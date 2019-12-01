Staying Away From Albemarle And Its Weak Dividend Coverage

We are staying away from Albemarle as there's an elevated chance its dividend might get cut in the medium-term.

Image Shown: Albemarle Corporation is betting heavily on lithium and lithium products to support its growth trajectory. Image Source: Albemarle - September 2019 IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a leading supplier of lithium and lithium products (including battery components for electric vehicles), performance catalysts used by the oil refining industry, and bromine derivatives for fire safety solutions. The company is betting big on lithium as it continues to grow its footprint in the space, a strategy that included closing on a lithium mining joint venture in Australia at the end of October. While we are supportive of Albemarle's push into lithium given the segment's relatively strong adjusted EBITDA margins compared to the firm's company-wide portfolio (as you can see in the graphic above), we caution that its transformation is coming at the expense of its financial position. Negative free cash flows (a product of hefty capital expenditures) and a growing net debt load stress Albemarle's dividend coverage going forward. Add in weak prices for lithium and lithium products of late, and we are staying away from Albemarle for the time being due to the elevated risk that its dividend could get cut in the medium-term. Shares of ALB yield 2.3% as of this writing.

Weak Dividend Coverage

At the end of 2018, Albemarle's net debt load (inclusive of short-term debt) stood at $1.15 billion. By the end of September 2019, that net debt load (inclusive of short-term debt) had grown to $1.6 billion as $0.35 billion in net operating cash flows during the first three quarters of 2019 failed to cover $0.6 billion in capital expenditures. Due to the company generating negative free cash flow (defined here as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures), Albemarle's $0.1 billion in dividend payments during this period were funded by its balance sheet. We caution that going forward, Albemarle's net debt load is going to grow considerably due to the aforementioned mining joint venture in Australia.

Significant capital expenditures will be incurred to fund Albemarle's lithium growth strategy in the near-and medium-term, making free cash flows harder to come by. A rising net debt load further weakens Albemarle's dividend coverage and financial position at-large. To keep things contained, management is targeting a long-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.0-2.5x so Albemarle can maintain its investment grade credit rating. Additionally, Albemarle aims to become free cash flow positive by 2021, a feat made easier by management scaling back some of Albemarle's growth plans (which we'll cover in a moment). Changes in prices for lithium, along with the state of the oil refining industry and other factors, will play a key role in achieving positive free cash flow in a couple of years.

Albemarle is scaling back some of its lithium growth ambitions, including delaying construction of additional lithium processing capacity which is set to save the company $1.5 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years. That isn't to imply that management is any less optimistic on the future of lithium. This decision is a reflection of exogenous headwinds and weak lithium prices that the industry is currently contending with. Should the US and China reach a trade deal, that could materially alter the outlook for the global lithium industry. However, if a deal isn't reached, that could exasperate current weakness in the space (lower prices, growing calls for supply curtailment, etc.). During Albemarle's latest quarterly conference call, CEO Luke Kissam had this to say about the state of the lithium market:

As you know the lithium market is dynamic. It offers a very strong future growth opportunity and the long-term secular growth trends remain fully intact. However, we are - and we will be dealing with the challenging market conditions for the next 12 months to 18 months. Since late July, we have announced several significant strategic actions to successfully position our business for the long term. Last quarter we announced the decision to defer work on a price only 125,000 metric tons of conversion capacity, freeing up about $1.5 billion of our $5 billion five-year capital investment plan. This will enable us to generate free cash in 2021 and is the right path to take, based on current supply-demand dynamics and provides us with the financial flexibility to take advantage of any opportunities we see. Importantly, this decision does not affect current customer commitments. We are in the position to deliver on all committed contracts and we have the ability to add capacity if current market dynamics improve. As you know we have access to geographically diverse high quality, low cost lithium resources and the financial flexibility to build or buy conversion capacity in the future, if doing so creates value for our stakeholders.

In the graphic down below, from our two-page Dividend Report, we highlight visually why we view Albemarle's dividend coverage as weak. The sum of Albemarle's expected free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years (we model out Albemarle's expected financial performance, under reasonable assumptions, into perpetuity), less its net debt position, is a negative figure so future dividend payments are relying on the strength of the company's balance sheet. That isn't a paradigm that can last forever.

Image Shown: After taking Albemarle's last fiscal year net debt position into account, its forecasted future free cash flows aren't large enough to service its expected dividend obligations over the next five full fiscal years.

New Lithium Joint Venture

The Wodgina Lithium Project saw operations from the Wodgina mine located in Western Australia start up in 2017 when mining for lithium direct shipping ore commenced. An expansion that was completed in 2018 allowed for the operation to produce spodumene concentrate (a source of lithium). Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRY) is the operator of the mine. After the deal with Albemarle (which closed at the end of October), Mineral Resources will own only 40% of the joint venture.

Albemarle acquired a 60% stake in the joint venture by paying $820 million in cash and transferring a 40% stake in two lithium hydroxide conversion trains currently under construction to Mineral Resources, with the total value of that transaction pegged at $1.3 billion. Spodumene produced at the Wodgina mine will feed the two trains. Those trains are being built in Kemerton in Western Australia, and initially will have 25 kpta (25,000 metric tons per year) in lithium hydroxide production capacity each. Total production capacity may expand up to 100 kpta annual lithium hydroxide production capacity over time as market conditions and other factors allow.

Financing for this deal primarily came from Albemarle's revolving unsecured credit line, and this transaction will show up in the firm's financials during its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Mineral Resources is managing the mining side of things, Albemarle will market all of the output from the Wodgina mine and the lithium hydroxide conversion trains. Please note that the two trains will be commissioned in phases starting in the first half of 2021.

When it comes to the Wodgina mine, production operations were suspended very recently. The joint venture wants to preserve the mine's resource base until prices for lithium improves, and to ensure that there will be ample supplies to feed the two new trains. There were also some concerns relating to the Spodumene Concentrate Plant, problems that should have been resolved by now.

The goal of Albemarle's lithium strategy is to capitalize on expectations that lithium demand will surge over the coming years (near-term weakness aside), which will support future expansions at its existing asset base and higher prices for its lithium and lithium products, at least in theory. This theory needs to contend with the ambitions of other lithium and lithium products suppliers, as rising third-party supplies also seeking to capitalize on this trend is at least partially why lithium prices are so low right now.

Image Shown: Demand growth forecasts for lithium are supported by the expected rising adoption of electric vehicles as lithium is a key component of the batteries used to power such vehicles. Image Source: Albemarle - September 2019 IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Image Source: Albemarle's Dividend Cushion ratio deconstruction. The left bar indicates Albamarle's net balance sheet position added to its future expected free cash flows over the next five years. The right bar shows Albemarle's future expected cash dividend payments over the next five years.

While we appreciate Albemarle's shift away from performance catalysts for the oil refining industry and towards lithium and lithium products, the promising tailwind the widespread adoption of electric vehicles offers will take time to pan out favorably. Until then, Albemarle is generating negative free cash flows and its net debt load is getting bigger and bigger. That doesn't leave much protection for its dividend payout, which is currently only supported by Albemarle's ability to tap capital markets and its revolving credit line for funds. With lithium prices coming under fire around the world, we are staying away from Albemarle as we see better income-paying opportunities out there with much better dividend coverage. There's an elevated chance Albemarle may cut its dividend in the medium-term, especially as positive free cash flows remain a way off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Some of the companies mentioned in this article don't trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.