The Dysfunctional Financial Market, Paradigm Shifts And One Average Retail Investor

This makes deteriorating fundamentals irrelevant and monetary and fiscal policies the only game in town.

Every time yoy change in LEI starts approaching negative territory, there is a strong answer in the form of lose monetary or fiscal policy.

The Leading Economic Index and the stock market

Policymakers have no endgame, markets do. Stanley Druckenmiller

Since "the most hated bull market" started in 2009, the yoy change in Leading Economic Index (LEI) has formed three distinctive periods for the U.S. economy.

These mini cycles seem to have correlated well with both stock and bond market performance.

From start of a mini cycle to its peak, bond yields and the stock market usually go up as expectations of better times prevail. The opposite has been happening from peak to bottom, for the bond market at least. The stock market has been powering ahead no matter the state of the LEI, but:

S&P 500 returns have been declining from peak to bottom with every consequent LEI mini cycle

As yoy change in LEI approaches negative territory we usually get these blips (marked in yellow below) in the equity market

So to conclude - both stock and bond markets are correlated to some extent with the leading indicators of the economy. Nothing new or surprising here.

The problem, however, has been how the economy cycle has been influenced by both monetary and fiscal policies which are both now reaching their limits.

We have been taught that corrections are healthy and help prices move closer to fundamentals at times when extreme optimism prevails. The problem now is that bear markets are now avoided at all costs as perhaps the extremely low levels of interest have stimulated risk seeking behavior for far too long and increased the level systemic risk.

The first and second mini cycles - lose monetary policy

Historically as yoy LEI change turned negative, usually recession followed. The first LEI mini cycle begun shortly after the FED initiated its first round of quantitative easing (QE1).

The effect on both the economy and the stock market was felt quickly and the first cycle reached a peak in April 2010. During this period a vast amount of liquidity was poured into the system as the FED expanded its balance sheet.

To reduce the potential risk of recession and a follow up of a bear market, the FED then undertook another round of QE, announced on November 2010. This led to a minor pickup in LEI and its size was not enough to propel another cycle. Not surprisingly then, on September 2012, a third and much larger round was announced.

As the Federal Reserve's balance sheet started to expand and liquidity once again poured into the system, a second LEI cycle was born and with that the bull market in equities continued.

It also comes as no surprise that as the FED's balance sheet came close to reaching its peak in the end of 2014 so did the yoy change in LEI in August 2014. From there on the FED's balance sheet remained stable, yoy change in LEI started to deteriorate and the stock market remained relatively flat until the third mini cycle begun with lose fiscal policy (more on that below).

Over the course of these two cycles, 10-year bond yields fell from around 2.8%in March 2009 to 1.7% in January 2015.

10 Year Treasury Rate

Although the lose monetary policy worked for that period of time, other risks started to mount. Most notably the risk to the pension system brought by the yield starved institutions which struggled to meet their required rate of return objectives and naturally started taking on more and more risk.

The long-term cycle of ever decreasing interest rates have pushed pension funds beyond their mostly fixed income portfolios into equities and alternative investments.

It is easy to see why yield-starved pension funds now present a huge risk for the financial system when bear markets occur. And more importantly, why politicians now care much more about bear markets in equities and are ready to do whatever it takes to avoid them.

The third mini cycle - lose fiscal policy

So the answer to a monetary policy that has started reaching its limits was - fiscal policy. Lose monetary policy was substituted with lose fiscal one in the face of the tax reform.

As the third LEI cycle begun in mid-2016, a couple of things happened:

Tax receipts on corporate income fell, while debt continued to increase.

Consequently the federal deficit started to increase, erasing the improvement of the last couple of years.

Corporate profits after tax remained relatively stable, despite the pre-tax profits falling.

Corporations significantly increased their stock buybacks thus further propelling the market higher, in spite of the deteriorating fundamentals.

Over the course of the bull market, lose fiscal and monetary policies also resulted in a significantly higher valuations. CAPE increased almost in a straight line fashion, with occasional downturns in LEI causing the three bumps in Shiller PE ratio shown below.

Where are we now - fourth mini cycle?

Growth in LEI has been falling sharply over the course of 2018-19 as the effect of tax reform and stock buybacks started to wane. However, during the third cycle, as we all know the FED started to build on its war chest by increasing rates and has already begun to use it. On top of that the U.S. government has been exploring other alternatives to fuel a fourth LEI cycle while trying to deal with the deteriorating fiscal situation - trade negotiations, tariffs etc.

Naturally bond yields also fell off a cliff.

10 Year Treasury Rate

And the stock market also started to price in a fourth LEI cycle with the S&P 500 already up 24% since the start of 2019 and around 5% since July.

Contrary to that stellar performance, however, the amount of equity fund outflows in 2019 surpassed that in 2008.

Can we witness a fourth LEI cycle and an extension of the "most hated bull market"? Perhaps, yes. A deal with China could fuel a new level of optimism, helicopter money might also do the job, or the FED and the government could come up with a whole new idea of how to keep the dysfunctional financial markets alive.

However, at a time when fundamentals are disengaged from prices in both equity and credit markets it seems irrational for me to rely on a fourth cycle. And while everybody is dancing until the music stops, I would prefer to stop dancing a bit earlier even if that means foregone returns from a zombie financial market.

My take on this

Usually I try not to be influenced by various macroeconomic indicators or fiscal and monetary policy statements. I understand that as an average retail investor I will always be at a disadvantage when it comes to forecasting the future on a macro level.

Therefore I am still keeping my highest conviction ideas and intend to keep these as long as individual business fundamentals support my initial hypothesis for investing in each of the companies.

At the moment these include:

General Motors (GM) - which I last covered here.

Associated British Foods (ABF.L) - covered here

Liberty Global (LBTYA) - covered here

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) - covered here

and also considering an investment in ADT (ADT)

To increase my cash position I recently sold my positions in companies that I have less conviction in - Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Intrepid Potash (IPI) and Arcosa (ACA).

At the same time I am increasing cash position and should we witness a fourth mini LEI cycle and perhaps a continuation of the bull market I plan to slowly start increasing my existing gold position until financial markets start functioning as they are supposed to - without constant help from central banks or governments.

I have covered my thesis for investing in gold here and here, so if you haven't read these I suggest you do. So far my gold position has had an amazing run both in USD and especially in GBP (my functional currency).

Gold usually falls from the bottom of the mini cycles to the peak and starts to increase once the peak has been reached.

Also historically, gold is performing well during decades when stocks are performing poorly and especially when returns from both stock and bonds are low.

As Ray Dalio puts it, alternative forms of money are becoming more attractive at times when an existing paradigm shifts.

Expected returns and risk premiums of non-cash assets are being driven down toward the cash return, so there is less incentive to buy them, so it will become progressively more difficult to push their prices up. At the same time, central banks doing more of this printing and buying of assets will produce more negative real and nominal returns that will lead investors to increasingly prefer alternative forms of money (e.g., gold) or other storeholds of wealth.

