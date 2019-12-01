Charlotte's Web: Surviving A Noisy, Crowded, Confusing CBD Market

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) faced headwinds this past quarter as the CBD market becomes saddled with new entrants and regulatory uncertainty. As the category leader and one of the first movers in the industry, we think CWEB has established strong brand recognition and customer loyalty which will become increasingly important in today's CBD market. While the long-term outlook for the industry remains upward, we expect the stock to face resistance in the near-term due to the uncertain outlook and increasing competitive pressures.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q3 Review

The company reported challenging 2019 Q3 results as sales stagnated and profits fell. Top-line growth disappeared as the CBD market became crowded during the quarter. We have seen many companies entering the CBD segment due to a lower barrier of entry and ample supply of hemp raw materials. CWEB is certainly not alone in facing increasing competition, as its closest competitor CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) reported a 25% drop in Q3 revenue while EBITDA turned negative as well. The entire industry has entered a consolidation phase and we think CWEB actually did pretty well by maintaining sales and relatively strong margins through this difficult period.

(Source: Public Filings)

B2C sales accounted for 51% of the Q3 sales while B2B accounted for the rest. During the quarter, Kroger increased its distribution of CWEB products to 22 states and 1,350 stores. Vitamin Shoppe also began carrying CWEB gummy products through its network of 738 stores. The gummy product line was launched in Q2 and has seen strong uptake from consumers and distributors so far. Human consumption remains the key product line for CWEB accounting for ~90% of total sales consistently. The topicals, which were launched in Q4 2017, accounted for 8% of Q3 sales while the canine product line accounted for 4% of total sales after an initial launch in February 2017.

If the FDM retailers begin to sell human consumption products after FDA provides clear guidance, we would expect human consumption to account for an even bigger share of the overall sales. B2B sales should also increase which is joined by CWEB's efforts to further develop its e-commerce platform.

(Source: Public Filings)

While sales and the gross margin remained stable, CWEB experienced EBITDA margin pressure as operating expenses perked up. As we recently analyzed, the company is investing $30 million to build a new 137,000 sq ft production facility in addition to new leadership appointments. Most of the increase came in personnel and other general expenses which increased $4 million from the previous quarter. We think these investments are necessary to build a first-class organization targetting the billion-dollar industry. As we have expressed before in "Charlotte's Web: Investing Now For The Future", we believe investors should rather see CWEB investing in its future than some of its peers that are sitting on their hands while the market continues to evolve.

(Source: Public Filings)

The FDM channel represented by Kroger currently only carries topical products due to uncertainty FDA regulations. However, CWEB noted that topicals only accounted for 15% of sales at independent retailers. This means that a huge market for human consumption CBD products remains untapped due to a lack of a clear regulatory framework. We think, and hope, that the FDA will provide regulatory clarity in the near future of which CWEB will become a big beneficiary. Until then, we expect the CBD market to continue its crowded and messy state until weak players are eliminated.

Financials

CWEB finished the quarter with $35 million of cash but the company is also going to spend $30 million of capex on the new facility. The company expects to spend a big chunk of that in 2020 and the facility will come online in Q3 2020 with impact to be seen in Q4. On Tuesday, CWEB announced a C$66 million bought deal offering to sell shares at C$13.25. We view the financing as a testament to CWEB's appeal to investors, especially during current challenging market conditions for cannabis stocks.

(Source: TSX)

CWEB currently trades at 11.7x EV/Sales which is at the high end of the peer group. Other expensive stocks include Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) trading at 12.3x and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) at 12.0x. We think CWEB's trading multiple is reflective of its premium branding and customer recognition in the cannabis industry. The company's track record of consistent execution and its seasoned management team should deserve a premium in the public markets.

Looking Ahead

CWEB is one of the most prestigious cannabis brands in the market after years of leading the CBD market. We think the new management team that was recently put in place is aiming to take the company to the next level by investing in infrastructure and leadership. We continue to believe that CWEB is well-positioned to lead the CBD category but near-term headwinds could persist given the low barrier of entry and lack of regulatory oversight. In the long run, we believe consumers and distributors will value CWEB's quality and brand power which serve as its key differentiators in a crowded market.

