Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) on December 2; Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on December 3; Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on December 4; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) on December 5; Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO) on December 6.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: No new offerings are slated to price next week as the IPO market crawls toward the new year. There are quiet period expirations on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Galeria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX), Centogene (OTC:CNTG), Q&K (NASDAQ:QK), Tela Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) on December 2, as well as ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) on December 3. Also keep an eye on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV), with the IPO share lockup period expiring on December 4.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to $1.60 from $1.45, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) to $1.03 from $1.00, C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) to $0.52 from $0.50, Deere (NYSE:DE) to $0.80 from $0.76, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to $0.50 from $0.46, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to $0.68 from $0.62, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to $0.38 from $0.33, Mid-America (NYSE:MAA) to $1.00 from $0.96, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to $0.05 from $0.04, Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to $0.57 from $0.52, WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) to $0.62 from $0.59, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to $0.585 from $0.570, Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to $0.54 from $0.53, CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to $1.30 from $1.22, Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to $0.27 from $0.26, Graco (NYSE:GGG) to $0.18 from $0.16, Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to $0.2125 from $0.21, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to $0.23 from $0.22, PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to $0.315 from $0.29, Hanover (NYSE:THG) to $0.64 from $0.60, Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) to $0.685 from $0.68, Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) to $0.50 from $0.45.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders at Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) vote on the Warburg Pincus deal on December 4, while the huge SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)- BB&T (NYSE:BBT) deal has a closing date of December 6. At the end of the week, there is court action in the Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) case to keep an eye on.

ViacomCBS: The CBS (NYSE:CBS)-Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) merger is expected to finally close on December 4. The combined company will be renamed ViacomCBS and shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under symbols VIACA and VIAC. Trading is due to begin on December 5. The new media giant will have the Paramount Pictures studio, the CBS network, the CBS All Access streaming service and cable players MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central all under the same roof. The first crack by analysts at CBSViacom will be intriguing to see if any kind of premium is placed on the stock for it being a M&A target itself.

Analyst and investor day events: Guess (NYSE:GES), Belden (NYSE:BDC), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) on December 3; OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) on December 4; Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Wells FArgo (NYSE:WFC) on December 5.

Cupertino: Apple (AAPL) has a media event scheduled for December 2 to honor its favorite games and apps of the year. There is some speculation that a surprise software or hardware announcement could be made by the company.

Amazon event: Amazon's (AMZN) annual AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas runs from December 2-6. The gathering has become one of the largest cloud computer conferences of the year and usually features a few surprise cloud platform or cloud architecture announcements. Goldman Sachs sees AWS re:Invent as a possible catalysts for share price gains next week.

Cyber Monday: The shopping holiday is expected to see around 66M people look for online bargains. While the usual suspects like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), eBay EBAY) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) will look to make their mark, Cyber Monday is also becoming more crucial for tech and consumer product companies like GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON). Cyber Monday sales are forecast to increase this year by almost 20% to $9.4B.

FDA watch: PDUFA dates hit the calendar for Merck (NYSE:MRK), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is having an investor event on December 4 following the late-breaking oral presentation of the Phase 3 Harmony results evaluating pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis.

Macau numbers: Macau casinos are expected to post their worst month of the year, with forecasts for November gross gaming revenue ranging from -10% to -8%. The ongoing disruption in Hong Kong and more stringent visitation policies ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Macau handover from Portugal have hampered traffic to Macau. The GGR print could impact trading on Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

U.S. auto sales: Automobile sales are forecast by TrueCar to fall 3.0% in November on an adjusted basis to 1,399,639 units. "Consumers are continuing to purchase vehicles yet at a more cautious rate than in previous years due to ongoing tariff and recession uncertainty," notes the research firm. Forecast by manufacturer - BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) +4.4% to 34,686; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) +3.1% to 35,372; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -9.2% to 171,152; Ford (NYSE:F) -6.4% to 190,135; General Motors (NYSE:GM) -5.0% to 245,734; Honda (NYSE:HMC) +5.6% to 132,378; Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +7.8% to 64,455; Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +6.1% to 49,766; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -12.4% to 100,659; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -2.8% to 57,390; Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -11.3% to 15,502; Toyota (NYSE:TM) +0.6% to 199,163 and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -1.1% to 51,317.

Box office Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Frozen 2 is expected to generate another $87M this weekend in the U.S. after hauling in over $200M for the film's first week in theaters. The animated sequel has already churned up more than $430M globally.

Business update: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will host live webcasts on December 5 of its oral presentation of Aducanumab Phase 3 results and a Q&A session related to the Alzheimer's disease investigational therapy. The presentations are taking place at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease annual congress in San Diego, California.

Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play – It's All Discretionary Conference: Barclays annual look at discretionary spending trends includes SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) this year. The conference runs from December 3-4 in New York City right alongside when some updates on overall holiday spending could roll in.

Credit Suisse talks tech: The Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference runs from December 2-5 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The format includes presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one investor meetings with a roster of companies that includes 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Square (NYSE:SQ), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: Piper Jaffray's overflowing roster of presenting companies includes Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST), Apollo Endosurgey (NASDAQ:APEN), Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR), Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART), Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX), NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR), OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA), Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC), Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCUL), Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL), Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX), Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH), Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX), Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE), Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK), ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS), Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM), Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Wells Fargo TMT Summit: A large number of tech, media and telecom companies will be at the event at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas from December 2-4. Wells Fargo notes the conference will run concurrently with Amazon's AWS re:Invent 2019. Companies due to present publicly include Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cadence Design System (NASDAQ:CDNS), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), while AT&T (NYSE:T), Carvana (CVNA), Box (NYSE:BOX), Visa (NYSE:V), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) all have 1x1 meetings scheduled.

Citi 2019 Basic Materials Conference: Attendees as the conference include Ecolab (ECL), Air Products (NYSE:APD), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA), Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), Nutrien (NYSE:NTR), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), International Paper (NYSE:IP), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Venator (NYSE:VNTR) and Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Barron's mentions: The cover story explores the path ahead for legacy tech names like Cisco (CSCO), IBM (IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Xerox (NYSE:XRX), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). It's noted that old-line tech firms succeeding with the cloud and subscription services have been rewarded with lofty multiples, while those focused on traditional data centers trade well below the broader market. Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is singled out as a stock that is likely to soar again, while Macy’s (NYSE:M), Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) make a list of stocks that should be sold ahead of the tax season.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, The Hollywood Reporter



