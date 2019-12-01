Altria Group And Philip Morris: My, How Things Have Changed

The last installation of the series evaluates Philip Morris and compares it to its closest rival.

As followers of our series have noticed, every big tobacco company has its own approach to mitigate the slow but steady demise of the cigarette smoking population.

Philip Morris was once part of Altria Group and a proposed "re-merger" of the two firms recently collapsed. Philip Morris is the international version of Altria.

Let's begin with the first page of Philip Morris's Q3 2019 report. That's right, the first page.

Source: Philip Morris

"Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future"

Philip Morris International (PM) is embracing the revolution sweeping through the tobacco industry. In fact, the tobacco industry isn't really the "tobacco" industry anymore. Indeed, things have changed.

Philip Morris International building in Lausanne, Switzerland. Source: Wikimedia

A Long History & Reach

Philip Morris International (PM) is domiciled in Switzerland and sells products in over 180 nations. The firm's humble beginnings start with a single tobacco shop in London in 1847. Philip's son Leopard Morris eventually took over and created several entities with partners. By 1894, William Curtis Thomson took control of the company but maintained the founder's namesake. By 1919, the U.S. business became Philip Morris & Co. Ltd and was incorporated in Virginia.

International expansion started in Australia in 1954, and by 1972, Marlboro was the highest selling cigarette brand in the world. Many incorrectly assume the footprint in Switzerland was associated with the spin-off from Altria. Back in 2001, Philip Morris moved its operations center from rural New York to Lausanne, Switzerland (beautiful place if you've never visited; I don't blame them). Two years later, the firm's name was changed to Altria Group (MO).

Source: Philip Morris

If you've heard of the Marlboro man, you know Philip Morris and Altria Group. Philip Morris was subsequently a component of the newly established Altria Group until the spin-off occurred in 2008, separating the companies with the newly created Philip Morris International headquartered in Neuchatel (also pictured above). Why go through the trouble?

Source: FolioWeekly.com

Per a discussion with NBC in 2007 after the spin-off was announced, Altria argued Philip Morris would have greater "freedom" outside the constraints of US ownership in terms of litigation and legislative restrictions. The idea being Philip Morris would focus on intentional and emerging markets while its old parent concentrates on the U.S. A reshuffling of the executive suite followed with Louis C. Camilleri, previously CEO of Altria, becoming the new CEO of PM and the existing CEO at Philip Morris Interntional stepping down to the role of COO and President. The existing CEO at Philip Morris USA, Michael E. Szymanczyk, a subsidiary of Altria which owns the Philip Morris brands in the U.S., then replaced Louis C. Camilleri as the CEO of Altria.

As if there were not already enough lines in the web of corporate entities at the time of the spin-off, Altria owned Philip Morris Capital Corp, a finance company that was shut down during the transaction and owned a 29% stake in SABMiller PLC, now a massive conglomerate that brews Miller Lite beer, among many others. Now we know what connects and differentiates Philip Morris and Altria Group.

Modern Structure & Brands

Source: UInterview.com

Philip Morris USA still exists and remains part of Altria as the owner of the Philip Morris brands marketed and sold in the U.S. Remember the Australia business? Philip Morris shut down its Moorabbin plant in 2014 after 60 years of operations. Decreasing sales and tough legislation to reduce fire risks forced the divestment in the Australian market. Last year, Philip Morris ranked 108 of the Fortune 500 by total revenue. Followers of our tobacco series know that the industry is more about marketing and branding than a controversial plant.

Philip Morris maintains six different brands with over $1.0 billion in revenues.

1. Dji Sam Soe 234 was launched in 1913 is the best seller in Indonesia (one of our top international markets we recently wrote about for Institutional Income Plus).

Source: Cigarettespedia.com

2. L&M was established in 1953 and includes Turkish Blends.

Source: Kkare.com

3. Longbeach is sold primarily in Australia and Indonesia and was created in the late 1990s.

Source: Kkare.com

4. Marlboro is now 115 years old and is the firm's premium brand.

Source: Amazon.com

5. St Dupont Paris was designed by Simon Tissot Dupont two years prior to Marlboro.

Source: alicdn.com

6. U Mild is another Indonesian brand and was launched just prior to Longbeach.

Source: cigaretkretek.com

In recent years, Phillip Morris's research center in Neuchatel has spent at least $5.0 billion cultivating products that heat rather than burn tobacco and nicotine. In line with this, Philip Morris acquired IQOS to augment their heat-not-burn efforts. The FDA authorized the sale of IQOS electronic tobacco systems in the U.S. in early 2019. Altria's 2018 investment of nearly $13.0 billion in competitor JUUL for a 35% stake reportedly contributed to the collapse in merger talks.

The heat-not-burn system was the first approved under the 2009 law permitting the FDA to regulate tobacco products. As of the time of the announcement, Philip Morris calculated approximately 8.8 million people globally had quite cigarettes entirely and switched to IQOS. That figure is up from 7.3 million just a couple months ago. There are approximately 40 million cigarette smokers in the U.S. alone.

In fact, Philip Morris states IQOS has a different objective than its competitors. Remember the first page of their last quarterly report? Philip Morris states IQOS is "designed specifically to convert cigarette smokers with a similar tobacco flavor" and "heats a dry tobacco product to create an aerosol, and unlike vape devices, it doesn't have a liquid that is vaporized." The dots should be connecting by now; Philip Morris created a "vaping" device with regulatory approval as a guiding principal. Philip Morris and Altria go so far as to only sell to consumers who will affirm they are 21+ and are current cigarette smokers.

Altria sells IQOS in the U.S. under a licensing agreement with Philip Morris. Despite our best efforts, it appears the exact terms of the marketing agreement between the firms remains unknown. Philip Morris has already experienced tremendous success with IQOS as many of the aforementioned statistics suggest. It is the number one e-cig in Japan and has meaningful market share in approximately forty countries.

Recent Q2 and Q3 Financial Results

Before we dig into recent numbers, let's take a step back and remember why we are discussing tobacco stocks at all. They've performed poorly.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Although the above chart excludes meaningful dividends, let's not kid ourselves, tobacco stocks have not been winners in the last two to three years. Philip Morris has performed best at down ~10% with Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY) and British American Tobacco (BTI) staring at nearly 50% capital losses in the past 24 months. Philip Morris and Altria Group recently experienced a strong rebound otherwise they'd be in a similar boat. These firms' strong brands, product diversification, and massive scale have inspired more confidence from the markets than Imperial and British American have received. The below data is based on the last 12 months, however, and puts British American Tobacco in a better light.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Nonetheless, it is Philip Morris and its brother-by-the-same-mother Altria Group from which the markets demand the lowest yield. Our original article "A Balanced Look At Heavily Discounted Tobacco Stocks - Part 1: Altria Group" was written in mid-September with Q2 figures the latest available. Philip Morris will be pitted against Altria using its recently released Q3 figures.

Source: PMI

This diagram provides useful data on cigarette sales.

Source: PMI

For the first time in our series of publications on tobacco companies, Philip Morrison experienced better than expected volumes in Q2 and Q3. Note this is a "not as bad as we expected" scenario. Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY), as discussed in our October 20th article, had the worst cigarette volume declines while Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) were in line with expectations with 4-6% annual declines. Philip Morris reported declines of half those levels. Altria's own Q3 report shows the degree Philip Morris is bucking the trend.

Source: Altria

Cigarettes are still these firms' bread and butter. These profits have powered steady distributions for many, many decades. With declining volumes, big tobacco is transitioning to a more diversified model and increasing prices where they can. Philip Morris recently raised prices in Mexico and Ukraine, for example. This has to be timed just right; if they wait too long, there may not be sufficient profits from cigarettes to fund the restructuring. As Altria in particular can attest to with its $12.8 billion investment in JUUL, the embrace of vaping and other smokeless tobacco products isn't necessarily a cheap endeavor.

Revenues are subsequently dictated by 1) traditional tobacco product volumes, 2) pricing adjustments on those products, and 3) non-traditional products which include vaping.

For Q2, net revenues, adjusted for currency fluctuations, increased 9.0% year-over-year ("y/o/y"). Adjusted Operating Income grew 15.7% using the same parameters. Lastly, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") rose 15.0%. These are all very strong numbers and the best of big tobacco. Non-traditional products generated approximately $1.5 billion in net revenues or 20% of Philip Morris's total. IQOS accounted for 14% of total revenues which is substantial given the firm's size. As we've stated before, big tobacco are "masters of margins." Despite a declining customer base, Philip Morris improved operating margins by 2.40%.

More recently, Q3 net revenues and adjusted operating income grew 7.0% and 8.0%, respectively. Adjusted diluted EPS came in 5.9% higher than the same period in 2018. Combustible tobacco pricing improved by the exact same percentage. Q3 added another 40 basis points on top of the impressive 240 basis point firm-wide margin improvement in Q2. An area Williams Equity Research ("WER") dedicates significant attention to is evaluating management. Philip Morris is a rare combination of conservative and accurate. Here's a good example:

Source: PMI

What about Altria?

Source: Altria

For Philip Morris, management guided positive net revenues but below 6.0% and approximately flat adjusted EPS. Instead, they delivered +7.0% net revenue growth and nearly 6.0% growth in EPS. Altria saw even more impressive year-over-year gains of +10.2% EPS though their comparable nine months ended 9/30/2018 versus 2019 was less impressive at +4.9%.

Philip Morris managed to increase Q2 sales volumes by more than offsetting the decline in cigarettes. This data excludes the U.S. and China.

Source: PMI

Philip Morris was unable to do so in Q3 but only by one tenth of one percent. The increase in prices that rose Q2 and Q3 EPS and margins are most likely responsible for the slight decline in volumes. Altria group has struggled similarly with net revenues between $25.36 billion and $25.74 billion every year since 2015 with 2019 in line with that trend. Net EPS, however, peaked in 2016 at $14.24 billion before falling to $10.23 billion in 2017 and $6.97 billion last year. Coupled with the structural decline, the $4.5 billion non-cash impairment charge related to JUUL means 2019's EPS will be near zero. Philip Morris, on the other hand, will likely generate $4 to $5 EPS for 2019. The cash flow yields are much closer than net income derived ratios suggest, but Philip Morris has an edge here.

How has Philip been able to do what its peers have not?

Source: PMI

While the comparatively slower decline in cigarette volumes may be even more significant, the success of IQOS plays a big role. IQOS recently expanded to 51 markets but has little to no penetration in South America, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, and much of Southeast Asia outside of Indonesia. That's a good thing. This has not helped Altria as the expansion into the U.S. under the licensing agreement began this quarter.

It's important to understand the mechanics behind high-level statistics. HEETS is one of Philip Morris's fastest growing brands.

Source: PMI

HEETS has consistently achieved improved market share across Europe as shown above.

Source: PMI

We expect the 2.9% in Q2 2019 to improve based on management's commentary and seasonal tendencies. Unlike Altria, Philip Morris is able to carefully allocate resources across a multitude of countries and subsequently regulatory regimes. The risk of a single market banning IQOS, for example, is an order of magnitude less significant than a comparable event for Altria in the U.S. The massive write-down of its investment in JUUL illustrates this well.

In aggregate, we are conservatively expecting $4.80 to $4.90 in EPS compared to $5.08 in 2018. Importantly, the decrease versus guidance set in 2018 was a $315 million after-tax charge in Russia due to regulatory issues/fines. The remainder is a $0.10 to $0.15 per share hit due to currency fluctuations. These seemingly small items are more significant than they'd seem. If you back out the positive currency impact in 2018 and negative currency impact and Russia issue for 2019, adjusted EPS for 2019 would be approximately $5.30 compared to 2018's $4.84. At its core, Philip Morris is still generating increasing EPS for shareholders despite all the headwinds.

Source: Macrotrends

Notice the dividend payout which has increased from below $1.50 to well over $4.0 in the last 10 years. Despite the recent recovery in the stock price from recent lows, the current dividend yield is in the highest 5% of its 10 year range. Altria's dividend growth over the same period has been much (~60%) slower but it's cash dividend yield is also near it's historical peak.

Conclusion & Valuation

Excluding the Russia issue, the free cash flow yield for 2019 will be approximately 7.0% compared to the current dividend yield of 5.7%. Interestingly, Altria and Imperial Tobacco have nearly identical ratios of free cash flow yields versus their dividend yields. This appears to be the metric big tobacco uses to set their dividends. Philip Morris has performed best financially but the market has rewarded the firm with a richer valuation compared to all its peers. Specifically, on both an enterprise value/EBIT and classic price to earnings basis, Philip Morris is 10-15% more expensive than Altria, 25-30% more expensive than British American Tobacco (BTI), and a full 40-50% more expensive than Imperial. The same "market premiums" apply to Philip Morris's dividend yield compared to the competition.

Taxes and unexpected regulatory action are the most significant risks to Philip Morris and big tobacco in general. The Philippines and Indonesia, for instance, recently raised tobacco taxes by as much as 33%. Indonesia represents approximately 10% operating income so it presents a real challenge. While far from the shock Altria experiences from FDA announcements, such as the one just over two years ago about mandating lower nicotine levels, these circumstances pose legitimate risks to Philip Morris's profitability. The FDA has since delayed their decision to cut nicotine levels and seemingly deprioritized related actions; this should have boosted tobacco companies with a heavy reliance on the U.S. market more than it did in our opinion.

The dividend payout ratio is among the most significant risks. Increased share buybacks have contributed to increased the debt-to-equity ratios over time as well.

Gross profits have increased from $16.0 billion in 2009 to $19.1 billion in the last 12 months. Net income has grown similarly from $6.3 billion to $7.5 billion over the same period. EPS has improved more rapidly thanks to improved pricing and cost discipline.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Coupling the dividend information we already covered with the preceding income statement items results in a foregone conclusion: the dividend payout ratio is climbing. Since the Great Recession, a once comfortable 60-65% payout ratio has climbed to 90-95% in recent periods. Relative to the firm's free cash flow yield, however, that decreases to 80%. Either way, it's at a level that makes meaningfully increasing the dividend yield in the future unlikely without major changes to the business model or operating environment. While Philip Morris is more resilient and diversified than most of its peers, including Altria, it still needs its e-cig and other non-traditional business divisions to succeed, and rather quickly, if it wants to maintain a reasonable payout ratio and 3-5% distribution growth. Altria's target payout ratio remains around 80% which gives it more cushion.

Leverage at Altria has grown more rapidly than Philip Morris. Due in part to the $10+ billion JUUL investment, much of which was funded by debt, its debt has climbed substantially. Philip Morris's condition is similar with more going to share buybacks instead of suspect (and now heavily impaired) investments. With debt only approximately two times EBTIDA, it makes sense that the firm maintains an A credit rating with S&P versus Altria's lower BBB.

Philip Morris has competitive advantages against all peers albeit to a lesser degree versus Altria. The issues it has experienced in Canada and high dividend payout ratio, including against its peers, are concerns. The more diversified business model by regulatory environment, and more cautious approach in general, are pluses, as are its excellent margins and more durable traditional cigarette business. Compared to the rest of the S&P 500, big tobacco remains favorably priced especially back in September before they rallied 10-15%. It is closer to those levels that we think an initial investment in Philip Morris or Altria makes sense from a risk-adjusted perspective.

Although we reserve specific entry points and risk ratings for marketplace subscribers, we hope this served as a useful comparison between Philip Morris and Altria Group.

