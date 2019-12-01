Zoom Video: A Selling Opportunity

We've seen quite a bit of bifurcation among the new IPOs that have debuted this year, with some like Peloton (PTON) and Palomar Holdings (PLMR) continuing to inch higher, and others like Slack (WORK) and CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) having a difficult time holding onto any gains. Unfortunately, for Zoom Video (ZM) investors that bought in July and August, the stock belongs in the latter category. Zoom Video is currently more than 30% off of its highs and is proving that a great growth company does not always equal a winning stock short-term. Despite triple-digit revenue growth rates and incredible customer growth, valuation also matters, and Zoom Video's valuation is currently on par with many stocks during 1999 of the Tech Bubble. While Zoom Video could head higher as the market is not always remotely rational, I see the stock as high-risk at current valuation levels. For this reason, I would view any rallies above the $75.00 level as an opportunity to book some profits.

Zoom Video reported its fiscal Q2 2020 results in September, and the company managed to come in well above expectations on most metrics. The company managed to beat revenue estimates by over $15 million coming in at $145.8 million for the quarter, and this translated to 96% year-over-year growth. In addition, customers with revenue over $100,000 in the trailing twelve months jumped by 15% to 466 from the prior quarter, or 104% growth on a year-over-year basis. Finally, the company's net retention rate remained exceptionally high at 130%, only down slightly from the 140% reported in fiscal Q4 2019. Overall, Zoom Video's quarter was incredible, with the icing on the cake being the addition of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) as a customer.

(Source: Earnings Call Slides)

While many investors might be scratching their heads as to how the stock is down 10% since its report, the answer lies in valuation. There is no question that Zoom Video is an outstanding growth stock and has an innovative new product that enterprises are gobbling up, but at the current valuation, the name is priced for perfection. Despite Zoom Video being more than 30% off of its July highs, the stock is trading a price to sales ratio (P/S) of 44.8x. This is one of the highest P/S ratios among the Software Group (IGV), more than double that of Coupa Software (COUP), which has been the performance leader over the past years. Before digging into the valuation, though, let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics and another minor red flag, which is showing up.

Taking a look at annual earnings per share (EPS) below, Zoom Video is one of the very few public companies to be profitable in its first five years. In my experience, most new tech IPOs take at least five years from going public to seeing annual earnings per share, and Zoom Video has managed to accomplish this in its third year, in FY-2019. FY-2019 annual EPS came in at $0.04, with FY-2020 EPS estimates currently sitting at $0.19. This translates to 375% growth year-over-year, which is industry-leading for any company in the Software space currently. Generally, I want to see a minimum of 12% annual earnings growth year-over-year, and Zoom Video certainly meets this criterion based on its FY-2020 EPS.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While FY-2021 annual EPS is expected to stagnate and drop 5% year-over-year, FY-2022 estimates are forecasting a new high at $0.23. Given that this represents 27% year-over-year growth and is only a one year lull, I feel that it's fair to discount FY-2021, which is expected to be an off-year. To summarize, from an earnings standpoint, Zoom Video remains an excellent long candidate for investors looking for hyper-growth stocks.

If we take a look at the company's top-line growth, however, we see quite material deceleration as we head into the back half of fiscal 2020. While Q2 2020 revenue growth came in at 96% year-over-year, this figure is expected to slide by 2,300 basis points next quarter. This is because current revenue estimates for Q3 2020 are sitting at $156.1 million, and this is reflecting only 73% year-over-year growth from the $90.1 million reported in Q3 2019. Worse, this deceleration is expected to carry forward into Q4 2020 as well, with yet another 1,300 basis point deceleration on a sequential basis. While estimates are not set in stone, the company is going to need massive beats in both quarters to avoid deceleration. I would characterize material deceleration as a 500 basis point or larger sequential drop, and Zoom Video would need to report $172.1 million to prevent this. While a $16 million beat is possible as it managed a $15 million beat last quarter, it certainly won't be easy.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the below chart, the trend is clearly down for Zoom Video's revenue growth rates. While this is to be expected as no company can sustain triple-digit growth rates forever, the speed at which these growth rates are decelerating is a little concerning. The next four quarters are expected to see year-over-year sales growth of 73%, 60%, 52%, and 42%, and these are pretty mild growth rates in comparison to Zoom's prior growth trajectory.

(Source: Author's Chart, YCharts.com)

Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $172.1 million in revenues for Q3 2020, and $196.8 million in Q4 2020 to avoid material deceleration sequentially. The Q3 2020 figure might be attainable as it requires only a $16 million beat vs. current estimates, but Q4 2020 is going to be a challenging quarter to lap, and Zoom Video will need to beat by over $25 million to stabilize growth rates at the 85% plus level year-over-year. Based on this highly likely deceleration due to lapping a record year in FY-2019, the stock has some headwinds from a growth standpoint going forward.

While some deceleration from a company with some of the highest growth rates in the industry isn't a huge deal, it's a bigger deal when deceleration meets valuation problems. Zoom Video is currently trading at a revenue multiple that's synonymous with many of the growth stocks of 1999 before they were derailed the following year at the height of the Tech Bubble. As the below table I've built shows, the median price to sales ratio was 46.6x for companies above $10 billion market caps. Given that Zoom Video fits in this category, it's alarming to see the stock trading at a price to sales ratio near 45.0x currently. This figure is just 3% below the valuations we saw in 1999, a year before the Tech Wreck.

(Source: Author's Table, Internet Bubble)

To put this in perspective, Amazon.com (AMZN) was trading at 21.0x price to sales in 1999, and AOL was trading at 25.7x price to sales. Therefore, Zoom Video's current revenue multiple is nearly both of those companies near their valuation peaks. While Zoom Video may manage to grow into this multiple after a few quarters, I would argue that it's highly unlikely the stock is going to head to new highs in the next six months. If it were to do so, that would place the stock's valuation well above the median price-to-sales ratio for tech companies just before the 1999 bubble. Anything is possible, but buying expensive companies in a costly market rarely pays off long-term for investors. Let's see if the technicals are any more comforting than the valuation and revenue growth deceleration discussed above.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see from the below daily chart, Zoom Video has strong support at $61.00, but is running into a resistance zone between $81.00 and $83.00. This rally has not done anything to improve the stock's technical picture as this 25% bounce has occurred within a downtrend, characterized by lower highs. For this reason, I don't see any reason to get overly excited about this bounce. The first sign of a change of character in Zoom Video would be a monthly close above the $83.00 level to remove the current $83.00 resistance.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Zoom Video has exceptional earnings growth, but this is being overshadowed by an extremely lofty valuation and a strong potential for deceleration in growth rates on the horizon. For this reason, I would view any rallies above the $75.00 level as an opportunity to take some profits and would be inclined to cash out the majority of my position above $85.00 if we headed there in the next six months. Zoom Video is an exciting growth story that is clearly disrupting the video conferencing space with its robust customer growth. Still, at nearly 45.0x price to sales, it's hard to invest at current prices with even the slightest margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.