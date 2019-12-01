Diamondback Energy: Operational Issues Could Weigh On Stock

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has over-promised and under-delivered in 2019 which has raised concerns about the company's performance heading into 2020. The Midland, Texas-based shale driller will produce fewer barrels in 2019 than it initially expected as its output turns gassier. Its capital expenditure, on the other hand, will come in slightly higher than initially planned. And these factors might not improve in 2020. This performance isn't looking good when compared against other oil producers that have realized capital efficiency gains by producing flat or greater quantity of oil with fewer capital dollars. However, Diamondback Energy can still grow production at a robust pace while generating free cash flows. But its operational issues can weigh on its stock's performance. I think this might be a good time for investors to step back and re-evaluate Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy reported an adjusted profit of $239 million, or $1.47 per share, down 12% from $1.67 in the same quarter last year. Several oil companies have reported a dip in profits on account of weakness in prices of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, but a better performance was expected from Diamondback Energy since its results include the impact of the Energen acquisition which has pushed the company's output substantially higher. Its third-quarter production clocked in at 287,138 boe per day, depicting a strong gain of 133.5% from 122,975 produced in Q3-2018.

However, the company experienced an interruption in production in some areas due to high levels of drilling activity from other operators in nearby locations. It also closed an asset sale which removed roughly 5,800 bpd of oil production. Furthermore, some of its new wells produced lower-than-expected amounts of crude oil. The company's production mix was 68% crude oil in Q2-2019 but fell to 65% in Q3-2019. This hurt Diamondback Energy's oil production which dragged its earnings.

Moving forward, however, Diamondback Energy's oil production should improve in the fourth quarter. That's because the company will complete fewer Reeves County and Glasscock County wells in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter. These wells have a higher percentage of natural gas than a typical Diamondback Energy well. This can have a positive impact on the company's crude oil production mix from the fourth quarter. Moreover, Diamondback Energy will also not experience significant disruption from other oil producers that fracked a large number of wells in nearby areas in the third quarter. As a result, the company's oil output will likely climb in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. Diamondback Energy has forecast a 3% increase in oil production in 4Q-2019 from 3Q-2019.

The problem, however, is that the drilling activity in the Permian Basin will likely remain elevated as many oil producers, including companies such as Callon Petroleum (CPE), shift to full-scale development or use bigger pads to drill more wells per pad. In this backdrop, Diamondback Energy could experience additional well interference which could force it to delay operations and hurt its production numbers. The good thing, however, is that Diamondback Energy understands this issue, as recognized by Travis Stice, the company's CEO in its latest conference call. I expect Diamondback Energy to incorporate the impact of interference in its future guidance.

In my view, a bigger concern is that Diamondback Energy isn't producing as much oil as it initially estimated. Last year, the company produced 121,400 boe per day which was 73% crude oil, excluding the effect of the Energen acquisition. The crude oil's percentage of total output was forecasted to decline to the range of 68-70% (or 69% at the mid-point) in 2019 as the company absorbed Energen's assets. But throughout this year, Diamondback Energy has found it difficult to hit the midpoint of the oil mix guidance. The oil percentage clocked in at 68% of the total production in the first half of 2019 and 65% in the third quarter. This declining trend eventually forced the company to reduce this year's oil mix guidance to the range of 66-67% (66.5% at the midpoint). Due to the decline in production mix, the company's oil output for 2019 will now come in at 187,200 bpd, as per the midpoint of the latest guidance, down from 193,500 bpd implied in the previous forecast.

Diamondback Energy has also given its preliminary guidance for next year which implies that the oil production mix will remain largely flat as compared to 2019 at around 66% in 2020. This implies that the company's oil production in 2020 will be lower than originally expected as the total output will be gassier than previously forecast. This can harm future earnings expectations since the company will be producing lower volumes of crude oil which is a higher value product than natural gas and NGL at the ongoing strip prices.

On top of this, Diamondback Energy hasn't shown capital discipline. At a time when other oil producers are striving to achieve capital efficiency by reducing capital expenditure and producing more oil than initially planned, Diamondback Energy is heading in the opposite direction. Not only will the company produce less oil than it originally forecast, but it could also end up doing that with higher levels of capital expenditure. The company has updated its capital guidance for this year to the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion, which shows a midpoint of $2.88 billion which is higher than the midpoint of its previous guidance of $2.84 billion. Note that the company has realized capital efficiency gains, with drilling, completion, and equipment costs per foot (which accounts for most of the total CapEx) declining from $925 in Q1-2019 to $879 in the previous quarter. But clearly, these gains haven't been enough to enable the company to reduce its capital guidance, or even hold it flat.

Furthermore, Diamondback Energy's expenditure could increase next year to around $2.9 billion, which is at the midpoint of its forecast of $2.8 billion to $3 billion. This increase isn't accompanied by a higher percentage of oil production, as indicated earlier. By comparison, several other large-cap oil producers, including Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Apache Corp. (APA), plan to reduce spending in 2020.

That being said, there are two things which I like about Diamondback Energy. Firstly, it has one of the strongest production growth profiles and is one of the few large-cap oil producers that can grow output at a double-digit pace. In 2020, Diamondback Energy expects to produce 210,000 bopd, depicting an increase of 12% from this year. The company will run around 20 to 23 horizontal rigs next year and will complete 320 to 360 wells (gross) in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin.

Secondly, Diamondback Energy will likely achieve double-digit growth while generating free cash flows, which is something few oil producers can accomplish. The company benefits from having a low-cost asset base and a solid hedge book. It needs oil prices of just $45 a barrel oil (WTI) and realized gas and NGL prices of $1.50 per thousand cf and $13 per barrel respectively to hit cash flow breakeven. At the current oil price environment of around $55 a barrel, it can generate free cash flows of $675 million (before dividends).

I think Diamondback Energy offers one of the best combinations of growth and free cash flows among independent E&Ps. However, it has faced several operational issues that can continue to weigh on the company's performance in 2020. This can also drag Diamondback Energy stock. The company's shares are currently trading 6.1x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, which makes it slightly more expensive than its large-cap peers that have a median ratio of 5.9x. I think this might be a good time for investors to re-evaluate Diamondback Energy. If the company shows in the next few quarters that it can deliver stronger-than-expected oil growth with flat to declining levels of capital expenditure, then investors should consider buying Diamondback Energy stock at the right price. Until then, I suggest investors should stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.