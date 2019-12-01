Global X MSCI Norway's Upside: Why Norges Bank May Go Hawkish

Thesis

The Norwegian Krone has been trading above the 9.0 mark against the US dollar for the past 1 month. Recently, Norges Bank insisted that it would maintain a constant interest rate (after the hike in September, 2019) with its eye keen on the country’s economic activity. It has been trading on a low of 10 against the Euro since October 2019 indicating a major fall in commodity prices such as oil and gas in the European space. In this article, I will explain why the Norwegian Krone is poised for a significant increase and why Norway’s interest rates are likely to be upgraded with high EU/ UK trading prospects in the offing. In my view, the best ETF to invest and go long in the Norwegian Krone is Global X MSCI Norway (NORW).

Central Bank Assessment

Norges Bank increased the country’s interest rates on September 19, 2019 by 25 basis points to 1.5%. Governor Olsen of the Central Bank was optimistic that the policy rate would remain “unchanged” at the current level in October 2019 due to the upturn of the economy. It also brought to mind the heightened international uncertainties that caused the underlying inflation to move as projected by the Bank’s Executive Board. At the time, the worries were warranted with the highly anticipated trade-deal between the US and China dragging on.

Vital export commodities such as Fish that traded at NOK 74-75 per Kg in 2018 now trade at NOK 39-40 per Kg as at September 2019. Norwegian fish especially the salmon have attracted a huge demand especially from China. Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTC:NRYYF) Company that trades in Salmons traded at $22.60 with a gross profit margin of 23.30% as at September 20, 2019. Although it exported seafood amounting to 1.8 million metric ton in 2019 (a decrease of 7%) it increased its value by 8%. The country raked in NOK 76.2 billion in seafood export in 2019 alone. The Norwegian Seafood Council (NYSE:NSC) is optimistic that these exports could hit NOK 100 billion (approximately $10.95 billion) by end of 2019. China’s imports are up by 92% and the global demand for the salmon is rising exponentially.

Despite four major rate increments by the Central Bank in 2019, the Krone‘s bad performance has persisted. Additionally, Norway’s reliance on oil and fish as its main exports has also been affected by the negative trends of these commodities. Mr. Andreas Larsen a strategist at Nordea (Copenhagen) had the following to state about the decline of the currency’s strength,

“It makes sense that a country’s currency is correlated with its main exports…ten years ago we (Norway) were exporting 15 times more oil as compared to fish, but now that ratio is around just 3.5 times.”

Trend of the Exchange rate

It is notable to note that while the currency has taken a downward trend in the recent past, there is a direct correlation between the currency and the movement of Global X MSCI Norway ETF.

The ETF price currently stands at $11.90, representing an increase of 0.42% from the previous reading on 25th November, 2019.

The following chart (Figure 1) shows a 3-year analysis of the Norwegian Krone against the Global X ETF.

Source: YCharts

From January 2017, the movement of the ETF price has been indirectly proportionate to the currency exchange rate of the Norwegian Krone to the US dollar. A fall in the exchange rate or the strengthening of the Krone has led to a subsequent increase in the ETF price. The exchange rate fell by -6.34% (10.9 to the dollar) on 25th November 2019, and the ETF increased by 8.58%. A five year analysis of the same trends shows that from 2015, both the rate and the ETF price change have had a negative drop.

Figure 2: 5-year analysis of the ETF and the currency exchange rate

Source: YCharts

The exchange rate has decreased by 25.48% while the ETF price has reduced by 21.31%.

Norway’s Economic Data

The country’s population in 2013 was 5.1 million. In 2017, the population had risen to 5.3 million (an increase of 3.92%). The rest is found in the table below:

Parameter 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 GDP (in USD per capita) 98,840 99.455 76,144 70,977 74,571 Domestic Demand 3.5% 1.6% 0.7% 2.0% 2.6% Consumption 2.8% 2.1% 2.6% 1.3% 2.2% Investment 6.3% -0.3% -4.0% 5.2% 3.6% Exports -1.7% 3.1% 4.7% 1.1% -0.2% Imports 5.0% 2.4% 1.6% 3.3% 1.6% Industrial Production -5.0% 3.6% 0.6% -1.5% 2.1% Public debt 29.6% 27.2% 31.7% 35.3% 36.0% Inflation 2.1% 2.0% 2.2% 3.6% 1.9%

Source: Focus Economics

The table shown above will be used to describe why there was a decline in the exchange rate from 2015 to 2019 (see figure 2). There was a rapid decline in GDP per capita from USD 98,840 in 2013 to 74,571 in 2017 (a decline of 24.55%). Consumption rate also decreased from 2.6% in 2015 to 2.2% in 2017. This decrease in consumption led to a consequent reduction in exports and imports. Domestic demand and retail sales have also dwindled from 1.7% in 2013 to -0.9% in 2016. Of course with low retail sales, there is bound to be a decrease in the rate of inflation. It also had an impact on the rate of unemployment. It rose from 3.8% in 2013 to 4.2% in 2017. However, Norway’s economy has been stabilizing with the strengthening of the oil price and the

Oil Price

Since Norway’s currency exchange rate greatly depends on the changes in the oil price, there has been a positive reaction in the commodity. The price of WTI Crude oil rose to $58.32 (a rise of 0.53%) while Brent oil increased to 62.87 (0.40%). The OPEC Basket also increased to trade at $64.56 (an increase of 1.38%) from the previous day’s readings. The high prices recorded on November 26, 2019 were as a result of the positive comments on a trade breakthrough between the US and China.

Trade negotiators from both countries are optimistic of a phase 1 deal that would see various tariffs rolled back by the US against China. Increase in the oil prices will definitely see an increase in Norway’s currency against the dollar. It is vital to note that Norway ranks #15 globally in oil production (at 1,647,975 million barrels per day). The country is yet to fully explore and exploit its oil potential especially since its North Sea location is yet to be tapped to capacity. More discoveries of oil fields that increased in 2018 will lead to further strengthening of the Norwegian Krone against the dollar (see figure 2).

The UK and Euro-Zone market

Figure 4: EU-Norway Trade history

Source: Europa

Since 2016, the EU imports from Norway have exceeded Norway’s imports from the EU. Norway ranks number 6 after the US, China and Turkey in the trade in goods with the EU. Approximately 74% of all Norway’s exports head to the EU. In fact 2018 saw Norway have a trade surplus worth €30 billion with the EU. The main importers of natural gas from Norway are Germany, France, Belgium and the UK. Germany is heavily dependent on important natural gas as it is 39% shy of reaching its primary reduction of energy.

With BREXIT having been postponed until after the UK elections, Norway is poised to maintain its leading export gap into the country. As at August 2019, Norway exported goods amounting to NOK 215.4 billion to the UK. With the past deadline set at October 31 for BREXIT, Norway was poised for a significant loss. However, agreements between Norwegian trade officials and UK representatives have ensured that Norway’s trade expeditions are set to continue. It is important to note that Norway is not part of the EU itself despite its status as a part of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Additionally, there was an increase in import variation in the UK from 3.3% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2017. This margin is important as it was during the 2017-2018 season when the BREXIT talks began in the UK. Earlier this month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England voted to hold constant the interest rates of the UK at 0.75%. This rate has meant that the risks facing UK businesses and households have subsided allowing additional trades.

Final Thoughts

The decision by Norges Bank to maintain an unchanged interest rate through November is soon to be replaced with a rate hike. The Central Bank is projected to go hawkish due to increasing demand of commodities such as fish, oil and natural gas. The rise of the Asian demand for fish is integral in this consideration. Norway’s GDP fell from 2013 through to 2016 before taking an upturn in 2017 at $74,571. Hopes of a trade agreement between the US and China saw price hikes in oil and gas. These two commodities are integral in Norway’s economy. The two main trade partners of Norway; EU and the UK have also stabilized their interest rates. With these considerations coupled with the view of increasing interest rates, my call is to go long on the Global X MSCI Norway ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.