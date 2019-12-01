Gazprom Neft Delivers Steady Performance Even With Lower Oil Prices

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) continues to show consistently solid results despite lower oil prices relative to the same period last year. I still believe the stock is very attractive considering its accelerating dividend yield and retain my bullish rating.

Q3 Results

Even though oil prices in Q3 2019 were 19.5% lower than a year earlier, revenue decreased by only 4.8% Y-o-Y. The company managed to increase production at large projects of the company as well as increase processing efficiency, which allowed to offset the effect of lower oil prices. The ruble exchange rate changes also played a role in supporting the company's revenues.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income decreased by 20.6% compared to the previous year (-1.3% Q-o-Q). A good result given the serious price decrease.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The company's capital expenditures amounted to record-high 122 billion rubles (+29.4% Y-o-Y) amid growing drilling volumes and implementation of deep processing projects at the Omsk Oil Refinery. This, of course, was reflected in the free cash flow, which decreased by more than 2 times Y-o-Y to 38.1 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheets

Net debt amounted to 405.6 billion rubles, which is 0.9% less than the level of Q2 2019. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.56x compared to 0.54x in the previous quarter.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, Gazprom Neft's financial results slightly exceeded analysts' expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net income as they turned out to be not as bad as analysts expected. The deterioration in the pricing environment negatively affected the company's net profit, as well as profitability, which decreased both in annual and quarterly terms.

Dividends

During the recent conference call, the management announced plans to allocate more than 200 billion rubles for dividend payments, which is a record-high amount. According to Gazprom Neft's dividend policy, at least 25% of IFRS net profit is allocated for dividends, and the company's goal is to increase payments to 50%.

Let's estimate what the payout ratio for this year will be. For the nine months of 2019, the company earned 320 billion of net profits. In the fourth quarter, oil prices will be more or less equal to the third quarter's prices, so the profit for Q4 will be at the level of Q3. Thus, the annual profit will be about 430-450 billion rubles.

If the company pays 200 billion rubles in dividends for 2019, then the payout ratio will roughly amount to 45% and will result in a 10% dividend yield. Most likely, Gazprom Neft will start paying 50% of its net profits in 2020, just a year earlier than Gazprom, as Gazprom urgently needs to collect as many dividends as possible from Gazprom Neft and other owned companies.

This assumption is indirectly confirmed by Gazprom Neft's executive Alexei Yankevich, who said during the conference call:

And as far as the speed of the matter is concerned, whether it will happen faster? That will definitely not be slower than in the case of our main shareholder quite possibly that will be quicker. It will depend upon many factors upon the environment as well as upon our needs.

Therefore, Gazprom Neft may likely switch to paying 50% of IFRS net profit on dividends faster than Gazprom if the external environment will be favorable enough for the company.

Final Thoughts

Gazprom Neft remains one of the leaders in the Russian oil and gas sector with significant growth potential. The stock is inferior in dividend yield only to Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) which doesn't have comparable growth prospects. Of course, the main caveat here is low liquidity. Nonetheless, Gazprom will use every opportunity to extract cash from its subsidiaries, so I expect the main shareholder to sell Gazprom Neft's shares in portions from time to time, increasing free-float and providing good entry points for buying the stock.

For reference, one of the most liquid ways to buy Gazprom shares outside Russia is in the London Stock Exchange. One ADR/GDR is equal to five common shares of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.