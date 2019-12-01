Mylan: 5 Core Issues Anchor Price

Investors need to make decisions around 5 essential factors that keep pulling the stock down.

The company announced a merger with UpJohn this year, and the market received it well.

Mylan’s stock has fallen by more than three-fourths in the last 4 years.

Mylan has been in the market for 60 years now and is now one of the World’s largest generics manufacturers. It generated about $11 Billion in revenues last year. The business has always had thin margins, but the company generated more than $2 Billion in cash flows from operations.

While the above numbers look healthy, the company has a market cap below $10 Billion, and the long-term debt stands at the north of $13 billion.

A strong point for the company is that it has more than half its sales from outside the US and has a diverse product portfolio. It counts diversification as one of the pillars to progress. Its 7,500 products reach more than 165 countries, and it has 2,500 more in the pipeline.

The stock touched an all-time high of $76 in April 2015, while it is currently trading around a fifth of that.

Following factors have been pulling the stock down:

All generics manufacturers have been struggling since the FDA, under Trump’s administration, prioritized more generics approvals. This has increased competition and caused generic and off-patent drug prices to plummet. Alliances between insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to negotiate better prices for themselves has been pulling down the revenues. In 2018, the FDA charged Mylan over quality-control procedures, which has invited restructuring expenses for its Morgantown, W.Va., plant. It has affected the supplies of some products; hence, the revenues are lower. Additional expenses mean double stress on margins. Along with other players of the industry, Mylan is facing litigations on price-fixing. Increasing prices of EpiPen has brought considerable criticism. Management has claimed that it has run thorough investigations and not found any evidence, but that did not stop the FBI from knocking on their door earlier this year. Mylan is no stranger to the opioid crisis. Although it does not have a significant stake in the opioid market, contingency expenses can rise to $800 Million as per some estimates.

With the Presidential Elections on our heads, we can expect only more significant turmoil.

The marriage with UpJohn

Upjohn is where Pfizer has grouped its drugs that have lost exclusivity or soon will. Revenues for UpJohn itself were down 26% in Q3, with 20% coming from significant volume declines in the drug Lyrica which lost its patent protection.

This year, Mylan and Pfizer decided to tie hands together to create a new and more significant generics manufacturing entity. This transaction spins off a low margin business for Pfizer and helps Mylan’s cash flows. Mylan gets the high volume to its low margins and also gets one less direct competitor.

The merger will create a colossal cocktail to fight competition from Indian makers in the generics segment but opens up the combined entity to political intervention. Both the Trump Administration and the Democrats have proposed price control, which would further stress its margins. Elizabeth Warren’s plans can be particularly hurtful. She wants the government to manufacture generics that would retard private business.

Conclusion

The merger announcement resulted in an uptick in Mylan’s stock price, but the 5 core issues listed above continue to hang like an anchor on the pricing. Investors need to keep a close eye on these factors to make investment decisions.

