3 Oil Stocks To Buy For 5%+ Dividend Yields And Growth

If oil prices stabilize and turn higher, investors who purchase these stocks at their current prices could generate exceptional total returns along with high dividend income.

As the energy sector is highly cyclical, the best time to invest in energy stocks is during a downturn.

The energy sector is highly cyclical, which means investors should accept a certain level of volatility when purchasing energy stocks. Weak commodity prices have caused the major oil stocks to deeply underperform the S&P 500 Index throughout 2019.

But investors could also view the industry downturn as a buying opportunity among high-quality dividend stocks. For example, three Big Oil stocks that look particularly attractive for income include Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) and Schlumberger (SLB), which have become significantly undervalued and now offer high dividend yields above 5%.

As these stocks also have promising growth potential if and when commodity prices turn higher, investors should consider purchasing them for strong income and the potential for high total returns.

High-Yield Oil Stock #1: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil is one of the most integrated oil majors. Thanks to its diversified business model, it is considered one of the most resilient energy stocks during downturns or bear markets. However, the oil giant is facing an unusually adverse business environment this year, which can be characterized as a “perfect storm”.

In the first nine months of the year, its earnings per share have plunged 41% over last year’s period.

The company has not managed to grow its production and has been adversely affected by the suppressed prices of oil and natural gas. In addition, refining margins have decreased this year while the margins of the chemical segment have collapsed. As a result, the downstream and the chemical segment, which used to provide a strong buffer to Exxon during periods of low oil prices, have failed to support its results this year.

Due to the above headwinds, Exxon Mobil has collapsed to a 9-year low level and as of this writing, is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 5.1%.

While this year’s expected earnings per share of $2.70 are lower than the annual dividend of $3.48, the oil giant is expected to earn $3.82 per share next year and thus cover its dividend. In addition, Exxon has one of the strongest balance sheets in the energy sector and thus it can easily continue raising its dividend even under adverse conditions. In the fierce downturn of the sector, which lasted from 2015 to 2017, the oil giant kept raising its dividend.

Moreover, after a whole decade without production growth, Exxon has eventually decided to pursue growth much more aggressively. To this end, it has greatly boosted its capital expenses and expects to grow its production from 4.0 to 5.0 million barrels per day over the next six years. Exxon has exciting growth prospects in Permian, where it expects to grow its output to 1.0 million barrels per day by 2024.

In addition, it has even more exciting growth potential in Guyana, where it has nearly doubled its estimated reserves since early 2018, from 3.2 to more than 6.0 barrels now. While other companies have drilled about 40 dry holes in Guyana, Exxon boasts of an 87% exploration success rate thanks to its superior expertise.

Overall, thanks to its exciting growth prospects and its depressed stock price, Exxon can offer a double-digit annual return in the upcoming years, assisted by its 5.1% dividend, which can be considered safe thanks to the growth prospects and the rock-solid balance sheet of the company. Plus, Exxon Mobil has an excellent long-term track record of steady dividend increases. Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 37 years in a row, qualifying it on the exclusive list of Dividend Aristocrats.

High-Yield Oil Stock #2: BP

BP is much more sensitive to the price of oil than Exxon due to its leveraged balance sheet, which has resulted primarily from its excessive liabilities for its accident in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. It is thus not surprising that the suppressed oil price has sent the stock near its 2-year lows.

Thanks to its low stock price, BP currently offers a 6.5% dividend yield. As we expect the company to earn $3.10 per share this year, its payout ratio stands at a healthy 79%. Moreover, investors should realize the extremely shareholder-friendly character of BP, which has repeatedly defended its dividend even under the most adverse conditions. When the company was forced to suspend its dividend after the 2010 oil spill, it restored its dividend just three quarters later. In addition, during the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2015 and 2017, BP maintained its generous dividend even though it did not generate any earnings during that period.

In late October, BP reported (10/29/19) financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Its earnings fell 39%, from $3.8 billion in last year’s quarter to $2.3 billion, due to a 48% plunge in the upstream earnings, which resulted from lower prices of oil and natural gas and a 2.5% decrease in underlying production caused by adverse weather and maintenance.

Still, BP beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings-per-share. And looking ahead, BP expects higher production in the fourth quarter thanks to the completion of maintenance activity.

BP has promising growth prospects ahead. It grew its production by 9% per year on average in the last two years and is poised to grow its output by 5% per year for at least the next three years. BP has brought a record number of 23 major growth projects online in the last three years and has another 12 projects in its pipeline for the next two years. Thanks to the ramp-up of all these projects, BP has among the most exciting growth prospects in its sector.

In the meantime, investors can purchase the stock at an exceptional 6.5% dividend yield and feel relatively confident that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future. Thanks to its exceptional yield and its growth prospects, we believe BP is likely to offer a nearly 10% total annual return over the next few years.

High-Yield Oil Stock #3: Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of oilfield services and technology. While the energy sector has been in recovery mode in the last two years, the recovery of Schlumberger has been remarkably weak. The main reason behind this disappointing performance is the great technological progress that has taken place in the exploration of oil in recent years. This progress has enabled oil producers to extract much more oil from a given number of wells and thus pay lower amounts to the oilfield service providers. In other words, Schlumberger has been a victim of its own success.

However, the stock has been punished to the extreme, as it is trading near its 10-year lows. Thanks to its depressed stock price, Schlumberger is offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 5.5%.

As the company's annual dividend of $2.00 is higher than the expected earnings-per-share of $1.50, investors might fear that the dividend is at risk. However, Schlumberger's free cash flows have exceeded its dividend by a wide margin every year in the last four years. To provide a perspective, they have averaged 158% of the dividend throughout this period.

In the most recent quarter, the company grew its North America revenue and its total revenue by 3% and 2%, respectively, but incurred a $12.7 billion non-cash write-off due to impairment of assets, which cannot produce the earnings they were expected to produce anymore. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings-per-share rose 23%, from $0.35 to $0.43. Schlumberger's revenue and earnings-per-share both exceeded analyst expectations for the quarter.

A continued recovery seems likely in our view. International oilfield service markets seem to be in the early phases of a multi-year recovery, while U.S. shale oil production is expected to continue growing for at least another decade, according to a recent study. Therefore, investors can purchase Schlumberger at an opportune stock price and thus lock in a 5.5% yield and benefit from its long-term growth potential.

Final Thoughts

Energy stocks are highly cyclical, which means investors should look to buy these stocks when industry conditions appear to be at their worst. Exxon Mobil, BP, and Schlumberger are currently facing significant headwinds from low oil and gas prices. But value and income investors should see this as a potential buying opportunity. The three companies are improving their business models and balance sheets, and would be among the biggest beneficiaries if and when commodity prices rise again. In the meantime, investors receive high dividend yields above 5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.