AMKR), a semiconductor packaging and test services company, which trades at nearly insane 57.9x GAAP P/E and 42.6x Forward GAAP P/E. These figures do not match historical averages, as in previous years, the stock traded at much more reasonable levels, except for 2016, when its basic EPS approached a 5-year low. I proceeded to analysts' estimates to check if the stock has such lofty multiples because the Street anticipates skyrocketing growth in the near term. So, analysts' prognosis almost perfectly matches an elevated P/E, as Wall Street anticipates Amkor's earnings to soar ~104% in 2020. At the same time, pundits are less optimistic regarding its top-line growth, assuming only low double-digit growth next year. So, they likely expect the company will be able to expand margins (optimize opex or interest, for instance) to stimulate the bottom line.

However, despite bloated P/E because of low LTM EPS and high earnings growth prospects, the stock is ridiculously cheap on the EV/EBITDA and Price/Net CFFO basis, which, upon cursory inspection, looks partly justified considering its minuscule Return on Total Capital of 3.7%.

After discovering this enigma, I delved into its consolidated statements to examine EBITDA and compute Enterprise Value, to uncover if GAAP earnings yield is distorted by accrued taxes or something. So, let's take a more in-depth look at the firm and its fundamentals.

The top line

Put briefly, Amkor is an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Partner (OSAT). While the corporate headquarters is in Tempe, Arizona, Amkor owns facilities in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, The Philippines, Portugal, and Taiwan; it also generates the bulk of its pre-tax income outside of the U.S. Being responsible for packaging and testing, the company has a crucial place in the semiconductor supply chain, between Wafer Manufacturing and Original Equipment Manufacturers. Communications, Automotive & Industrial, Computing, and Consumer are its key end markets. Amkor positions (see page 3 of the presentation) itself to be #1 OSAT for automotive integrated circuits (the firm's solutions are used in chassis, powertrain, infotainment, etc.); in this sense, it is perfectly prepared to benefit from the automotive industry recuperation after current stasis caused by the trade war. The growing market of consumer electronics (smartphones and tablets have high Amkor content), high-performance computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the 5G revolution are also supportive of sales and profits growth in the medium term. It means that the expanding market will secure a resilient demand for Amkor's semiconductor packaging solutions.

Since the invention of the first semiconductor package (14-lead ceramic Dual-in-Line Package (DIP) with two rows of pins) in 1965, the technology has evolved dramatically. To keep pace with industry developments and remain competitive, the company has to pour hefty funds into research & development, which reduced funds available to shareholders and suppress cash flow. For instance, in 9M 2019, the firm spent 3.6% of its revenue on R&D, around 34% of total operating expenses. Still, regular reinvestments in R&D are inevitable to bolster long-term value creation and cement the future market share.

Cyclicity is an inherent attribute of the semiconductor industry, so the share price is volatile, as it mirrors the ups and downs of revenue and EPS. Revenue reached the highest level since 2013 on June 30, 2018, when the top line equaled $4,390 million; since then, it has dwindled and dropped to $3,955 million. At the moment, compared to the previous three years, Amkor's profit looks lackluster, mainly because the 2017 net income was propped up by the U.S. tax reform.

Data by YCharts

In late October 2019, the stock price soared bolstered by EPS and revenue beat; however, it has retreated since then.

Data by YCharts

Discovering the issue behind bloated P/E

As I have mentioned above, AMKR trades at startlingly high GAAP P/E of 57.9x. However, in its case, EBITDA is a much more reliable metric than EPS as the company has considerable debt (Debt/Equity ratio of 69%), and assessing its fair price using enterprise value instead of the market cap makes much more sense. So, let's take a profound look at its last twelve months earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization.

First and foremost, the company has enormous depreciation, which erases a substantial part of gross profit, thus operating and profit margins are pronouncedly weak. Hence, depreciation is the main culprit of low EPS and lofty P/E.

Data by YCharts

For instance, in FY2018, D&A amounted to $571,961 thousand, more than 10% of net sales. However, as D&A is a non-cash expense, we see a large spread between profit and net CFFO.

Data by YCharts

The issue is that you cannot find D&A as a separate line on the income statement, as AMKR's accountants include it in gross profit. In this sense, to compute EBITDA, you should proceed to the consolidated cash flow statement, where non-cash expenses are detailed (see page 7 of Form 10-Q).

Amkor's EBITDA consists of the following items:

Last Twelve Months depreciation & amortization of $540,813 thousand. LTM operating income of $190,166 thousand.

In sum, EBITDA amounted to $730,979 thousand. Sometimes analysts add back non-cash share-based compensation, but I do not take it into account, sticking to the traditional definition.

Amkor's enterprise value, at the same time, consists of the market capitalization of $2.96 billion and net debt of $699.2 million (including short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt of $103 million, long-term debt of $1,195 million, and $598.8 million in cash & cash equivalents) and equals $3,659 million.

Source: Amkor's Form 10-Q, page 4.

In sum, LTM EV/EBITDA stands at 5x. So, while the first thing we see is bloated P/E, EV/EBITDA looks more than reasonable. Another metric that is also worth taking into account, EV/(EBITDA less capex), which might serve as an alternative of EV/Levered FCF, is also quite low and stands at only 10.7x.

To check if the low multiple is justified, we should take a look at Return on Total Capital. But as I have already mentioned, depreciation considerably lowers operating income, and it seems reasonable to factor in cash-based metrics instead of EBIT in the nominator of the ROTC equation. So, its cash-based ROTC (net CFFO divided by the average total capital, or sum of total debt and shareholder equity) amounted to 16.3%, which I personally consider a solid result.

Free cash flow

Amkor has a high spread between FCF and net income. In the last twelve months, the company had GAAP net earnings of $50 million, while cash surplus left after covering net capex amounted to $131.6 million, specifying a 22.5x P/FCFE, which looks quite low for a semiconductor growth stock.

A brief peer comparison

In my view, Amkor's closest peers are Powertech Technology (listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Bourse de Luxembourg) and ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX). Both companies report results in the New Taiwan dollar. Powertech Technology trades at P/Net CFFO of 4.14x, while ASX has the 5.5x multiple. With a 5.6x multiple, Amkor is priced in line with peers, while Powertech is slightly underappreciated.

Debt

While Debt/Equity stands at 69%, with a healthy Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.95x, Amkor is undoubtedly not on shaky ground. The coverage of interest payments by cash flow is also not worthy of concern. Apart from that, the firm has no substantial near-term maturities (see page 20 of the presentation).

Final thoughts

In sum, upon more in-depth inspection, Amkor does not look overvalued at all, as adjusted for depreciation, trading multiples are not as not bloated as GAAP P/E.

Yet, in my opinion, Amkor is not a "Buy" at these levels, as insiders have recently disposed of some shares after a vertiginous rally invigorated by EPS and revenue beat in October. This makes me a bit skeptical regarding the short-term gains and raises concerns that the stock price might tumble.

What is more, AMKR does not pay a dividend despite being FCF positive, making the shares not an attractive pick for income-focused investors. But for the GARP-oriented investors, Amkor might be apt, as its PEG stands at an attractive 0.6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.