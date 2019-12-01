MEG Energy: Huge Free Cash Flow Yield, Huge Debt

The year-to-date results confirm MEG Energy's (OTCPK:MEGEF) strong free cash flow potential. With oil production curtailment in Alberta because of egress capacity constraints, the Canadian oil sands producer transitioned to a free cash flow model thanks to its moderate sustaining capital requirements.

And with its next-year capital program, MEG Energy will keep on delivering solid free cash flow. But despite its attractive free cash flow yield above 32%, the company's debt wall that starts in 2023 represents an important risk.

Image source: MEG Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Strong free cash flow during Q3

During the third quarter, production averaged 93,278 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d), down 6% year over year and down 4% compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in production was due to the oil production curtailment in Alberta.

But thanks to higher oil prices and less unfavorable hedges during Q3, adjusted funds flow increased from C$116 million last year to C$192 million.

And since MEG Energy reduced its capital program this year to focus on sustaining its production, free cash flow reached C$152 million compared to negative free cash flow last year.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

With such strong free cash flow, management highlighted the debt reduction in its earnings report:

"Year-to-date repayment of $481 million of outstanding long-term debt, including $88 million subsequent to the quarter."

As a result, net debt decreased from C$3.44 billion at the end of last year to C$3.1 billion at the end of Q3. And the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio decreased to 4.0.

This leverage ratio is still high, though. And since the debt wall is only a couple of years away (see graph below), the company must keep on reducing its net debt as much as possible to refinance in 2022 or 2023 in the best possible conditions.

Source: Investor presentation Q3 2019

Focus on free cash flow and debt reduction in 2020

Thus, with its next-year C$250 million capital program that will slightly increase its production, the company will generate strong free cash flow to further reduce its net debt. But investors should not expect much more free cash flow than during 2019.

Taking into account the midpoint of guidance, management forecasts production to increase by 3.2% and reach 95,500 boe/d in 2020. Extrapolating the company's C$569 million of adjusted fund flow during the first nine months this year, and assuming stable prices and costs, this extra production would result in about C$25 million of extra adjusted funds flow.

But the 2020 capital program exceeds by C$50 million the 2019 capital program of C$200 million because of C$40 million of forecasted growth capex.

With scale, management expects some per-barrel costs such as G&A and non-energy operating expenses to decrease in 2020. But the difference remains minimal and some other costs may increase.

For instance, MEG Energy uses natural gas as fuel to generate the steam it needs for its thermal production process. And since TC Energy (TRP) announced the implementation of a revised operating protocol for balancing the NGTL pipeline during periods of planned system maintenance, gas prices at the Canadian hub AECO have increased, which would translate into higher supply costs of gas for MEG Energy if gas prices remain stronger.

In any case, without significant differences in costs and assuming similar commodity prices, I expect a stable free cash flow in 2020 compared to 2019.

High free cash flow yield

During the first nine months of this year, adjusted funds flow reached C$569 million which would correspond to C$759 million of adjusted funds flow and C$559 million of free cash flow in 2019, assuming C$200 million of capex and stable prices and costs.

With a share price of C$5.59, the 32.8% free cash flow yield is attractive. But the main risk in investing in MEG Energy remains its net debt of C$3.1 billion and its capacity to refinance it by 2023 in favorable conditions. Assuming flat production and stable oil prices and costs, MEG Energy will accumulate C$1.7 billion of free cash flow by the end of 2022, which would reduce its net debt to C$1.4 billion. The corresponding net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio will drop to 1.8.

These estimates include a lot of assumptions and uncertainties, but the point is MEG Energy will most likely be in a great position in a couple of years if oil prices stay stable (WTI at US$57.06/bbl during the first nine months) or increase. But given the company's debt wall in 2023, a few unfavorable quarters over the next few years represent a threat to shareholders, even if the company will still generate free cash flow at lower oil prices.

Looking forward

If you estimate oil prices won't drop compared to the first nine months of this year, investing in MEG Energy seems attractive. MEG Energy would reduce its net debt by 2023 and refinance at favorable conditions. With this context, the company's 32.8% free cash flow yield is huge. And given MEG Energy's proved and 2P (proved + probable) reserves that correspond to 39 years and 81 years of production, respectively, based on the midpoint of the next-year production guidance range, the risk of higher costs to find and develop reserves is limited.

But MEG Energy is still exposed to a few quarters of low oil prices because of the risk of refinancing its debt by 2023. Also, because of its focus on reducing its net debt, MEG Energy doesn't have the luxury to implement a share buyback program, even if management estimates the market values the company at a significant discount (MEG Energy's management rejected Husky Energy's (OTCPK:HUSKF) offer to purchase MEG Energy at C$11 per share one year ago).

Thus, given MEG Energy's debt wall and considering some other attractive opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas environment (here and here), I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLFF, CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.