NBT Bancorp's Earnings To Come Under Pressure

NBTB's stock price is currently somewhat pricey, therefore it is advisable to wait for dips in price.

NBT Bancorp's (NBTB) earnings jumped in the third quarter on the back of a large one-time gain on sale of securities. Going forward, the non-recurrence of the gain will lead to lower non-interest income, and consequently lower earnings. I'm expecting earnings to face downward pressure from margin compression as well. Despite the earnings decline, I'm expecting dividends to be maintained at the current level.

Non-Interest Income to Normalize Going Forward

NBTB's earnings jumped in the third quarter due to a large gain included in non-interest based income which is likely to not recur. In the third quarter of 2019, the company sold Visa Class B common stock for a gain of $4.0 million, as mentioned in the earnings release. Due to the non-recurrence of this gain, I'm expecting NBTB's non-interest income to decline by 12% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19. I'm expecting higher fee income to drive non-interest income up by 0.5% quarter over quarter in each quarter of next year, leading to adjusted growth of 2.5% year over year in 2020. However, due to the one-time spike in 3QFY19, non-interest income is going to be lower in 2020 compared to 2019 on unadjusted basis.

Loan Portfolio Expected to Grow by 2% Next Year

NBTB operates in the North-East part of the country, with operations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The economic outlook in the region is mixed with home sales and manufacturing activity pointing towards a slowdown, while low unemployment suggests resilience.

The region has not fared as well the rest of the nation in terms of home sales, as according to the Census Bureau's latest release, new home sales declined by 18.2% month on month in October 2019. The region has performed the worst compared to the rest of the nation.

Meanwhile, unemployment continues to be at record lows in NBTB's operating states, leading us to expect strength in the credit market, especially residential real estate segment. With the exception of New York and Pennsylvania, all the states NBTB operates in have unemployment rates much below the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After considering the above mentioned conflicting factors, I'm expecting NBTB's loan portfolio to continue to grow but at a low rate. My estimates for NBTB's loan portfolio and loan growth, of 2.0% year over year in 2020, are given in the table below.

Improvement in Funding Mix to Support Margin

NBTB's average yield on earning assets declined by 5bps in the third quarter due to the 50bps Fed funds rate cut. The third rate cut, and the lagged effect of the 50bps rate cut in 3QFY19, are expected to continue to pressurize yields in the coming quarters. The net interest margin, NIM, will decline due to the reduction in yields.

On the other hand, the company's cost of funds is expected to provide some relief to the NIM by declining following the rate cuts. An improvement in the funding mix is also expected to decrease cost and therefore ease the pressure on NIM. The proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total funds rose to 29.6% by the end of September 2019, from 27.9% at the end of June 2019 and 28.1% at the end of December 2018.

According to a simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps decline in the interest rate can result in approximately 2% decline in net interest income. The table below, taken from the third quarter 10-Q filing, summarizes the results of the simulation.

I'm expecting NBTB's NIM to decline by 3bps in 4QFY19, 2bps in 1QFY20 and a basis point in 2QFY20 on linked quarter basis. The table below displays my estimates for full year 2020.

Earnings Decline Foreseen

The expected NIM compression will overtake loan growth leading to an overall decline in net interest income. This is the major reason for an anticipated decrease in earnings next year. Normalization of non-interest income is also expected to pressurize earnings growth in 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting NBTB's earnings to decline by 7% next year to $2.51 per share, as shown in the following table.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.85%

NBTB has a history of frequently increasing dividends, but due to the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting no further dividend increase in 2020. Instead, I'm expecting NBTB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level, i.e. $0.26, throughout 2020. This estimate implies a dividend yield of 2.85%.

There is little threat of a dividend cut as the estimated dividend and earnings suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2020, which can be easily maintained. Further, NBTB's Tier I capital ratio was recorded at 12.42% at the end of September 2019, which is above the regulatory requirement of 8.0%.

Mid Single Digit Price Upside Expected

I'm valuing NBTB using its historical average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.43, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $26.6 gives a target price of $38.0 for December 2020. NBTB's November 25 closing price was close to the target price, leading to an implied price upside of only 4.1%. The table below displays the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Based on the mid-single digit potential price upside I'm maintaining a neutral rating on NBTB (previous rating was also neutral). The company's fundamentals are strong with a well capitalized balance sheet, therefore my suggestion is to buy on dips. A good entry point will be any price below $34.6, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.