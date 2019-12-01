Fair Isaac: A High Growth Company Available At A Rich Valuation

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a leading player in the decision management market. Its stock is trading at a non-GAAP forward PE multiple of over 40x. The stock is richly valued compared to its competitors. FICO is a high growth company. Its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8% in the past five years. I believe revenue will continue to grow at this rate in the next five years. Long-term growth-oriented investors can buy the stock during pullbacks.

FICO offers solutions and services to its customers that help them automate and improve decision-making process to enhance business performance. The company's predictive analytics and decision management systems use big data and mathematical algorithms to predict consumer behavior. A lot of companies use FICO's decision management technology to acquire new customers and increase customer value. This technology is also used to reduce fraud and credit losses and lower operating expenses. The predictive analytics system includes the industry-standard FICO Score for consumer credit risk. The company serves consumers through online services to help them understand their FICO Score.

Products and Growth Opportunities

FICO develops industry-tailored decision management applications. The company uses analytics to help businesses automate and improve their decision making process. This process is known as decision management. FICO offers its decision management software suite as on-premises software. Despite ongoing advancements in analytics, it is a real challenge for businesses to make smart decisions by analyzing an ocean of data which is available to them. However, they can rely on FICO's decision management software. As a result, the product has huge growth opportunity.

FICO offers marketing solutions to its customers. Its marketing solutions suite is made up of products, capabilities and services which are integrated with analytics software to perform context-sensitive customer acquisition. The marketing solutions suite executes more efficient and more profitable customer interactions. According to a research report, "The global digital marketing software market size was valued at USD 35.24 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025." FICO's marketing solutions revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate.

The company's customer management product includes FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, which is a leading credit management system. It is available both on-premises and in the FICO Analytic Cloud. It helps businesses automate and improve risk-based decision making by applying advanced analytics. According to a research report, "The customer experience management market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2019 to USD 14.5 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2024." FICO's customer management revenue should grow at a similar rate.

Fair Isaac's fraud management product tries to predict in real time the likelihood that a particular transaction is experiencing fraud. The product generates recommendations for immediate action. FICO's Falcon Platform is a leader in global payment card fraud detection. According to a research report, "The global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market size is expected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2018 to USD 63.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period." FICO's fraud management revenue should grow at similar pace.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Results

FICO's fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter revenue came in at $305.3 million compared to $256.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter came in at $60.8 million or $2.01 per share compared to $41.1 million or $1.34 per share in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter came in at $89.6 million compared to $52.9 million in the prior year period. The company delivered excellent results in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The company has three operating segments, which are applications, scores and decision management software. Applications revenue came in at $149.9 million compared to $139.0 million in the year-ago period. This indicates the company's pre-configured decision management applications have strong underlying demand in the market. The company's scores revenue in the fourth quarter came in at $115.9 million compared to $89.5 million in the year-ago period. Scores include the company's B2B and B2C scoring solutions. The company's decision management software revenue came in at $39.5 million compared to $28.0 million in the year-ago period. YoY growth in scores revenue and decision management software revenue implies that the company has developed strong products characterized by sustainable demand.

Competition

The decision management space is highly competitive. FICO competes with Pegasystems (PEGA), Equifax (EFX), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM) and Moody's (MCO).

FICO's competitive advantage is that it can deliver a unique mix of products, extensive expertise in predictive analytics, advanced integration of predictive analytics with decision management software, and enhanced customer management capabilities.

Valuation

FICO's most similar peers are Moody's Corporation, Equifax, Adobe and Salesforce. FICO's non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 42.64x compared to Moody's Corporation's 27.18x, Equifax's 24.76x, Adobe's 38.17x, and Salesforce's 56.87x. FICO's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 8.89x compared to Moody's Corporation's 9.10x, Equifax's 4.85x, Adobe's 13.71x, and Salesforce's 8.51x. FICO's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 39.57x, compared to Moody's Corporation's 26.77x, Equifax's 67.46x, Adobe's 34.88x, and Salesforce's 36.78x.

Average non-GAAP forward PE ratio of the above five companies is 37.92x, average price to sales ratio is 9.01x, and average price to cash flow ratio is 41.09x. FICO is richly valued compared to its peers. FICO's balance sheet is not very strong. Its net debt on balance sheet is $724.16 million and net leverage is 2.56x. However, FICO is a compelling growth story. Its valuation reflects that. The digital marketing software market and the customer experience management market are growing at a CAGR of around 15%, and the fraud detection and prevention market is growing at a CAGR of more than 25%. FICO is a prominent player in all these markets. In addition, FICO's scores revenue has grown at a YoY rate of 30% in the fourth quarter. The scores business is growing at an excellent pace indeed.

In the last five years, FICO's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8%. I believe revenue will continue to grow at this rate in the next five years. The company's 2019 revenue is $1160.1 million. At a CAGR of 8%, its 2024 revenue will be $1,705 million or $58.87 per share. In the last one year, FICO's stock has traded in the price to sales ratio of 5.5x and 10x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 10x on the company's 2024 revenue per share, I get $588.70 as FICO's 2024 price. In the short-term, I am neutral on FICO around the current price.

Risks

The company derives a significant part of its revenue from a small number of products, such as scoring solutions, fraud solutions, marketing solutions, customer management product and decision management software. If the market does not continue to accept one or more of such products, FICO's revenue growth will be negatively impacted.

If the company fails to identify and penetrate new markets which it currently does not serve, its revenue growth may slow down. The company intends to grow its revenue by delivering its products through additional distribution channels. If the company fails to develop new distribution channels, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

FICO offers a small number of products to its customers, which are not enough to grow its business for a long time. The company has to develop new products more frequently including the development of its cloud-based products in order to remain competitive in the market. If the company fails to bring new products to the market in regular intervals, its revenue growth will slow down.

Conclusion

In fiscal 2019, the company delivered revenue of $1.16 billion, up 16% from fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2019, it delivered 11% growth in its software business and 25% growth in its scores business, which are really encouraging. However, this growth is already built into the price of the stock. For the near term, the stock is fully valued. FICO is a good business to own for the long term. I would recommend buying the stock during pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.