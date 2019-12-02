Verizon Investors Need To Pay Attention To These 3 Issues

Verizon has a Comcast conundrum and millions of customers could soon realize they are overpaying on their wireless bill by as much as 57%.

Verizon's deal with Disney+ isn't all that it seems. In fact, Verizon may be paying to help Disney while hurting itself.

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has held the de-facto title of wireless leader for a while it seems. Though different companies claim better data speeds, a stronger signal, or better deals, the numbers speak for themselves. At last count, Verizon had nearly 90 million consumer postpaid subscribers, which puts the company comfortably in front of AT&T (NYSE: T) at about 74 million. However, with each passing quarter, I’m seeing holes in Verizon’s armor. I’m not suggesting these issues will spell the downfall of the wireless giant. What I am concerned about, is whether the stock will continue to be a growth and income favorite.

Better coverage, better speeds, higher prices?

The first concern Verizon investors shouldn’t ignore, is the company’s perception that as 5G becomes a more widespread option that it may have pricing power.

In the wireless industry, Verizon’s network lead has been a competitive advantage for a while. Third-generation wireless was much better than the prior version and customers could start using data without wanting to tear their hair out. As 4G has become more widespread, most smartphones can essentially do whatever the customer wants. If you want to check e-mail, it’s there. If you want to pay a game online, generally you can with little to no noticeable lag. Though 5G is heavily written about, the change may be more incremental for customers than some realize.

(Source: Verizon Wireless 5G)

Let’s put this in practical perspective. If you want to get your e-mail and you get it in 0.2 seconds instead of 0.5 seconds, is the average user going to notice? What about playing games? If you are playing Candy Crush and you already notice virtually no lag at 4G speeds, will 5G make you have to upgrade your phone or your plan? It’s true that in business applications, 5G may open up new capabilities, but to the hundreds of millions of consumer smartphone users, 5G may not end up being as noticeable as some theorize.

The reason this is such a critical point, has to do with a comment Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg made in the last conference call. He said of 5G pricing, “as we get into 5G, you get a fair amount of new potential ways of charging.” He also speculated, “you’re going to get that ubiquitous sort of coverage and capacity, and that will give us an opportunity.”

I hate to be the one to burst investor’s bubbles, but I’m not sure that is the case. A quick comparison between Verizon and AT&T’s current plans, suggests there may not be much price elasticity because of 5G. At present, a subscriber to Verizon’s Start Unlimited plan can pay as little as $35 per month and to get 5G they have to pay an additional $10 per month. However, if they go up to Play More Unlimited at $45 per month, 5G access is included as a “limited time offer.”

Where AT&T is concerned, customers can also start at $35 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. If they move up to $40 per month, they get “5G access.” Considering that the number two network is offering 5G to customers at a price $5 per month cheaper than Verizon, what makes Verizon believe that in the future users will pay more? In addition, this comparison only looks at Verizon and AT&T, I’m sure T-Mobile will have something to say about 5G pricing as well. 5G may allow Verizon to continue growing its wireless business as more devices come online, but I’m not sure that the promise of 5G equals a transformative growth cycle for the company. Instead, slow incremental improvement is likely the end result.

Disney+ is great for Disney, for Verizon, not so much

The second concern Verizon investors shouldn’t ignore, is the company’s willingness to give away other company’s services to attract new subscribers. You would have to have been living under a rock to not at least hear about Walt Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+. Disney seems intent on putting a lot of its eggs in one virtual streaming basket with the service. One headline surrounding the service’s launch, was that Verizon would be the exclusive wireless carrier for Disney+. There are just two big problems. First, being the “exclusive wireless carrier” doesn’t mean what it sounds like. Second, Disney+ is an add-on feature, and these benefits are very low on the totem pole when it comes to choosing a wireless carrier.

(Source: Verizon Wireless Solutions and Service)

Verizon’s “exclusive” agreement just means that Verizon is the only carrier that can bundle Disney+ during this contract. On the surface, this sounds great. Verizon can ride the coattails of Disney+’s popularity and customers will sign up for Verizon Wireless in droves. However, there is nothing preventing, AT&T, T-Mobile, or other carrier’s customers, from simply downloading Disney+ on their device and paying for the service. In this way, Verizon’s “exclusive” arrangement becomes a lot less exclusive than it first seems.

Second, the theory that customers will sign up for Verizon to get Disney+ doesn’t seem to hold water. Hans Vestberg chimed in again, saying “It’s great for our customers, it creates loyalty.” However, studies of the most important factors in choosing a wireless service seem to suggest otherwise.

Going back as far as 2012, the number one thing to consider when choosing a wireless carrier was coverage. A CNET article said it best, “You can buy the coolest and most advanced smartphone out there. But if you can’t get a wireless signal, it’s not worth much to you.” Not surprisingly, a 2019 article from Tom’s Guide ranked “performance” (aka. coverage) as 40% of their reason to choose a wireless carrier. The truth is, no matter what else you consider, coverage is a critical part of why customers choose a carrier, it has been and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

The second most important factor when choosing a carrier was plan options. According to Consumer Reports, “AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint – received our worst rating for value.” In addition, this same study found that 59% of customers that switched carriers in the last two years changed because of cost. For this same reason, Tom’s Guide gave plan choices 25% of its ranking when choosing a carrier.

Not to belabor the point, but customer service and phone selection were two other critical criteria when choosing a carrier. One of the least important factors was “special features.” T-Mobile has been offering Netflix to certain unlimited plans since 2017. However, its improvements in coverage, and deals on plans, and smartphones, seem to be the driving force behind its lead in postpaid subscriber growth. In a similar way, Sprint has been offering Hulu since 2017. Unfortunately, that option hasn’t helped stem the tide of losses that essentially forced Sprint into T-Mobile’s arms.

Verizon’s management made it clear that it believes the Disney+ deal is more financially challenging for Disney than for Verizon. However, investors shouldn’t expect the “exclusive” offer to drive huge subscriber growth for the wireless carrier. This option makes Verizon’s plans slightly more attractive than before, but at what cost? Verizon’s pricing per line hasn’t really changed much, yet certain subscribers get Apple Music and now Disney+ included. Though Verizon is paying a wholesale price for each service, there is little question these “freebies” have a negative effect on wireless margins.

Last year during the same quarter, Verizon reported a wireless EBITDA margin of 47.7%. During the current quarter, the company’s historical wireless EBITDA margin was 46.8%. This doesn’t sound like a big deal, but keep in mind this was before the Disney+ deal. Just for a bit of perspective, Verizon’s historical wireless EBITDA margin stayed within the 47.7% range to 47.8% range for most of 2018. Further deterioration in this margin seems almost a foregone conclusion, and investors need to keep a watchful eye on this issue.

The Comcast conundrum

The third issue that Verizon investors shouldn’t ignore, is what I call the Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) conundrum. For those who aren’t aware, customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile are actually getting Verizon wireless under a different name. We’ve seen that pricing can be a critical factor when choosing a wireless carrier. If price is a deciding factor, Verizon should be looking over its should at Comcast.

(Source: Xfinity Mobile Plan)

At first, what Comcast offers wouldn’t seem to bother Verizon. If we look at unlimited data offerings, Xfinity mobile costs $45 a month, and Verizon with Apple Music and Disney+ is also $45 per month. However, it’s not the unlimited plans where Xfinity poses a challenge, it’s with those customers who don’t need unlimited.

According to a study in October of this year, 42% of wireless users studied were on a data cap plan (meaning something other than unlimited). Of these users, only 12% of these users said they typically go over their limit each month. Even more striking, is according to data from last year, the average data use for a person on a data cap plan was about 1.6 GB per month.

Just to put some figures to this, let’s assume that 42% of Verizon Wireless consumer customers are on a data cap plan. This means out of nearly 90 million postpaid connections, as many as 38 million could be on a data capped plan. Taking this a step further, let’s assume that only half of these customers are the lower-end users of 1 GB to 2 GB of data per month. Verizon’s shared data plan for 2 GB per month and unlimited talk and text will set you back $35 per line.

By comparison, Xfinity Mobile charges $12 for 1 GB of shared data, $30 per month for 3 GB, or $60 a month for 10 GB. If only half of Verizon’s data capped wireless customers are using 1 GB to 2 GB per month of data, this means about 19 million customers. These 19 million customers, at 1 GB of data, are paying $35 per line or about $665 million per month to Verizon. If these same customers moved to Xfinity, they would pay Xfinity a total of $228 million per month.

To put this a different way. A family of four, who use an average let’s say 2 GB of data per person per month, would spend about $140 a month with Verizon. This same family of four, with Xfinity could share the 10 GB allotment and spend just $60 per month. If pricing is a critical factor, saving 57% off a monthly wireless bill screams problems for Verizon.

Clearly customers are noticing as well. Though Verizon is still gaining postpaid customers, Xfinity Mobile now counts 1.79 million wireless lines, which represented an increase of 77.5% year-over-year. What’s more, is Xfinity has nearly 26 million high-speed Internet customers. This means the company’s wireless penetration rate is less than 7%. Though Verizon still generates wholesale revenue from Comcast, the potential of losing hundreds of millions of dollars per month in postpaid revenue, is a very real threat to the Verizon business model.

The bottom line is, Verizon thinks it will have pricing power with 5G, yet the market is already suggesting this may not be the case. The company’s exclusive Disney+ agreement seems poised to eat into wireless margins and may not be the boon to subscribers that investors are hoping for. As companies like Comcast, re-sell Verizon’s wireless network, the company’s base of highly profitable postpaid wireless customers may begin to run off. Investors need to be careful to not blindly assume that Verizon will be the solid growth and income stock that it has been up until now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.