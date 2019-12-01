Small Caps Could Get Selectively Larger

It may be better to be selective than buy the entire basket.

Many analysts are of the opinion that a small cap rally should begin in Dec 2019 unless a black swan lands up.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is looking red hot on the charts and seems all set to break out.

Great things are done by a series of small things brought together ~ Vincent Van Gogh

Having outperformed the benchmark Russell 2000 Index by 318.75% since its inception, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has almost broken out on the charts and has robust support existing around $157. The open Interest and PCR data as on 29 Nov 19 also suggest strong support between $155 and $158.

Of late, small caps have started buzzing around and chances are high that many may break out taking this ETF much higher.

Does it mean you should jump in and buy IWM ASAP? – The answer is NO.

Here is my analysis whether IWM makes for a portfolio investment or a short-term trade, or nothing at all:

ARGUMENTS FOR

Nearly 85% of the ETF’s capital has been allocated to the Financials, Healthcare, Industrials, Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate sectors.

Financials are on firm ground after a decade of strong growth. New and small players are either into deal-making, restructuring, or are disrupting existing processes using data, AI and Blockchain. Digital financial services are almost mainstream today and the shift towards digital will continue.

Healthcare spending continues to rise and the Congressional Budget Office projects that it will rise from 5.4% of GDP in 2017 to 6.8% in 2028. That’s great news for the sector.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) has forecasted that the U.S. Information Technology market will grow between 3.7% and 5.4% to $1.7 trillion in 2020, with the downside being capped at 1.9%.

The Consumer Discretionary sector’s performance is directly linked to the economy’s growth. Consumer spending (on staples and discretionaries) increased to $13,346 billion in Q3 2019 from $13,250 billion in Q2 2019. Consumer confidence too saw an uptick. These are robust signals.

CBRE predicts 2020 to be a year of stability amid uncertainty for the Real Estate sector. It is of the opinion that low interest rates and the general attraction of real estate as an asset class will continue to boost demand. Of course, there are risks – but risks are part of the game. As Mark Zuckerberg once quipped, “The biggest risk is not taking any risk ... In a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”

Lower interest rates are making global investors move out of fixed income instruments and take refuge in risky assets. Emerging markets are already buzzing around and perhaps now is the time for small caps to break out into new bull territory, benefitting the IWM directly.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST

The risk perception is extremely high amongst investors. 79% investors feel that volatility will increase going forward and that one or more black swans can land up at the same time, and 52% of investors are hesitant to invest. The U.S.–China trade war may have entered hostile waters, with Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights Bill. To worsen things, both countries are already engaged in a cold AI war. How will these impact the trade war is anyone’s guess, but things don’t look hunky-dory. If the situation worsens, it can adversely impact financial markets. If Democrats win in 2020, there are chances that taxes will be raised on corporates and super-rich, and the money will be deployed towards socialist schemes. Whether the Dems will win or not is yet unknown, but what can possibly happen is that uncertainty will take a toll on the financial markets as elections near. Also, though the impeachment outcome is still cloudy, it is for sure tilted against Trump. Climate change is a wildcard that can play a massive spoiler. The physical impact of climate change is clearly visible (droughts, fires, floods, and sea level rise, among others). These events can cause massive losses to financial institutions and intermediaries. If climate change push comes to shove, financial companies may be forced to panic-sell illiquid assets to pay claims, and such an event can flush the economy down the tube. No one’s saying this will happen, but it can. Though things are quiet on the Middle-East front, the fact remains that it is a volatile region and a small skirmish can lead to conflict. U.S. involvement should impact sentiment negatively and the markets could see a fall-out.

CHARTS

The first resistance that IWM will face is at $163. If it crosses the level and sustains between $163 and $165, it should head higher and make for a profitable swing trade.

SUMMING UP

Though the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is the big picture of small caps, there are many uncertainties that can play havoc with it in 2020.

The play in this ETF should be a swing trade or a short-term trade based on chart reading (Set up an alert for this ETF when it crosses $163 and then apply your pivots for entry and exit points).

For the long-term, investing in select stocks rather than in a basket of securities makes more sense. Small companies that are working on disrupting or organizing processes can turn out to become 100-baggers and make for a better bet than investing in a basket of securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.