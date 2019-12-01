Simon Property Group -  Contrarian Investment With Strong Fundamentals

Investment Thesis

Simon Property Group(SPG) has been punished alongside others in the mall REIT sector sell-off and trades at a very compelling valuation. SPG has ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet to continue to actively manage their portfolio and replace the struggling tenants with new ones. This has been evidenced by the increases in the leasing spreads (22% increase in the latest quarter). The company has 30 redevelopment and expansion projects underway, which they are funding from internally generated cash flow (they retain around $1.5 billion in cash flow after paying the dividend). I expect SPG to continue rewarding shareholders by growing its healthy dividend and even buying back some shares if the undervaluation persists.

Source: SPG Earnings Release

The Dividend

SPG is currently paying a 5.6% dividend that is covered 1.4x by the full-year guidance FFO. The dividend has grown at a CAGR pace of almost 14% since 2010 and was raised by 5% in 2019. Unusually for a REIT, SPG is also using its cash on hand to buy back stock. The trailing twelve months buyback yield is over 1% and in the last quarter alone 1,154,117 common shares were repurchased.

Source: Morningstar

Latest Earnings Report

Q3 2019 came in pretty much in line with expectations, with FFO at $3.05, the same level like Q3 2018. Same-store net operating income(NOI) growth was up 1.6% - unsurprisingly the best in the mall sector. Retailer sales per square ft showed 4.5% YoY growth. Occupancy declined 0.8% YoY but was up 0.3% compared to the last quarter and stands at 94.7%. SPG also lifted the bottom end of the 2019 FFO guidance by $0.03, with the midpoint staying at similar levels as expected previously. The full year guidance for comparable FFO now stands between $12.33 - $12.38 ( minus additional cost of $0.33 for the extinguishment for debt).

Balance Sheet

SPG's balance sheet is in great shape. It is one of the few REITs in the US with an A credit rating and the company has a whopping $7 billion of liquidity on the books, of which $3.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. As a result of that, the company was recently able to offer $3.5 billion worth of debt with a coupon rate of 2.61% and retire $2.6 billion worth of existing debt that had a weighted average rate 3.76%. Looking at the debt covenants for unsecured debt, SPG is meeting all the requirements by a very large margin of safety as shown on the image below.

Source: SPG Earnings Release

Valuation

Taking the midpoint of the recently adjusted FFO guidance for 2019, SPG is currently trading at 12 times FFO. In the last 5 years, SPG shares have traded at an average FFO multiple of 19. The dividend yield is the highest it's been since the financial crisis. Looking at all the metrics discussed in this article, I am surprised that the valuation has come down to those levels for a company paying a 5.6% dividend, growing in mid-single digits.

Risks

I has been widely reported, that some retail tenants are having serious trouble and facing bankruptcy. Mainly due to the increasing shift to online shopping and shrinking footfall in malls. In the short run, it creates some problems for the company, they have to redevelop the spaces to fit the needs for the new tenants. This leaves the properties vacant whilst they are being redeveloped, and has impacted portfolio NOI by about 0.5% in the latest quarter (was up 1.3% regardless). In the long run I believe it will only benefit them to replace the struggling clients with newer, healthier tenants. Especially when you take into account that they have ample cash left over after paying the dividend to fund the redevelopments and new projects. The tenant base is well diversified as seen on the image below.

Source: SPG Earnings Release

REITs benefit from lower interest rates, and SPG is no different here. If interest rates were to rise, it would increase the amount of interest SPG pays on its debt. I have no concern about SPG's ability to service its debt though, as outlined in the "Balance Sheet" paragraph.

The share price might continue to suffer from headlines regarding tenant bankruptcies and pessimism towards the mall sector. This was evidenced by the news regarding Carl Icahn's short position in some mall debt, with the whole sector declining on that news. Whilst there is certainly some weak players in this sector, I see the negativity surrounding the whole sector as a great opportunity to buy shares in SPG as the company's fundamentals are strong and they are in a great position to continue rewarding shareholders with growing dividends.

Summary

SPG as a business is doing very well. It is navigating a difficult retail landscape by actively redeveloping and improving its portfolio. The company is financially in a strong position to do so and I believe it will return to faster growth as more projects will be finished. Income investors looking for safe, growing income should look further into SPG to see if it fits their portfolio. For me personally, it's definitely a "BUY" at current levels and I have been building up my position in SPG in the last months with a cost basis of $150.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.