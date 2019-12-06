SA Interview: The Bear Case For Battleground Stock Altria With Blue Sky Capital

However, the bulls should at least consider the other side of the trade.

Below is part of the PRO+ team's interview series that provides a contrarian take on battleground stock Altria Group (NYSE:MO). Blue Sky Capital is an individual investor and former buy-side analyst. In addition to his experience in public markets, he has also worked in private equity, venture capital and M&A. Tobacco was part of his professional coverage and he interacted extensively with executives from all of the major tobacco companies. In the past few months, he has published several articles on Altria (MO) with Seeking Alpha, as well as on Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Seeking Alpha: Before we discuss the bearish thesis, what do you think the “consensus” bullish thesis is?

Blue Sky Capital: The "consensus" bullish thesis on Altria is that its cigarettes business was perfectly fine before Juul's breakout in late 2017 and, now that former Altria executives are in charge at Juul and the government is clamping down on e-vapour, the cigarettes business will return to its former stable, predictable algorithm of low single-digit volume declines, mid-to-high single-digit price increases, cost cuts, and high-single-digit EPS and dividend growth. For bulls who believe this will happen, Altria's near-7% Dividend Yield is of course highly attractive.

SA: So what do the bulls have wrong or what is the mispricing here?

BSC: I am Neutral on Altria. Where I disagree with the bulls is I think the tobacco industry is changing fundamentally, and it is hard to predict precisely how it will change and who will benefit.

The 3 main drivers of change in tobacco are: (1) higher prices, where year after year of mid-to-high single-digit price increases have continued to reduce cigarettes' attractiveness; (2) regulations, where governments are actively targeting tobacco for tax rises and product or marketing restrictions; (3) Next Generation Products ("NGPs") which, after years of development, have finally become realistic substitutes for cigarettes.

For the bulls on Altria, what these mean is that, even if they were right to see Juul as less of a threat to cigarette volumes in the future, other developments could still hurt Altria's earnings - for example, the push into NGPs by all the tobacco companies may result in a price or marketing war that end up hurting everyone's margins; or state governments may impose higher taxes on all nicotine products, including both cigarettes and e-vapour, reducing profits.

SA: Tobacco companies are known for their high dividends – are they sustainable? Do you see the dividend remaining stable, being hiked or being cut and why?

BSC: The dividend situation is very different by company. I believe Altria's dividend is just about sustainable, more so than at British American Tobacco ("BAT") but not as solidly as at Philip Morris. All three are likely to have only small increases in the next few years. The dividend is at risk at Imperial Brands.

Tobacco companies have only maintained their high Dividend Yields by paying out virtually all of their Free Cash Flow. At the moment, three of the four have Dividend/Free Cash Flow ratios in the 85-90% range. BAT is at about 75%, but this is offset by its much higher debt burden. Launching NGPs in new markets is expensive, but necessary to keep up with competition, which leaves little room for anything other than small dividend increases.

Altria targets dividends to be at 80% of EPS, so the trajectories for the two will be similar. Management has just reduced its 2020-22 EPS CAGR guidance to 5-8% and, interestingly, has not yet given a minimum floor for each year or a figure for 2020. I think there is a risk of at least short-term disappointment in Altria's dividend growth.

BAT is struggling - its Free Cash Flow after Dividends of £1.5bn is only 0.03x of its 2018 year-end net debt, which means it is dependent on earnings growth to deleverage. The cost reduction program announced in September, removing 20% of its senior managers, indicates the level of stress it is under.

Philip Morris is the best placed among the Big 4 and has a target of growing EPS by "at least 8%" in constant currency each year. It is vulnerable to a rising dollar as all its earnings are non-U.S., but should otherwise be able to grow its dividends in line with EPS. Even in adverse scenarios, with Net Debt / EBITDA now down to 2.0x and management willing to borrow to maintain the payout, the dividend should at least be flat.

Imperial Brands has abandoned its 10% annual dividend growth target this year, warned on profits, and is looking for a new CEO. It has too much debt and is relying on the sale of its premium cigars business to deleverage. It has the weakest NGP business among the Big 4, and there is a risk that with a new CEO they may cut dividends and reset margins to compete.

SA: Can you discuss MO’s valuation on an absolute basis and/or relative to peers? What multiple should it trade at?

BSC: At $49.75, Altria has a Dividend Yield of 6.8% and a Free Cash Flow Yield of 7.6%. However, its minority stakes in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), Juul and Cronos (OTC:CRON) are worth nearly $26bn, more than a quarter of the market capitalisation (before tax). Adjusting its net debt by this figure, it is trading on an Enterprise Value/LTM EBIT of about 9x.

I believe EV/EBIT is the best metric to compare valuation and, on this basis, Altria is significantly cheaper than Philip Morris (14x), cheaper than BAT (11x) and more expensive than Imperial Brands (8x). However, on the current Dividend Yield, Altria's 6.8% is not much different from BAT's 6.6% or Philip Morris' 5.7% (Imperial Brands is at 12.0% due to its risks).

Because of the tobacco companies' very different geographic exposures and NGP line-ups, their valuation multiples are likely to remain diverse. My personal preference is for Philip Morris (on which I have a Buy rating), followed by Altria, BAT and Imperial Brands (all Neutral-rated) in that order.

Based on current information, with Altria expecting an EPS CAGR of potentially as little as 5% in 2020-22 and the high level of market and regulatory uncertainties, I suspect the current valuation is about right - a high-single-digit dividend yield, and a share price growing in line with EPS at 5%, would give an annual return of just over 10%.

SA: What is going to result in a re-rating? Are there any catalysts?

BSC: With share price having moved between $58 and $39 this year alone, Altria's rating can move a lot in both directions. It will primarily be driven by the outlook on its U.S. cigarettes, which is still 85% of its operating profits.

I suspect the next catalyst will be an update on U.S. cigarette volumes in Q4, following the regulatory actions against e-vapour from late August onwards. It will be seen as proving or disproving the bull thesis on Juul no longer being a threat. (BAT management talked only cautiously of a "small uptake" in U.S. cigarette volumes in their pre-close update on 27 November.)

Other catalysts can include confirmation that the FDA has permanently paused its efforts to regulate nicotine content, any further regulatory action on e-cigarettes (which can be either good or bad for Altria), or any progress made by IQOS which now has been launched by Altria in two U.S. cities.

SA: What is your outlook for MO and the tobacco industry in terms of operating performance, regulation and investor sentiment?

BSC: The future for the tobacco industry is highly uncertain, but I will describe my base case for the U.S. market here.

I expect the regulatory environment to worsen, as both the FDA and state legislatures have become more focused on tobacco. I believe there will be further tax increases as well as restrictions on flavours and on e-vapour in individual states, and potentially on a federal level.

I think there is a meaningful risk that e-vapour will continue to grow but more in the unbranded, open-tank and possibly illicit categories not captured by Altria.

I expect Altria to be a good manager of decline, with cigarette volumes continuing to fall by at least mid-single digits annually, probably worse, and both Juul and IQOS making some but not spectacular progress.

I expect investor sentiment to sour again once it becomes clear that the tobacco industry is changing fundamentally, and that Altria faces a level of risk that demands a high current dividend yield.

SA: Can you provide a summary of the bearish thesis on MO?

BSC: The bear case is that Altria's cigarettes business is in terminal decline, with pressures from higher taxes, more regulations and NGPs, and that Altria's own NGPs will not be sufficient to compensate for the loss of earnings from cigarettes - the economic terms may be unfavourable on both Juul (where Altria only owns 35%) and IQOS (where the royalty rate has not been disclosed), and they may lose out to rival products given Altria's poor track record in growing NGPs (MarkTen and Green Smoke) organically. This is as speculative as the bull thesis, which is why I am Neutral rather than Bearish on Altria at the moment. Overall, the stock is just in the "too hard" category.

Thanks to Blue Sky Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here. He also writes a "Best Income Ideas from Around the Web" bi-weekly newsletter for us, and you can find the latest edition here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Blue Sky Capital is long Philip Morris.