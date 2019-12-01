Genesis Energy: New Insider Buying And Over 11% Yield

We take a look at Genesis and whether is it is worthy as a core income investment in the paragraphs below.

This entity has a diverse set of assets, has seen significant insider buying recently and has a distribution yield north of 11%.

In our third look at insider buying in the midstream energy space this week, we take a look at Genesis Energy LP.

We have been documenting the some of the huge insider buys across midstream energy MLPs this week after that sector's substantially decline in the market. We started with a piece on Energy Transfer (ET). Yesterday, we posted an article on lesser known Western Midstream Partners (WES). Today, we complete the 'triumvirate' detailing the recent insider buying Genesis Energy LP (GEL) which has seen more insider purchases in recent days following significant buys in August and May, and has north of a 11% distribution yield with its recent declines.

Company Overview:

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) is a diverse midstream entity based in Houston with a current market capitalization of just over $2.3 billion. It operates in three distinct and different areas of the midstream space. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through just over 1,400 millions of pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Company Presentation

Genesis Energy's Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment provides sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies engaged in the mining of base metals.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, The firm's Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment provides onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 300 trailers, 400 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast.

Source: Company Presentation

Insider Buying:

A director bought just over $900,000 of shares in two transactions on November 22nd and November 25th. This follows significant insider buying at around the same price level in August and May of this year at slightly higher prices. All told, five insiders have purchased nearly $2.5 million in shares over the past six months or so. There have been no insider sells over that time frame.

Recent News:

The company posted Q3 results on November 6th. The numbers were disappointing. The company posted a loss of one cent a share, more than a dime a share below expectations. Revenues came in just over $605 million. That was slightly above the consensus, but still down over 16% on a year-over-year perspective. Genesis did experienced significant disruptions to the throughput on for their offshore pipelines as the producing community shut in production for Hurricane Barry as well as a bevy of other temporary and near term issues leadership outlined in its Q3 press release.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Insiders seem to be higher on the company's prospects than are analysts at the moment as GEL seems to have become something of a 'battleground' in the analyst community. Since Q3 numbers posted, both UBS ($23 price target) and RBC Capital ($25 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings while Barclays ($22 price target, down from $23 previoulsy) and Robert W. Baird ($18 price target, down from $22 previously) have reissued Hold ratings.

Management also lowered full year 2019 guidance on their third quarter earnigns call to have Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $660-$670 million. This was three to four percent below its previous issued forecasts for FY2019. Leadership also noted that they 'believe that in 2020, based on our current expected cash outflows, including all interest, cash distributions, and capital expenditures, we will be cash flow positive '

The company had adjusted EBITDA of $162.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. It's distribution payout for the quarter was $0.7374 for each preferred unit which will use up just under $19 million in cash. Regular shareholders will receive 55 cent a shares as a quarterly distribution payout, in line with the previous quarter's payout.

Verdict:

Source: Company Presentation

The company offshore pipelines have proven to be resilient to fall in the price of crude oil. While oil is down significantly from 2012 levels, pipeline volumes have grown 18% and still has plenty of capacity in those pipelines should oil production in the region rise significantly (unlikely at current oil prices) in the years ahead. The company is also expanding its soda ash production capacity where it has a natural advantage.

Source: Company Presentation

At current prices, GEL has a distribution yield of just over 11.5%. While insiders are sanguine about the company based on their consistent buying on dips in the stock, I am luke warm on the name. Based on yield, insider buying and management assurance it will be at least cash flow positive after all payouts and expenditures are consider in 2020; GEL might be worthy of a very small 'watch item' position. However, of the three names I have profiled this week I prefer Energy Transfer even if it has the lowest yield of the three.

The story around that name seems much less complex and its margin of safety (a 1.88X coverage ratio as of the end of the third quarter) seems far superior.

