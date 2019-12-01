XLU Weekly: Balance Development Before Sell-Side Rejection At Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following the development of key support, 62.60s. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as narrow balance continued through mid-week into Thursday’s holiday. A failed buy-side breakout attempt developed in Friday’s auction to 63.47s, where sell excess formed, rejecting the breakout ahead of Friday’s close, settling 63.05s.

25-29 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Sell excess developed early in Monday’s trade before price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 62.65s. Buying interest emerged, 62.70s, amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow balance developed before sellers emerged, 62.70s-62.82s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as minor rotation higher developed in Tuesday’s trade to 63.09s as buying interest emerged once again, 62.89s-63.05s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction, as minor price discovery higher developed in Wednesday’s trade to 63.18s before selling interest emerged, 63.14s-63.06s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a buy-side breakout attempt developed in Friday’s auction following Thursday’s holiday, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 63.47s, within prior key supply. Structural sell excess developed there, 63.47s-63.20s, driving price lower to 62.98s as the breakout failed ahead of Friday’s close, settling 63.05s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as a buy-side breakout attempt at key supply failed late in the week. Within the larger context, this week’s auction sees potential sell-side defense at prior major structural support, 63s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to the developing multi-week balance (D-Shape distribution), 63.50s-62.48s. D-Shape distributions indicate consensus amongst buyers and sellers and forewarn of potential directional activity. Given the failed breakout of this week, the primary expectation is for price discovery lower. Buy-side failure within this key cluster would target key demand clusters below, 61.65s-61.30s/60.50s-60.13s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key cluster would target key supply cluster above, 64s-64.50s/new all-time highs, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side, barring failure of 63.47s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) is now sell-side barring sell-side failure at 64s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the beginning of a downtrend from all-time highs formed in August-September 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate term structure shifts sell-side as bullish breadth declines amidst what is potentially sector rotation out of utilities.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.