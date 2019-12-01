Rostelecom Dissapoints With Tele2 Deal Details; Back To Neutral

As there's no more possible upside from the deal, I get back to Neutral rating.

The company is going to pay significantly more money for the acquisition.

Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) disclosed the parameters of its Tele2 acquisition which are nowhere near as attractive as investors previously expected. Even though Tele2 is one of the most rapidly developing telecoms in Russia, the premium Rostelecom is going to pay is barely possible to justify. That said, much will depend on the further development of the merged company but for now I'd like to give it a pass.

Q3 Results

Before we move on to the deal, let's take a look at the recent results. Rostelecom's revenue increased by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2018 to 83.7 billion rubles.

OIBDA increased by 2% to 27.9 billion rubles. OIBDA margin was 33.3% compared to 34.4% in Q3 2018.

Net income increased by 12% Y-o-Y to 6.4 billion rubles and was positively affected by the net income of Tele2. At the same time, the Q3 2019 results didn't include one-off income from the sale of the Central Telegraph building premises (3.5 billion rubles), which will be recognized in Q4.

Capital expenditures amounted to 16.1 billion rubles, decreasing by 1% year-over-year.

FCF more than doubled to 7.3 billion rubles, compared to Q3 2018.

Net debt increased by 10% from the beginning of the year and amounted to 205.1 billion rubles or 1.9x of the Net Debt / OIBDA ratio.

Revenue for Q3 2019 showed the continuation of trends that appeared in Q2 2019 when there was a shift in the growth drivers from the B2C segment to the B2B / B2G. The contribution of broadband access and pay TV to revenue growth was 1.4 billion rubles vs. 1.6 billion rubles in Q2 2019, while revenue from VPNs, VAS & cloud services increased by an impressive 4.3 billion rubles (vs. 1 billion rubles in Q2 2019 and 3 billion rubles in Q2 2019), mainly due to the development of Smart City projects and the growing demand for VPN services from state-owned companies and corporate clients. Other telecommunication services also showed strong growth (15% Q-o-Q, 42% Y-o-Y), mainly due to growth in sales of equipment for video surveillance services and growth in revenue from mobile communications (MVNO). The negative aspects include the expected revenue decline in the fixed-line segment, which turned out to be approximately 2 billion rubles lower in quarterly terms amid a decrease in the subscriber base by 10% Y-o-Y.

Overall, the report can be called positive - all the key numbers (revenue, EBITDA, net profit and FCF) rose at a moderate pace.

The Deal

This November the Board of Directors approved the structure of the Tele2 transaction. The transaction should be closed in Q1 2020, then the results of Tele2 will be consolidated in Rostelecom's financial statements according to IFRS. Rostelecom intends to introduce the strategy of the merged company by the end of Q1 2020. Tele2 will conduct business as a separate Rostelecom company, no changes are expected in the current top management structure, Tele2 brand will remain the same.

Before the transaction, Rostelecom owned a 45% stake in Tele2. The remaining 55% stake will be purchased from Tele2 Russia Holding AB (VTB bank - 50%, Alexei Mordashov - 40%, Bank "Russia" - 10%) in the following way:

17.5% from own funds (42 billion rubles)

27.5% during the additional issue of shares (708 million shares) at 93.21 rubles per share (66 billion rubles)

10% in exchange for quasi-treasury shares (24 billion rubles)

What Rostelecom will get during the transaction:

55% stake in Tele2 and full control over the company

The debt of the merged company of around 400 billion rubles.

A revenue increase to 500-530 billion rubles.

Net profit of the merged company of around 27 billion rubles.

Changes in multiples: P/E - 17 (vs. 10), ROE - 5.5% (vs. 7.2%)

Approximately 100 billion rubles of CAPEX for 2020.

Tele2 is estimated at EV / EBITDA of 6.0 for 2019 and 5.2x for 2020 for the purpose of the transaction, which implies a premium of 53-38% to Rostelecom or 41% premium relative to MTS. Such a premium is hardly justified by growth prospects of Tele2: analysts project 9% EBITDA growth for the company in 2020, compared to 4% for much more mature MTS.

Final Thoughts

The next big goal for Rostelecom is to unlock lucrative synergies from the Tele2 merger. Therefore, let's wait for the consolidated Rostelecom-Tele2 results in Q1 2020 and see how it goes. So far, the company continues gradual and generally positive development. Rostelecom is a stable low-volatility stock with average dividend yield and without any significant upside in the near future.

