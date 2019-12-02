Retirement Advisor: The Gift Of Gradualism (Podcast)
Generally speaking, achieving retirement wealth gradually rather than quickly is normal and safer, for several reasons.
Wealth that comes quickly tends to leave quickly.
Accumulating lower-priced shares, and thus seeing balances rise slowly, is of greater long-term benefit.
Investors unwilling to wait for the time it naturally takes to accumulate wealth end up changing strategies.
This podcast (6:32) suggests that progress in investing is slow at first, but that a careful perusal of bar charts show that the farther the bar chart moves to the right, the greater the progress. Even still, there is a way, also gradual, for advisors to help clients accelerate their progress.