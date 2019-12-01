Bulldog Investors: 2019Q3 Updates To The CEF Activist's Portfolio

Additionally, Ancora Advisors and Bulldog have jointly filed a 13D on Adams Natural Resources Fund. We believe this situation is especially compelling as a contrarian play on the resources space.

Bulldog Investors focuses on undervalued closed end funds, and is well known for their persistent activist strategy. Their latest Form ADV shows $398 million in assets as of December 31, 2018. Bulldog has high turnover and typically maintains over 100 positions. A small portion of these investments are multi year event driven situations, in which they seek to unlock value through engaging with management. I track their portfolio changes each quarter based on their 13F and other public filings in order to identify potential value with a catalyst investments in the closed end fund space. In this article I focus on activist campaigns in progress, and stocks Bulldog accumulated rapidly in the most recent quarter, based on their 13F, and additional public filings.

Notable Activist Campaigns

Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund

Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) follows a flexible fixed income strategy, with large exposure to sovereign debt of developed and emerging countries along with corporate debt and mortgage backed securities. Management has only token shareholdings in the fund. In fact, no one on the board has more than $100 worth of shares as of last year’s proxy. Performance has been unremarkable:

Bulldog filed a 13D on Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund in July. Bulldog’s proposal to management is for BWG to conduct a self tender for all shares, and if more than 50% of shareholders tender, to convert to an open end fund.

Bulldog points out BWG’s persistent discount, which has averaged 14% over the past five years.

After Bulldog filed its 13D, BWG made some tweaks to its bylaws. This included some cosmetic changes. However, some of the changes were a bit suspicious, especially given the timing. For example they added additional language concerning requirements for stockholder proposals Additionally, they increased the notice period for stockholder proposals- however this increased doesn’t take effect until after the 2020 meeting. Therefore, Bulldog’s proposal should still be in the proxy for the 2020 meeting, unless BWG management finds a technicality related to the filings. If Bulldog is able to keep the pressure up, they can probably drive at least a closing of the NAV discount.

Vertical Capital Income Fund

We covered Vertical Capital Income Fund’s (VCIF) complex backstory when it first listed. Bulldog entered the situation even faster than we expected, and has been ramping up pressure on management. Alpha Gen Capital covered some of the ongoing developments as well. Bulldog trying to prevent the investment management contract from being renewed, and move the fund towards a liquidation. We have some concerns with the valuation of the portfolio, but the 22% discount leaves a margin of safety and Bulldog has plenty of experience with unwinding complex portfolios. As of the most recent 13D amendment, they own around 9.5% of VCIF.

Adams Natural Resources fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) has struggled alongside the natural resources sector from an absolute return perspective, but at least its outperforming its lipper average over both the short the long term. In :

Additionally, it has a reasonable expense ratio given the specialized strategy(0.79%) . Nonetheless, its traded at a chronic double digit discount for years.

Source: CEF Connect

This makes it a prime activist target. Bulldog has teamed up with Ancora Advisors, who filed a 13D on PEO. So far Ancora has avoided specific proposals just stated that they believe the shares are undervalued, and plan to engage management. As a group the activsits own 8.4% outstanding shares, according to the most recent filing. By itself, bulldog only owns about 1.4% of shares., even after more than doubling its stake since the end of Q2.

Adams Diversified Equity Management (ADX) also owns 7% of PEO shares. Although Bulldog also shares in ADX, it doesn’t own enough to exert a lot of influence. It might be easier to cooperate with management in thiis case.

PEO looks interesting as both a contrarian bet on the resource sector, and as a speculative bet that management will be convinced to repurchased discounted shares, closing the discount. Indeed, with a bit of activist prodding, PEP could be a high return “cannibal” over the next few years.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund

Bulldog held its Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) position steady during Q3, but started selling it down in October and November. As of the most recent public disclosure, it is now below the 5% threshold for a 13D filing. NTC subsequently completed a merger with an affiliated fund.

Notable Increased Positions

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund(TLI) invests in floating rate bank loans. Most of its portfolio is high yield, lower rated debt. TLI yields 7.9% and trades at an 11% discount to NAV. Its a relatively small fund with ~$160 million in total assets, and $106 million in net assets.

Bulldog ramped up its investment in TLI during the third quarter, adding over 500 thousand shares. As of most its most recent filings, the position accounts for approximately 2.34% of Bulldog’s portfolio, and own over 6% of the outstanding shares based on the number of shares outstanding in the semi annual report, and the numbers reported on their 13F. However they haven’t filed a 13D yet.

Invesco Dynamic Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Opportunities Fund(VTA) invests in high yield leveraged loans, and yields 8%. Bulldog Investors increased its holdings of Invesco Dynamic Opportunities Fund by 28% (based on number of shares). Although Bulldog only owns a bit over 1% of shares, Saba owned around 10%, and had been pressuring management to conduct a tender offer.

Saba reached a standstill agreement with management in June. Management is conducting a tender offer for 15% of shares at 98.5% of NAV between November 1 and December 6. It is likely to be oversubscribed. The NAV has averaged ~12% over the past year, and been as high as 19%, but it closed to 8% recently. If Saba and Bulldog exit the rest of their stake after the tender offer, it could put downward pressure on the price. VTA is doesn’t seem all that compelling, although some investors might want to hold it as a yield play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.