Tesla Cybertruck Peak Craziness

Last week, I submitted an article about Tesla's (TSLA) Cybertruck right after the event finished, which is seen here, and it was published Friday evening. I'll admit that at the time, I had no idea what the overall reaction to this product would be, given Tesla supporters seemed to be really pumped up by the event, but the mass media was laughing at the truck's design and windows breaking during the reveal. Now that we've had some time to digest a few things, my main takeaway is that the Cybertruck appears to be peak craziness for Tesla.

Just like we saw with the Model 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spent the weekend providing several updates on Twitter regarding Cybertruck "orders". I put that word in quotations because everyone should realize that a $100 payment now does not guarantee an order for a product that won't exist in any real volume for at least two years and will cost a minimum of $40,000. As many have pointed out in the past few days, the product shown off last week most likely isn't even street legal, so there remains a bit of work to be done.

The latest update that mentioned 250,000 reservations may seem impressive, but that number still is well behind the Model 3, and the Cybertruck's initial deposit is 1/10th of what it was for the mass market sedan. As a result, Tesla has generated just about $25 million in cash from all of those reservations, whereas for the Model 3 the company got over $400 million in the initial rush. Also, despite the company and management boasting over time about its great technology, Tesla's website is not the most user friendly. The company has pushed back ordering deadlines in the past due to "high volumes", and it's not clear that the site was ready for the Cybertruck reveal, as this Twitter thread shows how people accidentally ordered multiples due to site issues.

We'll see if a true count is provided after all of these refunds are asked for. It is hard to give Tesla the benefit of the doubt here, because as I pointed out in a stocktalk on Monday, the company's Model 3 and Model S order pages don't seem to be able to process US zip codes. As the graphic below shows, the site doesn't even recognize the zip code for Palo Alto or even Fremont, where Tesla's own headquarters and main factory are!

(Source: Tesla Model 3 page, seen here)

The other major item to think about is what Elon Musk, or anyone at Tesla, hasn't said recently, and that is a number for Model Y reservations. Once the Model 3 started shipping in volume and Tesla's customer deposit value on the balance sheet started dropping, management would tell analysts on the earnings calls that deposit or reservation numbers weren't meaningful. That goes against what Elon Musk has done this weekend, and one analyst even stated that this could be a violation of his SEC settlement.

I bring up the Model Y because it is the main focus of the bull camp for 2020, if you count the Shanghai factory ramp as a part of 2019. The Model Y is supposed to be Tesla's best-selling vehicle, despite a number of limitations, but nobody has any idea how many reservations have been put down. That seems strange for this vehicle, given what Elon Musk said on the Q4 2018 conference call just about 10 months ago:

Elon Musk I mean, my best guess, this is just a guess, my best guess for demand of Model 3 worldwide is something - in a strong economy, it's something on the order of 700,000 or 800,000 units a year. I would expect Model Y will probably be - the Model Y will be maybe 50% higher than Model 3, could be even double. The - as I understand it, the midsized SUV segment is the - worldwide is the most popular type of vehicle. So we'll probably see a higher volume of Y than 3.

For a vehicle that could do up to 1.5 million units a year, you would think there would be a ton of reservations, right? Well, at $2,500 a pop, many consumers may be waiting to see the final product before they make a decision on whether or not to buy. It doesn't look good, however, when Elon Musk is pumping a basically non-existent vehicle's reservation count for a niche type vehicle when you are dead quiet about the mass market Model Y that's supposed to be your highest sales driver.

Let's circle back to the Cybertruck though. While last week's event got a ton of media coverage, there were a lot of questions raised about what truly did happen. Auto giant Ford (F) doesn't believe that the tug of war challenge was a true apples-to-apples comparison, and the supposed ATV that Elon Musk revealed seems to be a version of a Yamaha product. Also, what happened to the 300,000 pounds of towing that Elon Musk stated would be available? The Cybertruck can actually only do about 5% of that, but that didn't stop Tesla apologists for coming out as seen below.

(Source: InsideEVs article, seen here)

Regardless of how popular the Cybertruck may seem to be, the major question remains how many of them Tesla will actually be able to produce from late 2021 on. Ignoring competition for a minute, Elon Musk seems to have said that the vehicle's production would be extremely complex, so will Tesla need to invent new machines just to be able to create the material needed for the skin in volume? As I mentioned in last week's article, even at 50,000 units a year, the Cybertruck wouldn't likely make a huge dent in Tesla's financials, especially if Model Y volumes ramp up to even half of that 1.5 million figure.

In the end, Tesla's Cybertruck reveal may have just marked the peak point of craziness for the electric vehicle maker. I don't just say that because of all the stuff I covered today, but take a look at what the stock has done below. Not only was there a selloff on Friday, but shares have continued to underperform the overall market, so investors are certainly greeting the latest hype out of Tesla with a sizable bit of skepticism.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.