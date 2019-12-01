Synchrony Financial Still Worth Consideration Near 52-Week Highs

Thesis

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is up roughly 40% on the year from 52-week lows around $22 per share. Even around market prices of $37.33 per share Synchrony is quantitatively undervalued. Synchrony has posted exceptional gross loans growth, net interest income growth, and free cash flow growth over the last five years in comparison to its peers. It also currently leads peers in terms of ROIC. Synchrony has continued to exhibit business growth (excluding the loss of the Walmart (WMT) portfolio), demonstrating Synchrony’s ability to persevere past the loss of the Walmart portfolio. Overall, Synchrony is undervalued even nearing 52-week, especially in comparison to its peers.

Synchrony Quantitatively Undervalued Amongst Peers

(Image made by author on ycharts.com.)

Investors fond of financial institutions could argue that every company within my peer group is trading at lower than deserved earnings multiples, with the highest in the group being JPMorgan trading at 12.96 times earnings. Excluding Synchrony, the average P/E ratio in the peer group in the graphic above is 11.1, 63% higher than Synchrony’s P/E ratio of 6.78. It is clear that Synchrony is significantly undervalued in an industry that is debatably undervalued as a whole.

Looking at the books, Synchrony has exhibited favorable growth in earnings per share, free cash flow, gross loans, retained earnings, and ultimately shareholder equity. Synchrony has also reduced its long-term debt over the last five years and has an ideal current ratio as well. From FY13 EPS has grown 57%, free cash flow 64.5%, gross loans 62%, shareholder equity 146.6%, and retained earnings were $0 in FY13 and currently stand at $8.986 billion. Synchrony reduced its long-term debt by $320 million since FY13 and sits with an ideal current ratio of 2.55. Synchrony has grown its bottom line and reduced long-term debt, and has a sustainable, competitive business model. With the data above there are no signs warranting Synchrony to be trading at anything less than the industry average P/E ratio of approximately 11. With Synchrony’s TTM EPS comes to $5.49, giving it a current fair market value of $60.39 or 61.5% above its recent closing price of $37.39 per share. I would also like to note that Synchrony is only trading at a mere 2.81 times its TTM free cash flow per share of $13.29. The industry average price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is currently 16.74. Even if Synchrony traded at half the industry average—roughly eight times free cash flow—it would hold a fair market value of $106.32 per share.

Overall, Synchrony is undervalued on an earnings and free cash flow basis, especially in comparison to its peers. Based on current operational figures, a $45 12-month price target is more than reasonable for Synchrony. In terms of intrinsic, long-term value, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Synchrony eclipse $100 per share within a 48-month timeframe.

Gross Loans Growth

(Image made by author on ycharts.com.)

I like Synchrony’s impressive gross loans growth over the last five years compared to peers for a couple of reasons. The first is that it highlights the moat-like competitiveness behind Synchrony’s private label credit card business model. Synchrony’s business model provides retailers with processing relief and consumers with additional awards for shopping with their favorite retailers. I find this model to be exceptional, and Synchrony’s gross loans growth show consumers love it too. Second, is Synchrony’s obvious outperformance of its peers— JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Capital One (COF), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Synchrony’s low valuation certainly can’t be justified when looking at gross loans business growth, as it leads the pack over the last five years.

Net Interest Income Growth

(Image made by author on ycharts.com.)

Synchrony is well ahead of peers in terms of net interest income growth over the last five years. While synchrony isn’t nearly quite as large as the likes of Wells Fargo or Bank of America, this is another clear example of Synchrony’s demonstrated ability to be a competitive player in the financial services industry. Synchrony is growing gross loans and net interest income at much greater rates than its largest competitors, showing its ability to take market share as well as penetrate untapped markets. Synchrony’s impressive five-year interest income growth should be accommodated by a more competitive market valuation, yet it still trails amongst the very peer group that it’s outperforming.

Free Cash Flow Growth

(Image made by author on ycharts.com.)

Here we see Synchrony only falling behind Wells Fargo amongst peers in terms of free cash flow growth over the last five years. Again, my point of iteration here is that Synchrony is very competitive within its peer group, and as a company holistically. Yet, we see Synchrony being valued at roughly 50% of the same peer group on an earnings multiple basis and several hundred percent undervalued in terms of a free cash flow multiple basis. Considering Synchrony’s impressive metrics around the board—cash flow perhaps being the most convincing—there just doesn’t seem to be justification for Synchrony’s current market valuation.

Return on Invested Capital

(Image made by author on ycharts.com.)

Finally, Synchrony is producing the highest return on invested capital out of the selected peer group by over 30%. For a cash flow heavy company like Synchrony that’s investing billions of dollars, this is a comforting sight. This is the final metric I will use in comparison with a peer group, and I’m using it to continue to prove the point of my thesis. That being, Synchrony is more than competitive in every key metric amongst its peers other than its earnings multiple, and/or current market valuation. These discrepancies don’t appear to be justified, thus, leading me to believe Synchrony is undervalued, even following its 52-week bull run of roughly 40%.

Why is Synchrony Undervalued?

If Synchrony is such a well-performing cash cow, then why is it undervalued in comparison to its peers? I believe the main catalyst behind Synchrony’s unduly low market valuation stems primarily from the loss of its Walmart portfolio, as well as perhaps a lack of coverage. Synchrony had been Walmart’s exclusive card partner for 19 years and consequently lost existing book loans of roughly $10 billion when their partnership came to an end in July of 2019. Considering Synchrony’s gross loans as of FY18 came to $93.14 billion, that $10 billion could represent a loss of close to 11% on total gross loans. We will have to wait and see the impact this has on Synchrony’s bottom line, however, it’s obviously going to make a dent. Overall, it appears the loss of the Walmart portfolio has overly influenced negative investor sentiment towards Synchrony. While the loss of the Walmart portfolio is undeniably huge I don’t see how an 11% loss in gross loans on the books justifies Synchrony being 50% undervalued, especially when the company has continued posting consistently strong operational results.

Risks Associated with Synchrony Financial

I already addressed one of the risks associated with Synchrony in the loss of the Walmart portfolio. It’s not the loss that I find to be the risk, however, the way the investment community is going to react to upcoming reports reflective of the loss of the Walmart portfolio. If we look back to July when Walmart announced that it would be switching to Capital One, Synchrony’s stock price tumbled roughly 17% by late October. Synchrony has recovered from that loss, however, I don’t think it would be outlandish to expect a similar reaction in the stock price should upcoming earnings reports not sit well with investors.

Additionally, I find the current interest rate market to be volatile. The Federal Reserve has not been entirely consistent with plans on the Federal Funds rate. At one point we were expecting to see upwards of three rate hikes in FY19, yet we have ended up with cuts and a Federal Funds rate of 1.75%, down 0.5% from a year ago. My concern with Synchrony is that when the interest rates do increase, Synchrony may suffer more than traditional financial services companies. The reason being that Synchrony is specializing private label, retail sales while its peers are more focused on traditional purchases such as auto, gas, and grocery. Under a higher interest rate market consumers may be less inclined to purchase unnecessary goods at higher interest rates. Synchrony has been operating under a lower rate market since its inception, so it would be interesting to see how the company would perform in a high rate market. While I do believe Synchrony would inevitably be prosperous, this is a foreseeable concern of mine.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial has produced extraordinarily impressive five-year growth in terms of gross loans, net interest income, free cash flow, and ROIC, especially in comparison to its peers. The only discrepancy between Synchrony and its peers appears to be the earnings multiple at which it’s trading, or in other words, its unduly low market valuation. Synchrony may still face headwinds when the loss of the Walmart portfolio hits bottom line, however, Synchrony is still worth consideration at current market levels. Even after its 40% bull run over the last 52-weeks, Synchrony is quantitatively undervalued.

While I firmly believe that Synchrony is undervalued even at current market levels, I would perhaps recommend monitoring Synchrony up until its next earnings report, which should be mid-January of 2020. I don’t expect that report to be anything good enough to send the price flying up, however, I could see wary investors knocking Synchrony back under $30 per share. My recommendation would be to purchase Synchrony after that earnings report, especially if shares fall. If shares don’t fall after the January 2020 report, I would still recommend buying so long as shares are still trading in the mid-thirties.

Either way I believe Synchrony is unduly undervalued. I believe the company holds an intrinsic value over $100 per share. A 12-month timeframe will provide us with the data needed to see how Synchrony is going to persevere past the loss of the Walmart portfolio, however, I am confident in Synchrony Financial and am assigning a 12-month price target of $45 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.