Synchrony Financial: One Of The Best Bets In Its Industry For Income Investors

Shares are trading at an attractive yield of close to 2.4% and below my intrinsic value estimate.

Retail sales in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and retailers are likely to partner with financial services providers to issue store-branded and private label cards.

Synchrony Financial is a leading name in the private label card industry, which is projected to grow in the future.

Even though there are many names representing the banking and finance sector that provide attractive yields, some income investors remain on the sidelines due to the low-interest-rate environment.

Investment thesis

The declining interest rate environment has given rise to a fresh wave of concerns about the prospects of banking and finance companies. However, Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors of all time, is continuing to bet on this industry, possibly giving a nice clue to investors.

Among other big names, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has earned a place in the investment wizard's portfolio, signaling that the company might offer significant returns to investors in the long run, if we are to go by the historical performance of Buffett.

Shares are trading around $37.30 with a dividend yield of 2.35% at present, and most importantly, at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate of shares.

There are many things going right for Synchrony and the company will continue to unlock growth opportunities through strategic partnerships with its existing and potential clients. The macroeconomic outlook, though not outright favorable for the industry, provides sufficient opportunities for companies with a strong balance sheet and the right strategy. Synchrony, in my opinion, definitely falls into this category.

Company overview & business strategy

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company offering private label credit cards, dual cards, co-branded credit cards, and installment loans. Initially, the company was a part of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and was eventually spun-off in mid-2014.

The company operates under three business segments: retail card segment, payment solutions, and CareCredit.

Synchrony has entered into partnerships with many leading business names in the country, which is one of its primary business strategies. These partnerships are essential to the continued success of the company.

Source: Company presentation

Synchrony takes a cut out of its revenue and distributes to these partners, which provides an incentive for retailers to join hands with Synchrony to promote store-branded and private label credit cards.

As evident from the long history of dividend distributions, another strategy of Synchrony is to distribute wealth to its shareholders.

Industry outlook

According to Packaged Facts, the private label credit card industry has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 3% from 2016 to 2018 and is currently valued at $210 billion. In its research study titled Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S., it was revealed that Synchrony Financial accounted for half of the industry's revenue in this period.

There are multiple reasons to believe that the industry will continue to grow in the future.

The shift from cash payments to card payments is one of the biggest drivers of the industry. As per a study by Harvard Business Review, cash transactions only accounted for 30% of all monetary transactions executed in the U.S. in 2017. The number of households with a credit card, on the other hand, has increased from 63.8% in 2015 to 68.7% in 2018. This is also an indication of the secular trend to embrace payments with cards.

To confirm both these findings, the Federal Reserve revealed that the popularity of non-cash payment modes is growing in the country.

Source: The Federal Reserve and The Financial Brand

Another tailwind for the industry is the growing interest of retailers to offer store-branded cards. These cards are at the center of the loyalty programs initiated by retailers, which is seen as a remedy to the declining sales due to the growth of e-commerce giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Retail sales in the U.S. are also at a record high, which is another indication that retailers would be willing to team up with private card issuers to make hay while the sun is still shining so to speak.

The spending habits of Americans coupled with the increasing demand for store-branded cards from retailers should help the private label card industry grow in the future. The big picture is positive for the industry.

Financial performance

The total revenue of the company has grown in each year since 2011, which comes as a result of the successful partnerships the company has been able to form with its top customers. Net interest income has almost doubled from $8.2 billion in 2011 to $16.1 billion in 2018.

Source: Company filings

The average relationship with the top customers of Synchrony lasts 18 years, which indicates the healthy relationships maintained with these customers. However, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) ditched Synchrony, which is a sign that retailers are likely to switch providers of their private-label credit cards if better terms can be agreed with another reputed financial services provider. This makes the high concentration on the top 5 customers a risk for Synchrony, as this group accounted for 50% of company revenue in the third quarter.

The risk-adjusted yield of a card issuer provides insightful information regarding the profitability of the company over time. As the below graph indicates, Synchrony has historically earned higher yields than general-purpose card issuers, which makes the company a unique player in the credit card industry.

Source: Investor presentation

According to the third-quarter investor presentation, 76% of loan receivables have a FICO score of over 660, which is generally an indication of high credit quality. This is also a sign that the company will not have any issue in earning its dues from partners for the next few years.

The Direct Deposit Program is also a success, and the company grew its deposits by $3.7 billion in the third quarter. This is a healthy trend for the company as the cost of these deposits is significantly lower than other funding methods, as confirmed by the management. Because of this characteristic, the net interest margin of Synchrony will expand as deposits grow.

Deposits now account for 76% of Synchrony's funding.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

The retail card segment is the leading contributor to company revenue, but both the other segments (payment solutions and CareCredit) grew at equal or higher rates in the third quarter. This is a positive sign from two fronts. First, growth opportunities will open up for Synchrony from its two non-core business operations. Second, revenue diversification will help the company perform better when retailers are under pressure from macroeconomic developments.

Source: Company filings

Outlook

Retailers benefit from private label credit cards for a couple of reasons. First, the information that can be collected about customers is invaluable as this enables companies to conduct targeted promotions and advertising that yields better results. Second, Synchrony has a program in which some of the collected fees are passed on to the partners, which is an essential source of additional income to these retailers. This incentivizes retailers to promote private label credit cards to its customers.

The below illustration depicts how Synchrony ensures to funnel revenue to its partnering companies. This is a critical aspect of the business operations that help keep these customers loyal to the company.

Source: Investor presentation

An important development over the last decade has been the growth of direct deposits with Synchrony, which now accounts for the bulk of the funding. This lowers the cost of funding for Synchrony.

There are switching costs for customers as well, which helps Synchrony build an economic moat around its business operations. For instance, when Costco (NASDAQ:COST) ditched American Express (NYSE:AXP) for Citi (NYSE:C) in 2016, there were millions of complaints from customers who were not aware of this transition and tried to purchase items from the retailer using their private label credit cards. The Motley Fool reported that the Citi Group received a staggering 1.5 million customer calls related to the Costco card in the span of three days. These switching costs will likely help Synchrony retain its most significant and most important customers as it's a burden for these retailers to switch over to a new provider.

Synchrony's partnership with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is proving to be value accretive as well. For instance, in the third quarter, net interest income grew 6% and the management attributed this growth primarily to the acquisition of PayPal's credit program in 2018. Also, this continued partnership will help Synchrony approach other online payment solutions providers to collaborate with.

The rise of e-commerce and the increasing importance of data has pushed Synchrony to invest in improving its digital offering to ensure its products work seamlessly across online and physical channels preferred by customers. These ongoing investments will be a catalyst for the company's growth in the future. So far, the company has introduced Digital Apply, Digital Services, and Synchrony Plug-In services to help customers manage and use their payments digitally.

Synchrony is planning to accelerate investments in improving its data analytics capabilities as well, which is aimed at helping partnering companies better leverage data to drive their business operations. In the third-quarter earnings call, the management confirmed that the ongoing investments would run for two to three years until the digital requirements of customers and partners are adequately addressed.

Colin Plunkett, the Morningstar analyst covering Synchrony, estimates that around 70% of Synchrony's costs are variable costs. Low fixed costs will help the company if a slowdown in economic growth occurs in the next few years, and retailer profits decline.

In July this year, Walmart ditched Synchrony and opted to work with Capital One (NYSE:COF) to issue private label cards, which was, at that time, considered a headwind for Synchrony. However, during the second-quarter earnings call, the management confirmed its belief that profit margins will be positively affected by this decision by Walmart as this was a low-margin business for Synchrony. Even though the company is positive about this move, there could be repercussions as well. For example, other partners of Synchrony might request better terms knowing that the company is not in a position to lose another one of its valuable customers, which would be an adverse development.

Valuation

A dividend discount model was used to calculate the fair value of Synchrony shares. However, rather than using the reported dividend per share amounts, a hypothetical adjusted dividend per share was used in the calculation. The idea behind using this model is that Synchrony will eventually distribute all of its excess returns to shareholders at some point in time.

According to data from Reuters Eikon, Synchrony had net earnings of $3.799 billion for the 12 months ended September 30, and the total dividend payout was $591 million in this period. Hence, the excess retained earnings were $3.208 billion in this period.

The midpoint of the adjusted dividend per share is $4.96, assuming a cash retention ratio of 15%.

Source: Author's calculations and estimates

A cost of capital assumption of 12% and a terminal growth rate of 2% result in an intrinsic value of $50.62 per share, which represents an upside of 35% from the current market price of $35.74.

A sensitivity analysis of the terminal growth rate reveals that shares are trading below the intrinsic value even under a no-growth scenario.

Source: Author's calculations

Shares are trading at a significant discount to my intrinsic value estimate.

Risks

The major customers of Synchrony might try to negotiate better terms with the company now that a chance has been created with the exit of Walmart. It's no secret that a failure to retain these major customers, in particular, the top 5 customers, will certainly lead to a plunge in revenue and earnings of Synchrony. The return on equity, which has consistently stayed above 15% in the last decade, might drop in case the company is forced to give in to negotiations of these major customers.

Conclusion

Synchrony Financial is a leading player of the private-label card industry and the macroeconomic outlook is supportive of continued growth in the future. The dividend yield of around 2.3% is attractive considering the safety of dividends and the potential for capital appreciation. Synchrony Financial is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.