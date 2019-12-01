The Bottom Fishing Club: Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum (CPE) has been an enigma for investors the last couple of months. A mid-sized crude oil and natural gas explorer & producer in the Permian Basin, the company has been in a public battle with several large shareholders over its proposed merger with Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO). The revised buyout price and conditions, announced November 14th, appears to have received the blessing of large shareholder Paulson & Co. and the independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

Under the amended terms, Carrizo shareholders will receive 1.75 shares of Callon common stock for each share of Carrizo common stock they own. With the amended exchange ratio, Callon shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company and Carrizo shareholders will own approximately 42% on a fully-diluted basis. Based on the closing prices of Callon and Carrizo common shares on the pre-announcement date of July 12, 2019, the amended exchange ratio represents a premium of 6.7% to Carrizo shareholders. (Taken from November 14th, 2019 press release.)

According to Joe Gatto, president and chief executive officer of Callon Petroleum:

Our strategy remains unaltered: we are creating a leading oil and gas company with a larger cash flow base to employ more efficient scaled development of our pro-forma Permian Basin position of over 100,000 net acres. With increased size and scale driving achievable synergies, the combined company will benefit from a leading cost of supply on an 'all-in' corporate basis and be well positioned to deliver durable free cash flow generation through commodity price volatility. The combination accelerates Callon's stated strategy to increase returns, generate free cash flow, reduce leverage, and maintain a long-term focus while also enhancing optionality in the evolving industry landscape. We will continue to work closely with Carrizo to successfully complete the transaction and deliver to our shareholders the significant benefits we believe this combination provides.

The resolution of hostilities from shareholders is actually a great, long-term development. I feel the deal has substantial upside in coming years for both Carrizo and Callon owners. I personally have owned Callon off and on over the years, lately reentering a position. Given any type of rise in crude oil and natural gas prices during 2020, the newly merged company is incredibly cheap.

Source: 2018 Callon Annual Report

Valuation

The merged company has a combined equity capitalization of $1.4 billion at a $3.65 Callon share price. This $1.4 billion equity capitalization is measured against $4 billion in tangible accounting book value and $3.5 billion in net long-term liabilities (after subtracting current assets). $1.1 billion in cash flow was generated in total over the trailing 12 months. While the new entity will have considerable debt, high levels of projected cash flows make the liability numbers manageable. Trading at less than half its book value and theoretically just three years of cash flow needed to pay off all liabilities (absent investing in future production to replace depleting reserves), the new entity’s leverage profile is actually lower than normal vs. peer oil/gas producers.

Both companies are trading at five-year lows of basic price to revenues, earnings, cash flow, and book value. I have pictured this low valuation setup below for the individual equities, pre-merger.

Falling “All-In” Costs and Rising Free Cash Flow

The biggest knock against many smaller producers in the U.S. revolves around their lack of free cash flow generation. Basically, new capital from either dilutive stock or bond (debt) issuance has been a cornerstone of the rapid development of U.S. shale oil/gas production the last decade. For Callon/Carrizo, merging the two entities will allow for a restructuring and consolidation of costs through synergies. The two together truly will be worth more to owners than each staying independent.

The November investor presentation describes all the positives of joining forces. To me, the biggest takeaways from the merger presentation were two points: achieving sustainable double-digit organic growth funded with internally generated cash flow; and the upside of larger pad development, benefiting resource optimization and long-term corporate level returns. The combined company is now projected to be cash flow positive at $50 a barrel for crude oil next year. You can review other financial highlights from the tables below.

Source: Callon Investor Presentation Nov 2019

Technical Clues of a Bottom

Callon’s stock price has been a relatively weak performer all year, scaring away trend buyers and zapping investor confidence. Going into December, investors and brokers are formulating reasons not to buy based on the falling stock quote trend alone. Below I am comparing Callon to other comparable oil & gas producers in terms of geography or size or finances. Charts from one month to two years were generated against the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), Concho Resources (CXO), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO), Invesco S&P Small Cap Energy (PSCE), Range Resources (RRC), PDC Energy (PDCE), Devon Energy (DVN), Parsley Energy (PE), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), SM Energy (SM), and Matador Resources (MTDR).

The truly weak energy sector during 2019, underperformance of Callon vs. the sector and Wall Street gains generally, plus shareholder confusion over the proposed Carrizo merger have encouraged a tremendous amount of short selling activity. As of the latest exchange reported data on November 14th, a sky-high 40% of the outstanding shares of Callon and 35% of Carrizo were held short as either a merger arbitrage or speculation the selling trend lower will continue.

However, heavy volume selling patterns have subsided since October for Callon. Below I have drawn the now rising trends in the daily On Balance Volume (OBV) line and Negative Volume Index (NVI), marked with green lines. The new lows in price during November were not confirmed by momentum indicators or volume distribution trends. To me, this signals a reversal to the upside could be at hand in coming weeks. It’s entirely possible a turn higher in crude oil during December or January could ignite a major short covering squeeze. $5 or even $6 a share could happen quickly over a few weeks of trading.

Potentially Big Future Gains

Crude oil represents about 90% of combined company revenues in 2019-20, with natural gas at 10%. I have drawn 12-month charts for both commodities below.

Petroleum product prices have risen about 10% from their early August lows. Violent political unrest in Iran, Syria and Iraq, plus the sneak drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s crude oil processing and delivery network since September could be harbingers of major supply problems from Middle East production in 2020. Investors and consumers globally have grown accustomed to plentiful supplies and low energy pricing for many years. In my research, the Callon/Carrizo combination holds incredible upside to rising crude oil prices in particular.

What’s the upside of buying Callon at $3.65 a share during late 2019? Here is my quick math given $100 crude oil and $4 natural gas. 36 million barrels produced annually for 2020, and a $50 base cost to generate free cash flow equates with $1.8 billion for shareholders in extra profits and money rolling into the bank, before taxes annually. Given a 20% tax rate, Callon could be delivering about the same $1.4 billion to owners EACH YEAR, as its entire merged equity capitalization today! I estimate $100 crude oil in 2020-21 would translate into a $20-25 stock quote, or 5x to 6x its current price, all other variables being equal.

Conclusion

Callon and Carrizo shareholders will meet and vote for or against the revised merger proposal on December 20th. If the merger is completed, the new corporation will be real takeover bait, with low “all-in” costs and great diversified U.S. assets, deeply undervalued by investors presently.

The new entity has 7.3 million barrels of crude oil hedged, about 20% of expected production, in the $56-62 price range for 2020. With no significant maturities of debt until 2023, the company can use free cash flow to acquire additional assets on the cheap in the current oversold marketplace, or pay a dividend, or even buy back shares.

Management is projecting material free cash flow of $80 million for 2020 and $190 million for 2021, at today’s energy pricing. The company expects to sustain production levels and stabilize its finances at sub-$60 crude oil without the need to tap funding in the capital markets. In addition, when crude oil and natural gas prices rise substantially, the extra revenues, cash flows and income will flow directly to shareholder worth.

In my opinion, the current entry point provides a strong risk/reward argument. If the merger can accomplish many of the projected cost synergies and crude oil rebounds materially, a $10+ stock price target for 2020 seems achievable. At $100 crude oil, Callon could easily trade over $20 per share. The downside is a drop to zero, but the odds of such happening appear quite low in 2020-21, with $4 billion in combined tangible book value and total liabilities to annual cash flow generation at a minimal 3x ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

