AdaptHealth To Acquire Patient Care Solutions For Consolidation Play

AHCO is executing on a consolidation strategy to produce operational efficiencies, but the 2021 reimbursement round is a looming question mark.

AdaptHealth said it will acquire the Patient Care Solutions [PCS] unit of McKesson for $30 million in total investment.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) has announced an agreement to acquire the Patient Care Solutions [PCS] unit from McKesson (MCK) for $30 million in total investment.

PCS has developed an extensive home care supplies business for wound care and other health care conditions.

AHCO is pursuing a consolidation strategy and expects to make additional acquisitions as it prepares for the next round of reimbursement changes in 2021.

Target Company

Moon Township, Pennsylvania-based PCS was founded to provide a wide range of patient care products for wound care, urological, ostomy, incontinence and tracheostomy conditions.

PCS’s primary offerings include:

Patient healthcare supplies

Resource Center

Physician Resources

Delivery of supplies to home

Express Reorder

Major customers include major insurance carriers that seek to reduce hospital stay length while providing patients with products delivered to their home, reducing costs and increasing convenience and patient adoption.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global home medical equipment will reach an estimated $32.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth a growing incidence of chronic diseases among an aging U.S. and global population.Additionally, providers and insurers are seeing reduced costs combined with technological innovations as adding to demand.However, there are concerns that relate to patient safety in using devices and products without direct medical supervision.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Medtronic (MDT)

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Baxter International (BAX)

Halyard Health

3M Company (MMM)

Acquisition Terms & Financials

AdaptHealth disclosed the acquisition price and terms as approximately $30 million in total investment and did not file an 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, AdaptHealth had cash and equivalents of $8.8 million and total liabilities of $564.7 million of which long-term debt was $419.2 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $52 million.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $362,000,000 Enterprise Value $808,110,000 Price / Sales 1.35 EV / Sales 1.66 EV / EBITDA 7.77 Earnings Per Share (Annualized) $0.17 Current Ratio 0.74 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $68,450,000 Revenue Growth Rate 33.60%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $5.04 versus the current price of $9.05, indicating the stock is potentially overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

AHCO is acquiring PCS from McKesson as part of a consolidation play.

As AdaptHealth’s CEO Luke McGee stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of PCS will, upon closing, represent an important step in our continuing growth as an industry consolidator. In addition to adding scale and strengthening our geographic footprint, we will add urological and ostomy products to our already comprehensive HME product portfolio, and significantly increase our exposure in areas such as wound care, breast pumps, incontinence supplies, and diabetic care. We believe the addition of these products will double our overall addressable market.

Also, the deal will enable AHCO to expand its existing distribution relationship with industry giant McKesson.

AHCO is the result of a merger with DFB Healthcare Acquisitions and is working on a consolidation strategy to create operational efficiencies.

I expect AHCO to continue its acquisition focus, with PAP (Patient Assistance Program) and ventilator equipment to areas of particular focus.

While AHCO has a potentially promising acquisition strategy, the stock isn’t cheap, unless you’re banking on acquisitions driving company growth.

The problem with acquisitions is that they seem to always postpone the need for organic growth.

As the new round of reimbursement changes occurs in 2021, AHCO may need favorable upward revisions to justify its acquisition activity.

So, investors from now until then may be operating more on hope and wish rather than a proven model.

