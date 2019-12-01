Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Provides A Safe Way To Invest Internationally

ETF Overview

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) focuses on large and giant-cap international stocks with dividend growth. The fund seeks to track the Nasdaq International Dividend Achievers Select Index. The fund includes stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 7 consecutive years. This approach reduces the exposure to lower quality companies and focuses on companies that have better growth potential. We think it is a good long-term investment choice as companies that focus on dividend growth tend to do better than companies that solely focuses on yield. We think this is a good dividend growth fund for investors seeking to gain exposure internationally.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

VIGI’s focus in dividend growth is beneficial

VIGI constructs its portfolio by selecting stocks in the Nasdaq Global Ex-U.S. Index that has 7 years of growing their dividends. At the moment, there are over 4 hundred stocks in VIGI’s portfolio. The fund weights these stocks by market capitalization with a 4% maximum weighting.

We like this approach because stocks that are able to increase their dividends for 7 consecutive years are likely stocks that are able to consistently grow their businesses in different phases of the economic cycle. In addition, these stocks tend to have better financial positions to support dividend growth. Moreover, its focus on dividend growth helps to reduce its exposure to stocks with weak fundamentals such as companies with high payout ratios.

Investors should keep in mind that past dividend growth does not guarantee future dividend growth. Companies with decades of dividend growth can also reduce their dividend if their business runs into trouble. Fortunately, VIGI caps each stock’s weighting to 4%. Hence, this risk is reduced.

VIGI has a high exposure to large and giant-cap stocks

We like VIGI’s exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks in the developed and emerging markets. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent 64.98% and 20.51% of VIGI’s portfolio respectively.

Source: Morningstar

As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings include Nestle, Samsung, Novartis, Roche, SAP, etc. These large international stocks tend to have globally diversified revenue streams and should be much more stable financially.

Source: Vanguard Website

VIGI appears to be a better choice than IDV

Below is a table that compares the valuation of VIGI to International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) and the S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, IDV includes stocks that are tilted towards dividend yield. As can be seen from the table, VIGI’s portfolio of stocks have higher sales growth and cash flow growth rates than IDV. However, IDV’s dividend yield of 5.62% is higher than VIGI’s 1.38%.

VIGI IDV S&P 500 Index Dividend Yield (%) 1.38% 5.62% 1.90% Sales Growth Rate (%) 7.49% -0.19% 7.05% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.74% 2.94% 13.10%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As can be seen from the chart below, while VIGI’s total return of 40.5% lag the S&P 500 Index’s 49.8% in the past 3 years, it is significantly better than IDV because stocks in VIGI’s portfolio have much better growth portfolio than IDV’s portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Volatility in emerging markets

About 22% of VIGI’s portfolio of stocks are located in the emerging markets. While emerging markets tend to have higher economic growth rates than developed markets, these markets are also much more volatile. Therefore, investors should also expect some volatility in the fund price.

Investors should pay attention to U.S. treasury rates

Investors of international stock markets should not overlook the importance of U.S. treasury rates. This is because funds tend to flow out of the U.S. when the U.S. treasury rates trend lower. This will often result in higher valuation of many large-cap stocks oversea. On the other hand, if the U.S. treasury rates trend higher, funds will likely flow back to the U.S. This will result in lower share prices for many of the large-cap stocks overseas. As can be seen from the chart below, VIGI’s fund price is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate in the past 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like VIGI and believe it is better to select dividend stocks with better growth outlook than investing in funds that is tilted towards yield. We think VIGI is a fine choice for dividend growth investors seeking to increase exposure to international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.