Goldman Sachs Says Buy U.K. Economy Stocks, Not U.K. Listed

The answer is to move from merely listed U.K. stocks into those fully involved in the U.K. economy.

This will rather, as I've been saying, lift the uncertainty affecting business investment, and we'll see something of a boom.

Goldman Sachs is predicting that the final - and looming - resolution of Brexit is going to boost the U.K. economy.

U.K. growth

As I've been detailing these recent months, we're still seeing reasonable growth in the U.K. economy. Sure, it's not a boom by any means, but given the headwinds of electoral and Brexit uncertainty, it's been doing rather better than we would have expected.

So, lift that uncertainty and we should expect to see a useful leap in U.K. growth. This would mean, given a couple of other points, that moving from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250 would be useful. Or, more accurately, moving from positions in stocks merely listed in London to those working fully in the U.K. economy.

That I've said this doesn't make it right, nor does that Goldman Sachs says it mean either of us is correct. But the analysis is logical.

Subject to the uncertainty of the election currently taking place, now is a good time to be moving into the U.K. stocks.

U.K. GDP and growth

It's true that the U.K. GDP growth hasn't been all that fabulous recently:

(U.K. GDP from Office for National Statistics)

However, that's not really quite the way to look at it. For the economy has been battling a headwind - Brexit. At first, this was the risk that Britain would leave the EU and that this would damage the economy as a whole. I don't agree. I think it's going to be beneficial, but then my political views on Brexit make me very much an outlier. The general view is that leaving will be detrimental.

However, there's more to it than just this. As Keynes himself points out, the most variable part of GDP is business investment, and it is changes in this which drive the business cycle. That investment is in turn driven by the "animal spirits" of the businessmen committing the money. What's the greatest drag on their doing so? Uncertainty.

That is, even under the conventional view if Brexit had happened immediately after the referendum, then there would have been damage and that would have been that. But we've had at least three years now of not knowing whether it would happen at all. And then, even if it does, an entire lack of knowledge about what trading conditions will be. That's significant uncertainty.

The thing about U.K. economic performance is thus not how bad it has been, but how good given that Brexit uncertainty headwind.

As I've been saying

As I've been saying around here for some time, now we're going to get an end to at least some of that uncertainty pretty soon.

But that's not how it has been working out. The U.K. economy is actually doing rather well given that uncertainty. Which is what leads to my forecast. At some point - currently January - Brexit is going to get done. The uncertainty will vanish. At which point I expect a significant uptick in British growth.

Uncertainty

We've two different sources of that uncertainty at present. The first obviously is the election. That'll be done by 12 December. Given that we've one party - Labour obviously - hoping to take us back to 1953 East Berlin (along with the likely claim, when it loses, that we'd better elect a new people), that's a significant risk. Equally obviously, looking at the opinion polls tells us this isn't all that likely, even if it's still possible.

A Conservative victory would put that to rest, and it would also mean that we're actually going to have Brexit in January. Sure, there's still then the uncertainty over future trading arrangements, but we've lifted some goodly portion of that GDP growth depressing uncertainty.

So, we might therefore expect a decent GDP growth in the absence of the headwinds.

Profiting from U.K. growth

The thing to know about the U.K. stock market is that 75% of the revenue - thus profits - accruing to the FTSE 100 companies comes from outside the U.K. and in non-sterling currencies. This is why the FTSE has risen each time the odds of a no-deal Brexit rise. For a change in the terms of trade - to worse terms - means a fall in sterling, making foreign profits more valuable when translated into sterling.

For the FTSE 250, it's about 50% foreign revenues.

But now we want to look at this the other way around. We think that the resolution of the uncertainty is going to increase GDP growth; that's generally good for profits. So, we want to be in those U.K. stocks which reflect the domestic economy.

That is, move from merely London-listed stocks to companies actually dependent upon the domestic British economy. Of course, within the universe of such, it is still necessary to be selective. The point being made here is about a change in stance, not to pick a specific stock.

Goldman Sachs

I've been making the above points for some time here now and finally Goldman Sachs has caught up*:

Despite a surge in global equities quoted in London, domestic-focused stocks have been less popular since the Brexit referendum three-and-a-half years ago. The persistent uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit has deterred investors and the stock market’s performance has suffered. According to Goldman, shares of companies that rely on Britain for most of their profits have underperformed those of internationally-focused U.K. businesses by more than 20 per cent since the referendum vote. The banking group expects that the tide will turn next year, however, and is recommending that investors buy shares in companies with exposure to the British economy.

The part that GS adds is that the election season has produced a series of promises about government spending into the economy. Traditional Keynesianism tells us that this will improve growth at least into the medium term. So, a lifting of uncertainty plus a stimulatory shot of spending. We want to be in U.K. equities.

However, we want to be in those that are specifically U.K. economy based, not just those listed in London.

My view

Given that I arrived at half of this independently, I of course agree with at least part of this analysis. The other part, the stimulatory spending, is so obvious that I'm slapping my forehead for not having already arrived independently at the point.

So, yes, I agree. Political changes mean we'd like to be in U.K.-focused stocks.

The investor view

This is about an investing stance, not a recommendation for a specific stock. But that lifting of political uncertainty over both the election and Brexit should indeed provide a boost to U.K. GDP growth. That means that London-listed but foreign-oriented firms will do less well than London listed but domestically oriented. Worth adjusting the investing stance for.

*Yes, that is a joke.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.