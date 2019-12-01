Kohl's Future Includes Winning Partnerships And Initiatives

Demand for health and wellness products and services continues to grow and Kohl's wants a piece of that pie.

Handling returns on behalf of Amazon is a way to draw in customers that wouldn't visit Kohl's otherwise.

Kohl's is working on multiple initiatives to ensure it stands out in the ultra-competitive retail environment.

Retail winners set themselves apart by bringing in new ideas and offering a differentiated shopping experience. The sector has seen multiple success stories over the years and given some time Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) can one day count itself as a retail winner.

The Kohl’s Of Tomorrow Won’t Resemble The Kohl’s of today

Kohl’s management likely took a close look at the biggest feud in retail (Walmart versus Amazon) and came to the obvious conclusion it stands no chance in competing against either . Instead, Kohl’s is making use of the tried-and-true mantra: “if you can’t beat ‘em, join 'em."

As of July 2019, every single Kohl’s store allocated space to accept Amazon returns (no box required). At first glance investors may jump to the conclusion it is a net negative for Kohl’s given the logistics and resources required. But this isn’t the case as the company said during its third quarter conference call the Amazon returns program will generate a positive contribution to operating income in 2019.

Kohl’s partnership is genius as each person who brings an item to return is a potential new customer, some of which would have never stepped foot in a Kohl’s store otherwise. The company acknowledged the opportunity and said its associates will be trained on how to best interact with guests to help generate new sales.

According to Amzsecrets, return rates for items with a fit and trial element is more than 25%. Kohl’s now has easy access to a customer whose purchasing intention is 100% because, well, they already made a purchase!

“Hello sir/ma’am, I see you are returning a sweater to Amazon, I will be happy to handle that for you. If you would like, we have plenty of similar sweaters in multiple sizes for you to try on and purchase today.”

Would You Also Like Some Groceries With Your Sweater?

Aldi is a discount grocer and accumulated a cult-following in the U.S. As part of a new partnership, Kohl’s will lease some of its space to the grocer which is a smart move as it allows the department store to right-size itself.

Kohl’s should be able to easily determine what items sell well in its stores and ditch non performing items. Store productivity should improve drastically and inventory levels should ease.

Here is what CEO Michelle Gass told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in early April:

“As we look ahead, we’re committed to stores ... We have 1,160 of them, it’s the core of our business,” she said. “But we think there’s opportunity in some cases to make them a little smaller.”

What’s also important to keep in mind is Kohl’s could be an indirect beneficiary of Aldi’s very ambitious plans of its own. According to Forbes, Aldi wants to become the third largest grocer (by size) before 2022.

Kohl’s may have plenty of runway to expand its relationship with Aldi from a small handful today to dozens if not hundreds of locations over time. The relationship is a clear win-win: Kohl’s has lots of space it can lease and Aldi has a need to rent lots of space.

Health And Wellness

Kohl’s vision for the future of its store also includes a health and wellness component through a partnership with Weight Watchers. The partnership will include a WW Studio and a focus on sales of products to help consumers eat better at home.

Weight Watchers has fallen out of favor with clients but has seen a bit of a rebound in sentiment. The partnership was announced in early 2019 which coincided with a time when the company saw harsh drops in daily active users.

Fast forward to the current period and Weight Watchers is showing some encouraging signs of progress, including an acceleration of subscriber growth. Some Street analysts are looking forward to Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 tour to translate to a rebound year.

Kohl’s has plenty of ways to benefit from a healthy and fruitful relationship if it has easy access to market and sell to Weight Watchers’ nearly two million (and hopefully growing) North American users.

Kohl’s also has another partnership with Planet Fitness to include gyms in some stores. The company’s decision was likely based on a combination of capitalizing on a hot internal trend and further justified by external data.

Specifically, Gass told Cramer in April the active and wellness is now twice the size it was four years ago and accounts for 20% of its business. Outside of the company, the U.S. market value for health and wellness is expected to expand from $166.5 billion in 2015 to $179 billion by 2020, according to Statista.

The Bottom Line

Kohl’s has the right game-plan and a strategy to make itself a relevant retailer in the future. Until then investors will likely debate the safety of the dividend payout (see this great article by Nicholas Ward here). I couldn’t care less if the dividend is slashed as Kohl’s is a good long-term investment.

Think about it this way: Target’s stock has nearly doubled over the past year so would anyone have really cared if Target slashed its dividend all the way to zero? Personally, I wouldn’t complain with no dividend and a 100% return in one year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.