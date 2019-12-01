Concho Resources Is Looking Better Heading Into 2020

Concho Resources (CXO) is looking better than ever heading into 2020. The company has pulled off a cash flow turnaround by reporting excess cash for the third quarter and it will likely only get better from here as production growth and a better cost structure push free cash flows higher. The company, which also benefits from having a solid balance sheet, can return nearly all of those free cash flows to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

Oil prices have gradually dropped from a peak of more than $66 a barrel in April to $58.50 at the time of this writing as the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, engage in a trade war that could hurt global economic growth and oil demand. At the same time, the supply-side concerns continue to influence oil prices, particularly with growing levels of weekly crude oil stockpiles in the US which have now increased eight times in the last nine weeks. Production from countries such as Guyana could climb as new projects are placed into service. The continued production cuts from OPEC+ and slowdown in shale activity will be needed to offset the above-mentioned factors. In this environment, I expect WTI to trade within the $55 to $60 a barrel range in 2020.

In a persistently low oil price environment, investors will expect oil producers to focus on generating free cash flows and boost shareholder returns, instead of spending capital to aggressively grow production. Those shale drillers that can grow output, even at a modest pace, while generating sustainable levels of free cash flows will likely get rewarded by Wall Street. On the other hand, oil producers that can’t post production growth with free cash flows might struggle. Concho Resources is one of those oil producers who burned cash flows in the past. But the company has now turned around, which was evident from its latest quarterly results.

A Cash Flow Turnaround

Concho Resources has reported a 15% year-over-year increase in production in the third quarter to 329,803 boe per day. Its oil production climbed by 11.55% to 205,870 bpd. Like all oil producers, Concho Resources reported lower levels of realized prices of $36.74 per boe compared with $45.23 a year earlier. Due to lower prices, the company’s adjusted profits fell to $0.61 per share from $1.42 in the same quarter last year. However, Concho Resources still managed to generate cash flow from operations of $706 million (ahead of working cap. changes) which were enough to fully fund its exploration and development capital of $670 million. As a result, the company ended the period with $36 million of cash flows in excess of E&D capital. The cash capital expenditures (additions to oil and gas properties) were $659 million in the third quarter. From this, we can calculate that the company generated $47 million ($706Mn-$659Mn) of free cash flows in this period.

I think the previous quarter marked the turnaround for Concho Resources which burned $357 million of cash flows in the first half of this year. This also shows that Concho Resources is transforming into a low-cost operator that can meaningfully grow production and generate free cash flows, even in a low oil price environment of under $55 a barrel. The company now seems to be on a firmer footing heading into 2020.

Declining Costs

What’s great about Concho Resources is that it has substantially reduced its costs and will likely further improve its cost structure in the coming quarters. This will put the company in an even better position to handle weak oil prices. In the third quarter, the company’s controllable cash costs, which include lease operating expenses, G&A charges, and cash interest expenses, clocked in at $9.57 per boe, down from an average of $10.02 per boe in 2018 and $10.40 in 2017. These costs will likely decline further as the company closes the sale of New Mexico Shelf assets which will reduce its lease operating expenses. It will also use the proceeds from asset sales for debt reduction purposes which will help cut down the cash interest expense. The company has set a reasonable target of cutting cash expenses to $9 per boe by the end of 2020.

Concho Resources’ well costs have also fallen substantially, with drilling, completion and well-site equipment (DC&E) costs declining to $955 per foot in the third quarter from an average of $1,189 in H1-2019 and $1,223 in 2018. This improvement in costs has come after the company optimized drilling, completion and facilities design and took other measures. One of the reasons behind the high well costs seen in the previous quarters is that the company was evaluating its acreage by experimenting with completion designs, spacing techniques, and well design to improve returns. But now, the company’s development program is entering a new phase in which it will be using what it learned in the last two years to improve well productivity and returns. For instance, moving forward, the company will develop fewer wells per project at a wider spacing which should improve productivity. It will continue to look for ways to further improve the drilling, completion, and facilities design. It will also look at other ways to cut down costs, such as using greater quantities of in-basin sand. Therefore, I am expecting further drops in CD&E costs.

More Free Cash Flows

Concho Resources hasn’t announced its production plans for 2020 yet. In my view, the company’s oil production will likely grow further, after adjusting for asset sales. The company has forecast a 23% to 27% increase in total production and a 22% to 26% increase in oil volumes for 2019. But the pace of growth will meaningfully decline as Concho Resources increases its focus on generating free cash flows and boosting returns. The company’s rig count has declined significantly as it scaled back activity from 33 rigs in Q1-2019 to 18 rigs in late-October. But Concho Resources has now brought the rig count at a stable level and I am not expecting any major changes for 2020. I think Concho Resources might deploy a couple of additional rigs next year if oil moves higher but we likely won’t see any dramatic increase in rig count.

With growing production and reduction in costs, I expect Concho Resources to deliver meaningfully higher levels of free cash flows in the coming quarters. Since the company’s financial health is already good and will get even better shortly as it further cuts debt, the company won’t use the excess cash to strengthen its balance sheet. Instead, the company will likely return the excess cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share which translates into an annualized yield of 0.7%, which isn’t competitive when compared against the S&P-500 average of 1.9%. But the company could announce dividend hikes next year which will push the yield higher. The company is running a $1.5 billion repurchase program which is currently powered by asset sales. But from next year, the company will also likely use free cash flows for stock buybacks.

As indicated earlier, Concho Resources is in good financial health marked by low levels of debt. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $4.3 billion of debt, including $395 million borrowed under the revolving credit facility. Concho Resources has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.5%, which is one of the lowest among large-to-mid-cap independent oil producers. Earlier in November, the company closed the sale of New Mexico Shelf assets for $925 million in cash and used the proceeds to repay borrowings under the revolver. As a result, the company will likely have lower levels of debt and higher cash reserves than reported in Q3-2019.

Shares of Concho Resources have fallen by 27% in the last six months, largely due to the dip in oil prices and weak second-quarter results. But the company has substantially improved its free cash flow profile and with higher levels of oil volumes and free cash flows expected for 2020, its outlook is looking much better now than before. The company’s shares are trading 6.31x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector’s median of 6.55x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think this might be a good time to buy Concho Resources stock, though value hunters should wait for further weakness before buying. I expect the company’s shares to outperform next year as it grows production, reports free cash flows, and rewards investors with dividends and buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.