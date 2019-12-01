PALL Weekly: Fundamentally Tight

With the palladium market expected to experience a deeper deficit in 2020, we remain bullish on our PALL outlook in the months ahead.

We expect the rebound to continue further into year-end, especially considering the significant level of dry powder among hedge funds to deploy on the long side of palladium's futures markets.

PALL has jumped by nearly 7% since our last publication, corroborating our bullish short-term outlook.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has jumped by nearly 7% since our last publication, corroborating our view according to which the recent sell-off was likely to prove transient considering the tight fundamental dynamics of the palladium market.

We expect the rebound in PALL to continue further into year-end, especially considering the significant level of dry powder among hedge funds to deploy on the long side in the palladium's futures markets.

With the palladium market expected to experience a deeper deficit in 2020, we remain bullish on our PALL outlook in the months ahead.

Our Q4-19 high forecast is at $190 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium over November 12-19, for a third week in row. Despite this, the palladium spot price rebounded strongly by 3.8% over the corresponding period.

The speculative community has slashed its net long position in Nymex palladium by 315,300 oz so far this year, which represents about 13% of OI at 5% of annual physical consumption. Yet, palladium has outperformed its complex significantly, with the palladium spot price up 43% YTD.

This confirms our view that the palladium price strength is driven by fundamental tightness rather than financial flows, which is a very positive signal for the palladium market.

Given the solid fundamental backdrop of the palladium market, we believe that the decline in palladium’s net spec length since October has mostly run its course. Judging by historical standards, palladium’s spec positioning looks too light, as the chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for PALL: We believe that the speculative community is underweight palladium, and as such, there is significant “dry powder” among hedge funds to deploy on the long side. This is very bullish for palladium spot prices and thus PALL in the next 3 to 6 months.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted their palladium holdings, albeit mildly, for a second straight week last week.

We attribute the recent wave of ETF buying to momentum-based buying, reinforced by ETF activity from short-term oriented traders.

Palladium ETF selling so far this year (~101 koz, according to our estimates) has been driven by higher prices, prompting an increasing number of ETF investors to deliver the extra needed supply to the tight market. But the market has remained tight, which should result in still higher prices.

Implications for PALL: Palladium ETF holdings appear to have bottomed out since the start of the second half of 2019. If ETF inflows continue into year-end, the market could tighten even more, resulting in a marked appreciation in the palladium spot price, which in turn will push PALL higher.

Fundamentals

Nornickel expects the palladium market to be in a deficit of ~600,000 oz this year and forecasts a more substantial deficit next year due to 1) a recovery in the automotive market, 2) a faster tightening of emissions’ legislations, and 3) a slower production growth (+2% in 2020, down from +4% this year).

Source: Nornickel

On the production side, Russian palladium production is forecast to expand by 1% in 2020 due to operation efficiency gains at Nornickel's sites (Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium producer). South African palladium production is expected to contract by 2% next year. Finally, palladium production in the US is expected to grow by 7% next year (down from a growth of 11% this year), driven by the ramp-up of the Blitz mine.

Implications for PALL: The deeper deficit in the palladium market expected next year is likely to continue to drive palladium prices higher, in our opinion. This should therefore underpin the uptrend in PALL in 2020.

Closing thoughts

PALL has resumed its uptrend over the past week, corroborating our constructive short-term outlook.

Given the absence of speculative participation in the PALL rally so far this year, we believe that there is plenty of dry powder among hedge funds to deploy on the long side. With the palladium market expected to experience a deeper deficit next year, we believe that the speculative community could eventually jump back in on the long side of the market, exacerbating the appreciation in PALL. Should specs continue to stay away from palladium (and not take advantage of the beautiful upward momentum in palladium prices as well as the backwardation in the forward curve), PALL would continue to grind higher due to the persisting fundamental tightness.

In a nutshell, we remain firmly bullish on PALL in the months ahead, although we do not rule out large price swings in the interim, considering the volatile behavior of palladium prices.

Our Q4-target is at $190 per share.

