Anaplan Earnings: Strong Customer Expansion Is Driving Growth

With no revenue deceleration in sight, I think the stock is poised for further growth.

Customers are expanding their use of the platform, and the company is signing a record amount of seven-figure deals, proving the success of the Connected Planning approach.

Anaplan (PLAN), the connected planning leader, reported financial results on Thursday, November 21, beating Wall Street expectations on both revenues and earnings by a nice margin. The news pushed the stock from $49.15 to $55.01 in overnight trading, or a 12% gain.

Quarterly Details & Analysis

(Earnings Presentation)

PLAN has impressed the market in every reported quarter since its IPO roughly a year ago, and the trend seems to continue in Q3 2020. Growth in revenue, billings and remaining performance obligations (RPO) performed well. Customers are expanding their use of the platform, and the number of them continues to grow at a nice clip. Gross margins are up, while profitability measures are improving. And the outlook for Q4 2020 was raised, while the management offered a hint of what to expect in FY2021.

During the quarter, PLAN generated $89.4 million in total revenue, a growth of 44.4%. Subscription revenue grew 47% Y/Y to $79.7 million, marking a small slowdown from last quarter’s 48% rate. Still, it is much better than last fiscal year’s rates, and has been accompanied by very strong billings, which is what I think the market has liked the most. Check out the chart below for the recent trend in subscription revenues:

(Earnings Presentation)

As I mentioned earlier, the market must have liked the growth in billings, which was an impressive 59% Y/Y. This is the third quarter with billings growth above 50% in the last 12 months. In the charts below, you can see how this performance has been getting better since Q4 2019. This signals that revenue growth for the quarters to come should improve significantly from current levels.

(Earnings Presentation)

The market should have also liked the momentum that the remaining performance obligations (RPO) is gaining over the last few quarters. It experienced a growth of 55% over the same period a year ago, and marks a continued acceleration from 28% in Q2 2019. There is one thing to remark here, that is investors should appreciate this quarter’s growth rate better than those of Q1 2019 and Q2 2019 because Q3 2019 was a tough comp to beat. Bear in mind that in Q1 2019 and Q2 2019, RPO grew by 26% and 28%, respectively, and that they were the worst quarters of the last eight, on a sequential basis, with Q/Q growth of 1.8% and 6.8%, respectively.

(Earnings Presentation)

Billings and RPO are driven by new customers and retention rates (or expansion rates as used by the company). On the former, PLAN added ~50 new customers this quarter, topping more than 1,300 in total, which is up 30% from Q3 2019. I’d like to drive investors’ attention to the fact that billings and RPO grew sequentially by 28% and 14.3%, respectively, while the amount of customers only grew by 4% on the same basis. Thus, this quarter’s strength must have come from unusual expands. The CFO talked about this on the earnings call:

“Overall, this was a very strong quarter for expands. And as mentioned earlier, we had a record number of seven-figure expand deals demonstrating the ongoing traction and success we have with our existing customers.”

(Earnings Call)

This improvement in expands is also reflected on the amount of customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) above $250,000. See the chart below with the trend of such customers:

(Earnings Presentation)

But it gets better in higher ARR cohorts. For example, customers with +$1 million ARR grew 57%, and the top 25 customers experienced a net expansion rate of 140% with an average ARR of +$3.5 million.

Read these lines from the CEO on the earnings call for more details:

“In a world where the pace of change continues to further accelerate, we are seeing a massive shift in the way companies plan and make decisions across their enterprise. The best companies know that in order to stay ahead of their competition, business leaders must be better connected to one another on one platform that can easily analyze data to make better decisions within a chaotic marketplace. This differentiated aspect of our platform continues to drive a larger footprint and we are now serving 324 customers with over $250,000 in annual recurring revenue, growth of 42% year-over-year. This was also a record quarter for the number of seven-figure deals that were closed. These customer highlights underscore that we are driving significant change across the enterprise through Connected Planning. The business processes and analytics being placed on our platform are mission critical as evidenced by the number of customers we now have with over $1 million in annual recurring revenue, which was up 57% year-over-year. We are focused on enabling our end users with the best and most intuitive technology.”

(Earnings Call)

The CFO also had some details to add:

“Our top 25 customers have an average ARR of over $3.5 million, up approximately 40% year-over-year. We also continue to serve a growing base of customers with over $250,000 in annual recurring revenue, which this quarter was 324 customers up from 228 customers this time last year.”

(Earnings Call)

Also, expands are taking less time than in previous years, as the CEO mentions on these lines from the Q&A section of the earnings call:

“One of the things that we're finding, I mean we mentioned this on the last call, over the last couple of years, it would take us probably a year to two years within that timeframe to do an expand. Now we're seeing the expands happen faster and we're seeing the expands larger.”

(Earnings Call)

Stronger expands means an improved net retention rate, which accelerated 200bps sequentially, from 121% to 123%. Although, I believe there is more to the story, and that the figure should go up going forward.

Delving into financials, I find that investors should be satisfied with the results. Non-GAAP total gross margin expanded by 300bps Y/Y and 100bps Q/Q to 76%, driven by a higher share of subscription revenue (89% of total revenue), whose gross margins expanded by 200bps Y/Y and 100bps Q/Q to 85%. The chart below shows the quarterly trend in both margins:

(Earnings Presentation)

The general level of operating expenditures continues to improve on a Y/Y basis. And after a year of being public and augmenting overall expenses due to fresh funds from the IPO, a path to positive free cash flows starts to show itself. Don’t get this as a path to GAAP profitability, which I forecast to be at least five years from now, should PLAN continue to grow as it’s been doing recently.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are naturally going up this year, but as a percentage of revenue, they’re contracting 1,100bps to 93% (GAAP ~110%):

(Earnings Presentation)

But, the best part is how the free cash flow margin is progressing. The figure for the three quarters ending Q3 2020 was -9%, down 1,900bps from -28% in fiscal 2019. At this pace, we’re probably seeing positive free cash flow ending fiscal 2022. A chart is worth a thousand words:

(Earnings Presentation)

That’s a refreshing recovery from last fiscal year’s figure, and it happens to be the same figure as this quarter’s non-GAAP operating margin. But, PLAN continues to spend ~70% of revenues on sales and marketing, and more than 25% on general and administrative expenses, both on a GAAP basis. So, the GAAP operating margin for the quarter was still significantly low at -36%.

Other SaaS stocks with such a low margin are not doing well these days. But, in this case, investors are very pleased by top line growth stability and the strength in billings. Yet, PLAN needs to improve its sales model to stabilize costs, as the revenue grows to the $1 billion threshold, unless its growth rate decreases substantially.

The company gave a guidance for Q4 2020, with average revenue of $97 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 14-15%. I see the revenue guidance as conservative and an easy target, given the recent overall performance and growth in billings. The company raised the full-year 2020 guidance for revenue from $339-343 million to $346-347 million, and lowered it for operating margin (non-GAAP) from 19.5-20.5% to 17-18%. Another fact that helped the stock go up.

On the earnings call, the management gave a hint of what to expect for fiscal 2021. Again, I consider a preliminary outlook for revenue of $457.5 million for the fiscal 2021 to be conservative. This implies a growth of ~32%, which I see as easy to beat, given such a strong growth in backlog, billings, and customers.

Read the following lines from the earnings call for further details:

“Turning to our outlook. For the fourth quarter fiscal 2020, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $96.5 million to $97.5 million and non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of negative 14% to 15%. Weighted average share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 135 million shares. For the full fiscal 2020, we are raising our revenue and operating margin outlook driven by the third quarter performance and ongoing strength we see in our business. For the full year, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $346 million to $347 million. And as previously stated, calculating billings can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, impacted by timing of renewals and transactions. However, we believe billings to track in line with overall revenue growth rates and our net dollar expansion rate to remain above 120%. Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to be in the range of negative 17% to 18%. Weighted average share count for the full-year is expected to be approximately 130 million shares. While we've yet to conclude our fiscal year 2021 planning cycle, we'd like to provide a preliminary and high level view as we continue to remain confident in our ability to capture the strong momentum from digital transformation and the value we bring to our customer base. As such, we are currently planning for fiscal 2021 revenue of $455 million to $460 million, representing an approximate 31% to 33% year-over-year increase.”

(Earnings Call)

Valuation Update

As other high-flying SaaS names, PLAN continues to be fully valued (or overvalued in the eyes of some) relative to the whole market. But, this is the standard for a certain group of software stocks. For example, in my SaaS universe of 77 stocks, there are around 10 and 20 names trading at +20 and +15 revenue multiples, respectively.

I think that PLAN is worth because of its competitive position given the breadth of its platform in the Connected Planning segment, and its disruptive and sticky solutions.

But, it doesn’t have the financial health of other peers with similar valuations. Check out the table below with a comparison between PLAN and Alteryx (AYX), Cloudflare (NET), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Zscaler (ZS):

Ratio/Ticker PLAN AYX NET TTD ZS Price/Sales (TTM) 21.8 19.9 20.9 20.1 20.4 Revenue Growth (TTM) 46.5% 71.56% 47% 44.4% 59% Gross Margin (TTM) 72.8% 90.4% 77.4% 76.2% 80.3% GAAP Operating Margin -44.4% 0.0% -38.4% 13.4% -11.7% Market Opportunity ($ bn) 18.3 ~90 34.8 ~30 20.3 Rule of 40 33.1% 78.6% 7.8% 60.9% 68.2% Net Retention/Expansion Rate 123% 132% 111% - 118% Sales Efficiency 65% 130% 99.5% 213.8% 97%

(Author)

An easy conclusion? PLAN is no better than any of these comps. Especially, concerning sales efficiency, rule of 40, and operating margin, three closely related ratios.

Sales efficiency relates to how much new revenue a SaaS company generates during a year as a percentage of sales and marketing expenditures over the previous year. This ratio is of great significance to investors since it gives a hint of how much a company can grow its revenue and be profitable at the same time. PLAN has a median score compared to my SaaS universe, and the lowest score of this group.

But, what does this mean for PLAN?

With sales efficiency at 65%, the company will need to spend +70% of revenue in sales and marketing to maintain a growth level of 46.5%. With a gross margin in the low 70s, and the need to spend on R&D and G&A, it’s hard to achieve profitability without slowing the growth rate.

In contrast, TTD, with a ratio of 213.8%, would only need to spend 21% of revenues to keep its growth level of 44.4%. That’s the main reason why TTD has a 13.4% operating margin, and PLAN has only a margin of -44.4%.

The other important ratio is the rule of 40, which measures the balance of growth and profitability of a software company, by netting free cash flow margin (or EBITDA margin) against revenue growth. The thing is that if a company generates substantial revenue growth (above 40%), it is allowed to heavily invest/spend to continue such a pace. While others growing below 40% should have some profitability to offer. In fact, the rule of 40 is considered the ultimate ratio to measure the financial health of growing software companies.

In this case, PLAN doesn’t pass the test; it only scores 33.1%, which is low compared to this peer group. It has an acceptable growth rate of 46.5%, but its free cash flow margin of -13.4% doesn’t make for a balance of growth and profitability.

So, PLAN has less profitability than its same valuation peers, which is bad for the times we’re living now, and It has a lower balance of growth and profitability. But, as I mentioned at the start of this section, growth stocks tend to outperform when their underlying companies hold or increase their revenue growth rates. And I strongly believe it is the case with PLAN. I think that PLAN has sufficient growth in backlog and billings to maintain or accelerate current revenue growth rates.

Also, the news story of Amazon (AMZN) looking for a sales manager with experience with Anaplan’s platform didn’t have a positive effect on the stock price, as was the case with the study of the economic effect of Anaplan on its customers, which is yet to be absorbed by the market, and offers some insights on how enterprises are leveraging Anaplan tools, and making impressive ROI with the platform. These should help push up the stock price.

Quarterly Takeaway

In conclusion, PLAN had a very nice quarter concerning growth in revenue, billings, RPO, customers, and customer expands. And the market seemed to like the results, especially the strong growth in billings and the raised guidance.

I expect the company to continue growing at similar (or better) rates, thus the stock should perform well over the mid-term. I’ll be watching operating expenses as a percentage of revenues for any improvements on S&M or G&A, that may help to shape a path to profitability.

The valuation suggests that there are better alternatives from a fundamental perspective. AYX and TTD are better than PLAN on most fields. But, as long as PLAN is able to deliver on the competitive side, and its products continue to resonate among customers, there is room to grow for this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.